14-year-old drowns in lake while playing on kayaks with his brother, Utah sheriff says

A 14-year-old boy drowned after falling in Newcastle Reservoir near Cedar City during horseplay with his brother in kayaks, Utah sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

Searchers found the teen’s body at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12, Iron County sheriff’s officials told KTVX. He went missing about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

The 14-year-old and his 17-year-old brother were trying to knock each other off their kayaks when the boy went under, officials told KSTU. He did not resurface.

The brothers were not wearing life jackets and the 14-year-old reportedly did not know how to swim, authorities told KSL

Searchers used sonar and underwater drones to search for the boy, who went under in 10 to 12 feet of water, the St. George News reported. He was a resident of Beryl.

Newcastle Reservoir is about 30 miles west of Cedar City, which has a population of about 37,000 people. The community is in the southwest corner of Utah.

Boat overturns, ejects dad, 2 young girls into rugged river, Washington rescuers say

Dog swimming alone leads to discovery of owner’s body in pond, New Hampshire cops say

20-year-old who vanished during swim with friends found dead, Georgia officials say