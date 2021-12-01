A 14-year-old was chased and shot 18 times while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia, reports say

A Philadelphia family is mourning the loss of their 14-year-old son after he was shot nearly 20 times while waiting for a bus.

According to 3 CBS Philly, Samir Jefferson was ambushed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia on Monday by two assailants.

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet.

Jefferson was shot at least 18 times and died from his injuries at Temple University. Two men are being questioned by police for the murder, according to 3 CBS Philly.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see my son. That’s my son, I birthed him. He wanted to be somebody. He wanted to be known," Desiree Goodson, Jefferson's mother, told Fox 29.

Jefferson was a freshman at Thomas A. Edison High School and told his brother he was going to get Burger King after school.

His family told Fox 29 that Jefferson had sent a video of a fight to someone on Instagram 15 minutes before he was killed. Police are investigating whether that was factor in his murder.

"I don’t care about no justice, I don’t care about retaliation, I just want my son back. None of that can help me get my son back," Goodson said.

