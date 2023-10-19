14-Year-Old Cat Earns World Record for Loudest Purr: 'She's a Stubborn Little Old Lady'

The U.K. cat, named Bella, snagged the title with a 54.59-decibel purr — a volume similar to a kettle boiling!

A 14-year-old cat just found her higher purr-pose in life!

The feline, named Bella, earned the world record for the loudest purr by a living domestic cat from her United Kingdom home on Aug. 30.

The noisy kitty, who lives in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, snagged the record with a purr measuring 54.59 decibels — a volume similar to a kettle boiling. Bella's purrs frequently drown out the TV, owner Nicole Spink told Guinness World Records.

"You have to turn the TV up so you can actually hear," Spink said, noting that her late husband frequently complained about "the sound of her purr blocking the sound of the TV in the evenings."

But the feline's deafening purrs are not limited to TV time, her owner said.

"She purrs all day long! If there's food around, or cuddles, she always purrs," the pet parent told Guinness, adding that the pet is also known for taking her show on the road.

"Some vets have made comments about how she is the only cat they've ever had purr in there," Spink said.

Spink and others who know the "loud girl" have "always thought that Bella had the loudest purr in the world."

"Everyone comments, 'What's that loud noise? Oh, it's the cat,'" the cat mom shared. "It's just Bella being happy!"

Spink and her daughter decided to make things official after paging through a Guinness World Records book one day. They downloaded an app to test their longtime theory by recording and measuring their beloved kitty's purr.

When the day of the official attempt arrived, Spink did not doubt Bella's deafening purr, but she was a bit worried about the cat's ability to perform for an audience.

"She's a stubborn little old lady, and she does how she pleases," she said, adding that "it is very much Queen Bella's world."

Thankfully, all it took was a bowl of her favorite Whiskas food to get her purring.

After sound engineers sound-proofed and miked Spink's living room, Bella sat in her fuzzy bed and let it rip, easily surpassing the minimum sound intensity (50 decibels) needed to secure the record.

Bella lives a pretty relaxed life when she is not breaking world records. When she isn't purring about food and TV, she is likely sleeping or seeking cuddles.

"She always wakes me up early and asks for her food," Spink told Guinness. "Then she'll ask my kids or anyone else who comes into the house for more food. Then she will sleep, and then she'll want more food and cuddles.

"Food and sleep is pretty much her life!" she added.

Spink, who describes the noisy cat as a "very lazy girl" — but "she's an old lady, so we let her off" —said the pet used to be a bit more adventurous.

"Technically, she's an outdoor cat. She has a cat flap and all," Spink said. "But as she's getting older, she goes outside less and less. She might venture into the garden and smell the flowers, but nothing further than that."

And while Spink's household is "definitely Bella's house," it is also home to another — much quieter — feline, Lola.

"He's quite a scared cat. He's pretty much scared of everything around him and likes to hide," Spink said. "Bella is much more outgoing. Anyone comes to the front door, Bella's there straight away."

According to the proud owner, Spink's kids tell "everyone how loud their cat is" — and now they will have proof.

"They will be so happy when they hear the news," she said, adding that the title will be especially meaningful given her family's affinity for Guinness World Records books.

Before Bella, the world record for the loudest purr by a living feline was held by Smokey and Merlin, both of whom clocked purrs measuring 67.8 decibels. The cats have died since earning the honor.

Smokey earned the title in 2011, and Merlin joined him in 2015. Together, they still hold the title for the loudest purr by a domestic cat ever.

