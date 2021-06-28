14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a Halloween party in 2018 while onlookers filmed it, according to police in North Carolina.

Now six people are facing charges.

Five men have been arrested, the Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release Sunday. There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of the sixth man. Carolina Beach is on the coast of North Carolina off the Cape Fear River, just outside of Wilmington.

The investigation dates to Oct. 31, 2018, when, police said, a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a house party while multiple people “videoed and photographed the assault.”

Police collected “information and evidence” from the house, according to WECT, and the investigation took two and a half years to complete.

The following men have been arrested:

▪ Corey Tate Webster, 20, was arrested June 9 and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $130,000.

▪ Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, 21, was arrested June 10 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.

▪ Riley Scott Crouch, 21, was arrested June 10 and charged with one county of statutory sex offense of a minor, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense and three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $125,000.

▪ Brayden David Walker, 21, was arrested June 17 and charged with one count of second-degree forcible rape, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $50,000.

▪ Nicholas James Foutty, 23, was arrested June 22 and charged with one count of second-degree forcible rape, one count of statutory rape of a child, one count of statutory sex offense of a child, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense, three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $100,000.

There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Patrick Austin Wise, 20, on charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 or call 911.

