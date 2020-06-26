14 more Clemson players test positive for coronavirus to bring team total to 37

Over a dozen more Clemson players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said a week ago that nearly 28 members of the athletic department had coronavirus. On Friday, it announced 19 new coronavirus cases. Fourteen of those 19 new cases are football players and 23 of the 28 positive tests announced a week ago were from football players, upping the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Clemson football players to 37.

“Clemson athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period,” the school said. “Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19 and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic.”

Clemson said it had conducted a total of 430 coronavirus tests on athletes and staff members since the beginning of the month. 43 of the positive tests have come from athletes while four have come from staff members.

The outbreak at Clemson is the largest known outbreak among a college football team to date. Clemson’s positive tests come as athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts to prepare for the 2020 football season and as cases in South Carolina rise to their highest levels.

The state has had nearly 30,000 positive tests for coronavirus as almost 2.5 million people have tested positive throughout the United States. Coronavirus cases have surged across the country — and especially in southern states — in recent weeks.

Nearly 40 Clemson football players have tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

