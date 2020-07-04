The 14-minute abs workout that will transform your core In weeks

Photo credit: Deagreez - Getty Images

Time: 14 to 24 minutes

Equipment: Yoga block, resistance band

Good for: Abs

Instructions: Starting with the first move, complete as many reps as possible for 40 seconds while maintaining proper form. Then rest for 20 seconds as you prepare for the next exercise. Repeat this pattern through all four moves, then rest for one minute. Complete three-to-five rounds total.

Bree Branker, NASM-certified trainer, created this exclusive workout to help tone your abs.

Hollow Rock With Hold

How to: Sit on a mat, bend your legs, place a yoga brick between your knees. Squeeze your legs together to keep it in place, and engage your abs. Lift your legs so your calves are parallel to the ground. Roll your body backward, until your middle back touches the ground. Then, with control, engage your abs and bring your body back to the starting point. Pause here for three seconds. That's one rep. Complete as many reps as possible in 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. Continue to the next move.





Plank With Knee Tap

How to: Get into a plank position, with your elbows stacked under your shoulders. Slowly and with control, lower both knees until they kiss the ground. Then return to a plank position. That's one rep. Complete as many reps as possible in 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. Continue to the next move.

Weighted Flutter Kick

How to: Lie on your back on a mat, and hold a single dumbbell (or medicine ball) in your hands. Lift your shoulders off the ground, and hold the dumbbell overhead. Lift your legs up off the ground, and drive your lower back into the ground. Flutter your feet up and and down. Continue for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. Continue to the next move.

Bree's tip: If your neck begins to dominate, rest head on the mat and continue exercise.

Banded Bird Dog

How to: Get on all fours, with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders. Wrap a resistance band around your feet. Keeping your torso still and core engaged, extend your right arm out in front of you, and your left leg straight behind you. Then, bring your right elbow and left knee in underneath your torso until they touch. Repeat on the opposite side. That's one rep. Complete as many reps as possible in 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. Continue to the next move. Take one minute of rest. Complete three to four rounds total.

But wait, there’s (lots) more! This is just one of the four workouts in Women's Health's 4-Week Summer Workout Challenge. Each week, you’ll tackle four different workouts: lower-body, upper-body, full-body, and abs. Join the Facebook group for daily motivation, progress checks, and more!



