This $14 Million San Francisco Penthouse Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay—but There’s a Catch

If you don’t mind moving into a building that was once sinking, here’s a condo for you.

The penthouse atop San Francisco’s Millennium Tower has hit the market for $14 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The 5,000-square-foot apartment features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and—much more impressively—stunning views of the San Francisco Bay.

The living room

Craig Ramsey, a software-company founder, is selling the condo after acquiring it for $13 million in 2016, with the listing agent Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s International Realty. The former owner, the late venture capitalist Tom Perkins, had installed an “orchestra ceiling” in the living room, Ramsey told the WSJ. He also left behind several pieces of art that Ramsey has including in the sale, such as a 6,000-pound glass sculpture. Along with those more unique attributes, the condo sports a 3,500-square-foot great room and an outdoor terrace from which you can take in the sights.

The building at large offers further benefits, allowing you to enjoy hotel-style perks with the additional plus of actually owning your space. There’s a fitness and Pilates center, a saline lap pool, a screening room, wine storage, outdoor space with multiple fire pits, and more.

All of those amenities will have to overcome the Millennium Tower’s reputation, though. In 2016, it was reported that the building was tilting and sinking into the ground. At the time, Mission Street Development was sued by the city and residents of the building. (The company couldn’t be reached for comment by The Wall Street Journal.) Since then, engineers have been trying to stabilize the building and bring it back upright. Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, the firm working on the issues, told the newspaper that its efforts have been successful at returning the building at least in part to its former stature. (The company did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s request for comment.)

The terrace

“I knew the building was tilting,” Ramsey told the WSJ. “I got a very good discount because of that fact.”

Last year, Ramsey sold a smaller unit in the Millennium Tower for $2.7 million, and now he’s ready to give up his footprint in the building for good. While $14 million is a much steeper price, Ramsey called it “aggressive,” in hopes of selling the condo quickly. If a buyer can overlook the building’s past, his goal may come to fruition.

Click here to see all the images of the Millennium Tower penthouse.

The primary bedroom

