14 Landlords Who Said "That's Not My Job" To Everything That Literally Was Their Job

1.This landlord who "fixed" this address:

2.This landlord who remedied this crack in the parking lot wall:

3.This landlord who couldn't be bothered to move a coin before painting:

4.This landlord who installed a microwave so close to the wall that it couldn't fully be opened:

5.This landlord who did this because they claimed screws weren't holding:

6.This landlord who painted this door and missed a spot:

7.This landlord who made sure NOT to miss any spots when painting:

8.This landlord who steadied this wobbly closet rail:

9.This landlord who installed a mail slot in the door:

10.This landlord who ruined one of the outlets:

11.This landlord who claimed this apartment had central air:

12.This landlord who added new flooring:

13.This landlord who replaced a broken toilet seat with this kind of seat:

14.And lastly, this landlord who replaced the bed and mattress in a furnished rental with this: