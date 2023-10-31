The 15 Labour frontbenchers who defied Keir Starmer over Gaza ceasefire

Keir Starmer has called for 'humanitarian pauses'

Sir Keir Starmer is facing one of the biggest rebellions of his leadership as more than a dozen frontbenchers distanced themselves from the party’s stance on Gaza.

So far, 15 frontbenchers have either called for a ceasefire in the territory or supported those who have, in contrast to Sir Keir’s call for “humanitarian pauses”.

Their number includes Alex Cunningham, the shadow justice minister, Jess Phillips, the shadow safeguarding minister, and shadow solicitor general Andy Slaughter.

Israel has repeatedly bombed and raided Gaza in response to the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, who massacred hundreds of civilians after breaching its border wall.

With backbenchers, councillors, unions and mayors also pushing for a ceasefire, Sir Keir is coming under pressure to harden his stance on Israel.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak sacked a ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology who breached collective responsibility by calling for a ceasefire.

“Two million people in Gaza have been plunged into darkness. First it was food, water, power and medicine. Now it’s a communications and internet blackout. It’s impossible to imagine the horror that families in Gaza are facing right now and we need a ceasefire now.”

“The loss of innocent life in Gaza is unprecedented and it cannot go on. We need an immediate ceasefire now.”

“The continuing bombing by the Israeli government is causing death and destruction, and displacement on an unprecedented scale… The international community must work together to urgently de-escalate this conflict and support an immediate internationally supported humanitarian ceasefire.”

Retweeted Labour Friends of Palestine statement calling for “an immediate ceasefire by all parties, including stepping back from an expected ground invasion and a cessation of rocket fire”.

Retweeted a statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling a “humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed”.

Story continues

“It’s heart-breaking to see ordinary people caught up in horrors in Israel and Palestine. There must be an immediate ceasefire to get vital aid to Palestinians, give the UN [a] chance [to] seek the release of Hamas-held hostages, and end the deadly attacks on Palestinian and Israeli people.”

“What we are seeing is not defence, it is disproportionate attacks on a civilian population. I continue to call for a ceasefire to stop the killings of innocent civilians. We cannot be silent.”

“I believe a ceasefire on all sides is the only way to end the loss of more innocent lives… We need to make space for humanitarian aid into Gaza, free hostages and meaningful negotiations towards peace.”

Retweeted the Labour Friends of Palestine statement, adding that she “fully” supports the calls for a ceasefire.

Asked Rishi Sunak in Parliament whether a “temporary humanitarian ceasefire will help get that urgent aid through to Gaza”.

Retweeted Labour Friends of Palestine statement calling for “an immediate ceasefire by all parties, including stepping back from an expected ground invasion and a cessation of rocket fire”.

“The UN is right. The British public are right. We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

“This is collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza, for crimes they did not commit. How many more innocent Palestinians must die before the Prime Minister calls for a humanitarian ceasefire?”

Retweeted a statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling a “humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed”.

“I call on all sides to work towards a ceasefire to end the bloodshed and so that humanitarian aid can get into Gaza and the Israeli hostages held by Hamas can be released.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.