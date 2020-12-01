14 important end of year tax planning tips – by Syed Nishat

Syed Nishat
·8 min read

14 important end of year tax planning tips – by Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group

Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group

14 important end of year tax planning tips &#x002013; by Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group
14 important end of year tax planning tips – by Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group
14 important end of year tax planning tips – by Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group

New York City, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 14 important end of year tax planning tips – by Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group

With a turbulent 2020 drawing to a close, it may seem like the end of year is already here and there’s nothing left to be done for your finances. However, there are some tax planning strategies you can still put into action to set yourself up for a solid tax savings for year 2020.

  1. Qualifying for a QBI Deduction: For owners of many pass-through businesses, including architects and engineers, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 introduced a new tax break. The Qualified Business Income deduction is generally 20% of qualified business income, subject to 50% of W-2 wage. To get the maximum deduction, the W-2 must be adjusted by December 31.

  2. Establishing Profit Sharing and Defined Benefit Plans: Due to the COVID-19 stimulus Paycheck Protection Program, business owners received money from the government, which does increase overall taxable income. While the deadline for establishing a Safe Harbor 401(k) has passed, there is still time to set up a 401(k) Profit Sharing or Defined Benefit plan for 2020. As contributions are not due until the business tax filing deadline, which may be as late as September 15 with an extension, this is a viable option. A self-employed individual aged 50 or older can contribute up to $193,000 into a plan, and the money is completely tax deductible.

  3. Analyzing Cost Segregation: To make the most of tax deductions for real estate property, cost segregation is a tax planning tool that accelerates the rate of depreciation of property components to thereby lower the amount of taxable income. A cost segregation analysis will allow for an optimization of write offs, increasing cash flow and reducing tax liability. Updates to the law allow both new and used property to qualify and for certain deductions to be applied in the first year of ownership.

  4. Carrying Back Net Operating Losses: The CARES Act of 2020 included legislation that affects net operating losses and their application to business taxation. Now instead of just the unlimited carryforward for tax years after 2017, there is the option of a maximum five-year carryback of net operating losses to previous years. The period of losses incurred is between 12/31/2017 and before 1/1/2021, so 2020 is the only year to benefit from this carryback option by allowing business owners to potentially claim a refund from previous years to help with cash flow challenges this year.

  5. Converting to a Roth IRA: If you have an IRA account, converting to a Roth IRA before December 31 may save you money on income taxes. If your income is lower this year but you have an expectation of a future increase, a Roth conversion can capitalize on the lower income of this year, then the money will grow tax-free in the Roth IRA, and future qualified withdrawals from the account will also be tax-free.

  6. Transferring to an Irrevocable Trust: Reducing the amount of your estate tax, which is the financial levy on an estate based on current value at time of the owner’s death, can start with transferring assets into an irrevocable trust. Assets in the trust are not considered part of the estate for tax purposes, and they can grow tax-free. Under current laws, high net worth couples can transfer almost $22 million into an irrevocable trust.

  7. Funding an Employer-Sponsored 401(k) Plan: If you are already contributing to an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan, keep in mind that you can contribute up to $19,500 plus an additional $6500 as a catch-up if you’re over the age of 50. The deadline to reflect deferrals on your W-2 is December 31.

  8. Claiming Disaster Loss Funds: As all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories were declared disaster areas resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, every U.S. business may be eligible for refunds from certain types of disaster losses. Under current tax rules that allow businesses to claim certain disaster losses on a prior year tax return, a business could claim a COVID-19 related disaster loss in 2020 on a 2019 amended tax refund. This could result in a quicker refund. To qualify, the loss must have been caused by COVID-19, but this loss could fall under many categories, including closing of offices or stores and loss of inventory or supplies.

  9. Setting Up a Charitable Trust: For an option that benefits the donor and the charitable organization of their choice, consider establishing a charitable trust. A donor can deduct up to 60% of the adjusted gross income if in cash or 30% of adjusted gross income if there are appreciated assets in the trust, such as stocks. However, the donor can carry over the deduction for up to give additional years if it cannot be written off in a given year. The deadline to contribute cash or other properly is before the close of the tax year.

  10. Looking into Tax-Loss Harvesting: If you’ve been watching the S&P 500, you’ve likely observed that it is near a record year- to- date high. As a result, before the end of December, many actively managed funds will pay high taxable dividends and capital gains distributions. Tax-loss harvesting provides you the ability to minimize those gains and lower your tax liability by selling securities, especially if they’re short term.

  11. Contributing to 529 Plans: In many states, residents can claim deductions for a certain amount for 529 Plan contributions made during the year. This lowers state tax liability. As an example, a married couple filing jointly making contributions to a New York 529 plan may claim up to $10,000 per year as deductions when calculating New York taxable income. Contributions must be made by December 31 to use this deduction in 2020.

  12. Accelerating AMT Refunds: The CARES Act accelerated the timeline of the TCJA repeal of the corporate alternative minimum tax (AMT), allowing corporations to claim all their unused AMT credits in either 2018 or 2019. This gives companies a few options of filing for quick refunds, but corporations must file by December 31 to claim an AMT credit under this current legislation at the accelerated rate.

  13. Maximizing Flex Savings Account (FSA) Funds: To make sure you maximize the benefit of your annual FSA contribution, it is important to use your FSA funds for related medical expenses and to submit a reimbursement for that amount to ensure the amount is not forfeited. Keep in mind, you can rollover up to $500 of unused funds to the following year, should you not use the entire balance by December 31.

  14. Gifting Funds to Children and Grandchildren: Married couples can gift up to $30,000 (individually $15,000) to their heirs without incurring a gift return tax in 2020. Gifts like this are a smart way to reduce the taxable amount of your estate while passing wealth to the next generation, or even to your grandchildren. To qualify for the 2020 tax year, the gift must occur by December 31.

“To know which of the strategies best fit your personal situation, and how to best implement them to have the greatest benefit in your tax planning, it’s best to work with an experienced financial advisor to talk over your unique circumstances and future goals, as they will be know the complex rules and regulations that govern financial planning and can advise you accordingly.” said Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group. Working with a financial advisor you trust will prepare you up for success, allowing you to make the most of the 2020 advantages to put you in a good position for 2021.

About Wall Street Alliance Group- Wall Street Alliance Group is a nationally recognized wealth management firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm operates on a Fiduciary capacity serving high net worth clients and is on a mission to empower first-generation immigrants achieve financial well-being. Wall Street Alliance has a team of advisors with expertise in areas such as Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Portfolio Management, 401(k) plans, Defined Benefit plans, Special Needs planning, Physician Financial planning and Trust services. Please visit www.wallstreetag.com.

"Securities offered through Securities America, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Wall Street Alliance Group and Securities America are separate entities. Securities America and its representatives do not provide tax or legal advice; therefore it is important to coordinate with your tax or legal advisor regarding your specific situation."

--

Contact Email: snishat@wallstreetag.com
Phone: 6467837561


This news has been published for the above source. Syed Nishat [ID=15421]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

    The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.

  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio considering punishments for QBs after COVID-19 'masking slip'

    The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers again to Wednesday after 4 more players hit COVID-19 list in Baltimore

    This is the third time this game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving, has been delayed by the NFL.

  • Report: Daniel Jones avoided serious leg injury, could play vs. Seahawks on Sunday

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.

  • NFL announces Saturday tripleheader for Week 16, featuring Bucs, Cardinals, Dolphins

    If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.

  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove cancerous tumor

    Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • When will sports stadiums be full again? Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a timeline

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 14 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.

  • Broncos QB Drew Lock's mom says 'shame' on those judging her son, admits he didn't wear mask

    Drew Lock's mom is getting involved now.

  • Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Building unbeatable rosters for the playoff push

    It's a must-win week for many of us, with the fantasy playoffs on the horizon. Let's make good waiver choices, people.

  • Forge FC just one win away from booking ticket to CONCACAF Champions League

    After a season that has taken it from Hamilton to Charlottetown, El Salvador and Panama, Forge FC hopes the Dominican Republic is the last stop on the way to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.The Canadian Premier League champion from Hamilton can earn a spot in CONCACAF's elite club tournament with a win over Haiti's Arcahaie FC on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the Champions League.The four quarterfinal winners in the 22-team CONCACAF League qualify directly for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The four losing quarterfinalists will compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners moving on.Arcahaie is playing the game in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo to make use of the larger Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez."It's a challenging game. It's been a challenging 2020 for all of us on this team," Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis said Monday evening. "Just asking them to start and stop on so many occasions and do what they're doing away from their families and their home."He called the Haitian side "a very good team who's here for a reason. They're the champion of Haiti."The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica, in round-of-16 play. Forge edged Panama's Tauro FC 2-1 on a stoppage-time penalty two days earlier in Panama City.Arcahaie advanced to the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.The Canadian side has been training in Punta Cana, some 170 kilometres east of Santo Domingo, since Nov. 21. Forge made the trip to the capital earlier Monday.While the Canadian men's basketball team opted not to play in two FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying games in the Dominican in November due to COVID-19 concerns, Forge elected to come south."I leave it to our team manager who put together a great itinerary and trip for us down here, keeping the guys safe," said Smyrniotis.He said the club is also relying on CONCACAF as a resource for the trip.Smyrniotis said the team opted to come early to get more training in after serving its 14-day quarantine back home in the wake of the El Salvador-Panama trip. He also noted it had snowed in Hamilton while they were down south.The CPL champion, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have a chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Champion boxer Claressa Shields making switch to MMA, to sign with PFL

    One of the best boxers alive is changing sports.

  • Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year

    There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.

  • Veteran Canadian centre back David Edgar to retire at end of the year

    Veteran defender David Edgar, who turned heads with a highlight-reel goal for Newcastle United as a teenager and went on to captain Canada, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year.The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo.A Forge win Tuesday would mark Edgar's swansong. Should the team lose, he could play in one final game — a play-in match later in December to gain entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his county five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018.At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's youth setup. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. The 19-year-old made his mark just days later with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007.Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.While with the Whitecaps, he underwent surgery In January 2017 to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee after being hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016. "It's been quite an uphill battle since my injury in 2016," he said Monday evening from the Dominican Republic. "I wasn't really supposed to play again and to have the career I've had post-injury is something I'm quite proud of."It wasn't a decision taken lightly but I think if I look back, it's been in the making for a while. I'm 33. I've done quite a bit in the game for a kid from Kitchener, Ontario. It's just pretty special to me to able to finish it in a league that's in my home country that I'm so incredibly proud of. At my age it's time for that league to be used for the youngsters coming through and if I can play a part in helping them in any way, then I've done my job as a Canadian player."After a short stint with England's Hartlepool, he signed on with Forge in August 2019, helping the Hamilton side to back-to-back CPL titles.Canada coach John Herdman, who worked with Edgar in his first camp in charge of the, Canadian men, called Edgar "a real leader of men."“What stood out was his selflessness and willingness to support those young players coming through the system, but at the same time to give everything he had on and off the field to be ready to compete for his country,” he added.Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis also paid tribute to Edgar."He's been an integral part of this team," he said. "This is one big family, one big tight-knit group. And he's been a big part of that since he walked into the team."Edgar has made 26 appearances (23 starts) with Forge, including 21 in CPL play and five CONCACAF League matches. Edgar represented Canada in three FIFA World Cup qualifying cycles and two CONCACAF Gold Cups as well as CONCACAF Nations League qualifying. He was third in voting as a nominee for the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2014.He scored international goals against Cuba, Jamaica, Uzbekistan and El Salvador, adding three assists in Canadian colours.At the international youth level, Edgar was a Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Award winner in 2006. Edgar was 15 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program with coach Ray Clark and was the first Canadian selected to three FIFA U-20 World Cups, starting with UAE 2003 when Canada reached the quarterfinals.On his 19th birthday — May 19, 2006 — he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil in Edmonton, Canada’s first victory at the men’s youth level against the South American powerhouse.Edgar is currently enrolled in the National Teams Education Program, which supports the coach education of its current and former national team players.Staying with Forge in an off-field role is "a conversation for another day," he said."I'm looking forward to spending Christmas with my family as a retired footballer."\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Sabrina Ionescu looks like old self in gym after ankle injury, surgery cut rookie season short

    Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu shared a video of her getting shots up in the gym on Monday, and appears back to normal after undergoing ankle surgeryr.