14 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Next week on Hollyoaks, Romeo misses his chance to say goodbye to Juliet, while Donna-Marie hits rock bottom and Charlie struggles to cope with his complicated love life.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Rayne makes a shocking new move

Peri and Romeo fell asleep together on the sofa, after a night of going over final arrangements for Juliet's funeral. Rayne is unimpressed when she realises what's happened and spends the morning making awkward comments about it.

Lacey tries to warn Rayne that her continuous posts paying tribute to Juliet – which all contain pictures of herself – may come across tasteless.

Rayne responds by telling Lacey that she feels triggered watching Peri having to bury her partner after the pain she went through with Brent.

When Romeo's family discovers Rayne's posts, he goes to confront her but the influencer doesn't listen.

2. Peri decides to skip the funeral

After receiving a text from James, Romeo goes around to see him. He discovers that, instead of following Juliet's wishes of how she wanted her own funeral, James wants to do a traditional one with everyone wearing black instead.

With the two men clashing over what the day should look, it all gets too much for Donna-Marie. Not wanting to cause his mum more pain, Romeo agrees to James' ideas.

However, Romeo goes to tell Peri the change of plan, she's left hurt and refuses to cave to James' orders, instead sticking to wearing colours – as that's what Juliet would have wanted.

When Juliet's family meet up with Peri at the hearse, words are exchanged between her and James, leaving Peri to make the decision of not going to the funeral at all.

3. Leela worries about Joel

Leela is concerned about Joel's health after he recently collapsed.

She tells him that she can't be worried about him and Peri during the funeral, so it's best if he gets some rest.

Joel agrees he won't go, but instead plans to do some soccer training.

4. Charlie and Ella sleep together again

Charlie wants to talk to Ella about what happened the other night, but they're interrupted by Scott, who is helping Vicky, Shing Lin and Ella get outfits ready for their prom.

When Ella pulls out a dress that was Cindy's, Scott tells her that it's inappropriate, leaving her embarrassed.

Charlie manages to get Ella alone, where they both agree the other night was a mistake. Seeing how stressed she is about finding a prom outfit, Charlie tells her she's beautiful whatever she wears, before he puts his foot in it.

Ella later finds a brand-new prom dress on her doorstep from an anonymous person. Knowing it was from him, Ella thanks Charlie for the gift and leads him upstairs.



5. Juliet is laid to rest

Peri decides to go to the funeral after all but when she hears bagpipes, she fears this isn't what Juliet would have wanted either. However, a perfect accident leads to a brief moment of happiness.



Her speech ends in the family dancing in Juliet's honour, except for Donna-Marie. Afterwards, Peri reveals that Juliet made video messages for her family before she passed away.

Juliet's loved ones share one last moment with her, as they watch the personal video messages, where she offers them words of advice and encouragement.

6. Romeo misses Juliet's funeral

On the day of Juliet's funeral, no one can get in touch with Romeo.

At the church, the attendees are forced to accept the fact that Romeo isn't coming as they start the ceremony without him.

With Romeo distracted, he and Rayne end up rushing to make the eulogy.

Afterwards, Lacey questions Rayne at The Dog as to why they missed the funeral, but what will she say?

7. Joel makes a decision

Norma admits to Warren that she has been helping Joel search for firefighter jobs.

With a new perspective on life following Juliet's funeral, Warren agrees Joel should give it a go, but advises him to speak to Leela first.

8. Peri discovers the truth about Leela and Joel

Joel shares his passion to be a firefighter and Leela gives him her support. In return, Leela asks if they can keep their relationship from Peri for a little while longer.

However, a stroke of bad luck leads to Peri walking in on them kissing.

Leela wants to be sensitive to her daughter's recent loss but Peri admits she knows about her mum's relationship with Joel anyway.

Peri tells Leela that Juliet wanted them to live their life, and she has even got a meeting at the hospital to discuss going back to work.

9. Donna-Marie lashes out

Rayne and Nadira bring over a memorial for Juliet. Unable to keep it together anymore, Donna-Marie lashes out, smashing it.

Wanting to take her family up on their offer of support, Donna-Marie goes round to Romeo's with the video her late daughter left her. However, when she realises how much Romeo has been going through as well, she decides not to burden him.

When Leela hears Donna-Marie is back working at the gym, she rushes over to find her friend smashing up the memorial.

Leela continues to worry about Donna-Marie later on, but Joel convinces her that maybe she needs time alone.

10. Charlie struggles to cope

Ella successfully manages to sneak out of the Osbornes' house after staying over with Charlie.

Charlie later gets roped into spending time with Darren and Oscar and is relieved when the doorbell rings – until he realises it's Shing Lin.

The teens are devastated when they hear prom is off, but Shing Lin calls in reinforcements in the form of former headteacher Sally St Claire.

Shing Lin put her arms around Charlie in celebration, but he is left feeling awkward with Ella standing next to them as well and lashes out.

11. DeMarcus gets some news

Felix spends some quality time with his son, until DeMarcus receives a call offering him a space at a summer camp in America.

Knowing his exit is imminent, DeMarcus makes a gesture to Vicky and asks if she'll be his date for prom.

12. Donna-Marie is rushed to hospital

Donna-Marie's worried loved ones force their way into the gym. When they get in there, they discover she has overdosed.

She is rushed to hospital, where James expresses his frustrated that she didn't speak to anyone if she was feeling low.

Romeo admits that Donna-Marie went round to see him last night but he was preoccupied.

13. Darren offers Charlie some advice

Charlie is getting prepared for prom but his excitement quickly disappears when he discovers Darren will be chaperoning. He's also unsure where he stands with Shing Lin after everything that's happened.

When Darren tries to offer him some wise words, Charlie quickly blows up.

Dave and Darren team up to help Shing Lin and Charlie make amends but the intervention doesn't go to plan.

14. Warren hatches a deal with the teens

Ella and Dillon challenge each other to see who can get the most alcohol for prom.

With neither Ella, Dillon, Leah or Mason having any success, Leah suggests they ask someone they already know and pushes Ella into asking Warren.

After some persuasion, Warren agrees if they meet him at the garage later.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

