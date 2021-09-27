14 Fringed Bob Styles That’ll Convince You To Go For The Chop

The bob is back. For a while it seemed like the shag, wolf cut and mullet had taken over, sweeping the chic, short cut to the sidelines. But thanks to celebrities such as Adriana Lima and a whole host of street stylers at London Fashion Week, the look is once again becoming one of the most requested in hair salons globally.



The French bob and the sleek, centre-parted bob are incredibly popular styles but searches for the fringed bob are sky-high right now. It might have something to do with our obsession with '70s-inspired curtain bangs, '90s-esque tendrils and the rebirth of the Y2K full fringe. Either way, there's a fringed bob style to suit all hair types and textures.



Ahead, find all the inspiration you need if you're serious about going for the chop.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

