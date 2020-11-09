14 e-cigarrette peddlers convicted, fined total of $255,000

SINGAPORE — A total of 14 people were convicted between June and August for selling e-vapourisers, more commonly known as e-cigarettes, for which they were fined a total of $255,000, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (9 November).

The offenders, aged between 20 and 43, had bought the unlawful devices and accessories from overseas sellers and sold them in Singapore via various social media and e-commerce platforms, said HSA.

The 20-year-old offender was sentenced to 15 months’ probation while the rest were fined between $5,500 and $47,500.

In a press release, HSA said, “These cases were detected through HSA’s cyber-surveillance and enforcement activities, which are targeted at deterring the illegal import and sale of e-vaporisers and related accessories in Singapore. More than $50,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related accessories were seized from the peddlers.”

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is illegal to sell, import or distribute these devices, which are battery operated and deliver vaporised nicotine for users to inhale. First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Since February 2018, it is also illegal to have, buy or use e-vapourisers and accessories. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

HSA said that since 2018, it has prosecuted a total of 35 offenders.

More information on the prohibition of e-cigarettes in Singapore can be found on the HSA’s website here.

Members of the public who have information on the import, distribution or sale of illegal tobacco products can submit a report online here or call HSA’s tobacco regulation branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday.

