14 DIY Starter Buys So Simple Even Novices Like Me Can Use Them

Beth Mahoney
·4 min read
As a renter, I’ve never really needed to do much DIY. It’s always been something my landlord has taken care of. But recently I’ve started wanting to make a few small updates and improvements to my home, which got me thinking about DIY (and how the hell you get started with it). 

My first step was to venture into my local hardware superstore which, in hindsight, was probably a mistake. After walking around for a good 40 minutes, I began to feel overwhelmed and a bit stressed out. Everything looked super complicated and, if I’m honest, too much like hard work. 

But browsing online since then, I’ve stumbled across some easier approaches and tools reviewers insist are simple to use, and bonus, most are mess and drill free. Score! started out with stick-on tiles and, hooked by just how easy this kind of DIY is, I’m not looking back.

If you’re a fellow DIY novice, these are some starter products that will make giving your home an upgrade feel far easier and more achievable.

These stick-on wall tiles
These stick-on wall tiles

Amazon

These stick-on wall tiles

These peel-off tile stickers simply sit on top of your current tiles. They're quick and easy to apply, as well as simple to remove. FYI, they look great as a DIY splashback.

Get 24 from Amazon for £6.59

This easy paste wallpaper
This easy paste wallpaper

Amazon

This easy paste wallpaper

Wallpapering has been dubbed one of those super tricky DIY tasks that you need to be a pro to do. However, with the right wallpaper – like this easy-to-apply (and remove) paper – it can actually be a super simple task.

Get a roll from Amazon for £16.99

This paint roller set
This paint roller set

Amazon

This paint roller set

Once you get the hang of it, painting can be super therapeutic. For best results, use a combination of rollers and paint brushes and ensure you have plenty of masking tape on hand to protect ceilings, light switches, and floor trips from paint splatters.

Get the set from Amazon for £14.99

This easy-to-use sealant
This easy-to-use sealant

Amazon

This easy-to-use sealant

Applying sealant does take a little practice (think: the same level of precision as piping a cupcake) but with a steady hand and the right amount of pressure it really is doable.

Get it from Amazon for £7.09 (was £8.24)

This damp and stain spray
This damp and stain spray

Amazon

This damp and stain spray

Noticed a patch of mould or water staining on your ceiling? This quick, drying spray is just what you need. It works like a dream with one coat covering (and blocking) most damp, mould and other stains. (I used this when my bathroom developed a little black mould problem and it was a game-changer.)

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

This wall mending paste
This wall mending paste

Amazon

This wall mending paste

Whether your wall has chips, scuffs, cracks, or holes, this repair paste is a godsend. Simply squeeze it out of the nozzle, apply it to the wall, and set in place with the scraper, and your wall will be as good as new. It's really that simple!

Get two from Amazon for £9.59

This grout reviver pen
This grout reviver pen

Amazon

This grout reviver pen

Sick and tired of greying, stained grout that doesn't seem to sparkle no matter how many times you clean it? I feel your pain on this, but luckily I discovered this cheap-as-chips pen. You literally draw over the grotty grout with this bad boy and it's as good as new.

Get it from Amazon for £4.50 (was £7.98)

This stainless steel towel rail
This stainless steel towel rail

Amazon

This stainless steel towel rail

For updating your bathroom or kitchen, this stainless steel, rust-proof handrail is the one. Complete with a peel off adhesive strip that can be attached to walls, tiles, glass, or metal surfaces, it's strong and sturdy. Just make sure to leave it for 24 hours after application, before hanging a towel off of it.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

These oh so simple floor tiles
These oh so simple floor tiles

Amazon

These oh so simple floor tiles

Been dying to upgrade your floors but can't justify spending hundreds on them? Opt for these ultra simple peel and stick vinyl floor tiles instead. They're easy to cut to size and fit together, and I promise you, the result is absolutely flawless.

Get 10 from Amazon for £19.99

These easy-to-apply cupboard handles
These easy-to-apply cupboard handles

Amazon

These easy-to-apply cupboard handles

For upgrading your kitchen cupboard doors (or any other doors for that matter), these self-adhesive handles are simple to apply and offer a really lovely luxe-looking finish.

Get two from Amazon for £7.99 (was £9.99)

These mess-free stick on tiles
These mess-free stick on tiles

Amazon

These mess-free stick on tiles

For quick home upgrades, these stick on tiles are the one. Whether you’re redoing your kitchen or bathroom, these durable tiles work wonderfully to refresh and revive the space. All you need to do is peel off the cover, interlock the tiles and stick down.

Get 10 from Amazon for £34.39 (was £40.99)

These wall stencils
These wall stencils

Amazon

These wall stencils

For adding a little something to your walls, these wall stencils are a game-changer. They're simple and easy to use (just remember to pick up some tape) and create a wonderfully chic finish.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99

This self-adhesive contact paper
This self-adhesive contact paper

Amazon

This self-adhesive contact paper

Whether you want to update your walls, counter tops or furniture, this sticky back roll of PVC film is ideal. It works on a range of surfaces, and shouldn't cause any damage when used correctly, making it perfect for in rental properties.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99 (was £21.99)

These peel and stick hanging hooks
These peel and stick hanging hooks

Amazon

These peel and stick hanging hooks

Not quite mastered the art of using a hammer and nails? I feel you on this. Instead, opt for these secure adhesive hanging hooks. They're easy to fix to the wall and are ideal for renters as they won't damage the walls.

Get them from Amazon for £11.99

