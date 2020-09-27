14 deaths, 3,922 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): As many as 3,922 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha, taking the state's coronavirus count to 2,09,374, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Currently, there is a total of 38,331 active cases and 797 fatalities in the state.

Odisha has recorded the highest 4,761 recoveries of COVID patients on Saturday and the total number of recovered patients are 1,70,193 in the State.

As per the State Health Department, the figure of cumulative tests till the date stands at 31,11,766, where 49,049 samples including RT-PCR - 7,049, Rapid Antigen Testing - 41,936, Ttuenat- 67 were tested on Saturday.

As per Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861. (ANI)

