14 cozy slippers under $25 that are basically a hug for your feet — and they’re all on Amazon

It’s a truth widely known that warm feet = happier feet. Considering the charming and cute fall chill will eventually turn into a not-so-cute winter chill, you will want to ensure your feet are extra warm and happy. That’s where cozy slippers come in.

The thing is, a lot of super slipper options are surprisingly expensive — except for all of the cozy slippers on Amazon. There are so many good warm, furry and fuzzy slippers for under $25 that look much more expensive than they are.

From a pair of $19 slippers that look just like the classic UGG slippers to a pair of slipper boots (!!), please see a tightly-curated list of the best cozy slippers on Amazon — all at an affordable price. Your feet deserve to be loved.

If you love the look of the classic UGG slippers, these affordable alternatives are such a good option.

OK, have you ever seen a pair of slipper booties before? The warmth factor is unparalleled.

Cross-band furry slippers are forever trendy, and this pair comes in many colors. However, the leopard has our heart.

Similar to the cross-band slippers above, this pair has a thicker sole.

These fuzzy slippers will turn your feet into blobs of cozy.

Um, these look like a pair of furry Birkenstock slippers, but they’re not over $100.

Simple fleece is a go-to warm slipper fabric for a reason.

Honestly, everyone should own a pair of these affordable smiley face slippers. The joy!

Imagine sliding your cold feet into these fuzzy girls every morning — a dream.

No one is ever too old for animal slippers.

I repeat, no one is ever too old for animal slippers.

How fun are these classic backless slippers with the checked Vans pattern?

Another affordable UGG lookalike, these are great if you love the UGG Fluff Yeah slippers but aren’t a fan of the price tag.

Featuring fuzzy fabric and memory foam, you’ll be cute and cozy wearing these slippers — the ultimate combo.

