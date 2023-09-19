14 Chic Asymmetrical Haircuts That Will Make You Want to Go Short

The style is universally flattering—and poised for a comeback.

We’ll be the first to admit it: Perfect hair is overrated. These days, we’re all about switching things up and trying something new that has some personality. Next on our list? An asymmetrical haircut—and an asymmetrical bob haircut in particular.

According to L’Oreal Professionnel Ambassador Min Kim, “An asymmetrical haircut is a style where one side of the hair is cut or styled differently from the other side, creating an uneven or unbalanced look intentionally. It can involve variations in length, layers, or angles, giving it a unique, sleek, and edgy appearance.”

We know it sounds scary, but the style is surprisingly wearable and chic. Not only does an asymmetrical cut help frame the face, but it also adds dimension to an otherwise simple cut. Plus, they’re endlessly customizable—no matter your face shape or hair texture, there’s an asymmetrical style that’ll work for you.

“An asymmetric haircut could range from severe, where one side is shaved and the other long, to subtle, with a one- to two- or three-inch difference between both sides,” explains Fabian Lliguin, hairstylist and co-founder of Rahua Beauty. “The difference of length from both sides will be the cause of the impact of the look.”

And both experts agree an asymmetrical bob is particularly universal—it works with all different hair types and face shapes, and, according to Lliguin, looks especially great when the asymmetrical lengths are cut to enhance the features of the wearer.

If you want some visual inspiration, keep scrolling for some chic asymmetrical cuts that just might convince you to make the chop.

Blunt asymmetrical cut

Lliguin is a big fan of the asymmetrical style on Naomi Watts—the blunt cut and deep side part accentuates her features and bone structure. Plus, the super-straight styling helps play up the difference in length.

Sharp asymmetrical cut

For those after a head-turning cut, look no further than Victoria Beckham. The asymmetrical bob she rocked during her Spice Girl days features a longer front, cropped backside, and a sharp angle.

Asymmetrical cut with side bangs

Rihanna’s sported a handful of different asymmetrical styles, from a crop cut significantly shorter on one side to less-intense bobs with subtle asymmetrical styling to play up her bone structure. We’re a fan of this one, with a deep side part, fringed ends, and side bangs to boot.

Asymmetrical cut with curly hair

Kim loves Zendaya’s asymmetrical bobs (of which there have been many), thanks to her ability to look simultaneously classic and trendy. This seriously chic, old Hollywood-inspired style from earlier this year is the perfect example.

Asymmetrical cut with side part

Lucy Hale’s blunt asymmetrical bob with a side part helps add structure to her rounder face shape. Plus, it plays up her brows for some added wow factor.

Asymmetrical cut with middle part

Kaia Gerber proves the asymmetrical style works just as well with a middle part as it does a deep side part. Bonus points for the perfectly chin-grazing cut.

Asymmetrical cut with color

To play up the already-bold style, take a page from Demi Lovato’s book and add a pop of color. Whether it’s a bold hue on the ends or sprinkled throughout, it’ll take the look from jaw dropping to double-take worthy.

Asymmetrical cut with crimps

We love pairing an asymmetrical bob with crimpy waves, as seen here on Zoey Deutch. The curls make the asymmetry a bit less in your face, and give a great boost of volume.

Asymmetrical cut with layers

For a more rock-n-roll feel, ask your stylist to incorporate subtle layers and choppy pieces. And bring in this shot of Brittany Snow for inspiration.

Asymmetrical cut pinned back

We’re all about Michelle Williams’ bold asymmetrical bob. To really play up that asymmetry, go with a deep side part, a pinned-back half, and a subtle wave throughout.

Asymmetrical cut with micro bangs

Kat Graham’s pseudo-micro fringe makes her asymmetrical bob look downright edgy. Be sure to add some hair oil and texture spray for a more lived-in look.

Super short asymmetrical cut

Stick to a tight crop and play up your natural texture to make a real statement, as seen here on Halle Berry. This extreme asymmetry adds a bit of roundness to the face, according to Kim.

Asymmetrical cut with blowout

A voluminous blowout is a foolproof way to style any asymmetrical bob, just take Regina King’s cut here as proof. It really highlights the asymmetry while adding a less severe, more flowy feel to it.

Asymmetrical cut with teasing

Playing around with volume is another great option when it comes to styling an asymmetrical bob. Keep one side fairly close to the head, while teasing out the other for a fun, easy look like this one on Taraji P. Henson.

