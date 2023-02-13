17 celebrity quotes about being single for Valentine’s Day

Taylor Swift recommends being alone for a while (Getty Images )

Valentine’s Day for those in romantic relationships can bring an opportunity to show how much they love and care about their partner but at a hefty price.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated £16.1 billion is spent on Valentine’s Day and many non-romantics regard the day as no more than an opportunity for companies to profit.

For those who are single, Valentine’s Day can cause feelings of anxiousness and sadness, heightened further by the bombardment of love they see all around them.

Fortunately, we have rounded up a number of celebrity posts gushing about the joys of flying solo, whether through conscious uncoupling or identifying as self-partnered to help further inspire you to embrace your singledom.

Just read these out next time your family is questioning your single status.

1. Jennifer Aniston

Speaking in an Allure interview, Aniston discussed being single, saying: “I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light.

“I’ve realised you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it.”

2. Halle Berry

Speaking in a People Magazine interview, Berry said the best part of being single was “time with her kids”.

She continued: “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.”

Being single can help you work out what it is that you want from life, says Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

"I recommend to all my friends that they be alone for a while. When you’re in love, or dating someone, you filter your life decisions through their eyes. When you spend a few years being who you are, completely unbiased, you can figure out what you actually want."

‘Being alone is great’, says Drew Barrymore (Getty Images)

"It's ironic that we rush through being 'single' as if it's some disease or malady to get rid of or overcome. The truth is, most likely, one day you will meet someone and it will be gone," wrote Drew Barrymore in her book, Wildflower.

"And once it's gone, it's really gone! Why does no one tell us how important it is to enjoy being single and being by yourself?" I'm telling you, Drew! Being alone is great!

5. January Jones

"Do I want a partner? Maybe. But I don't feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

6. Eva Longoria

“Some people said: ‘Oh. You don’t want to be alone.' And I said: ‘I’m not alone! I’m with myself. And myself is fabulous.’”

7. Hailee Steinfeld

When asked about her dating life in an interview by Harper’s Bazaar, Steinfeld answered: “I mean, there’s always time for dating. I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I’m working on. It’s that and family, and then everything else.”

8. Teri Hatcher

“There is a difference between being lonely and being alone."

9. Chelsea Handler

"Next time you see a single woman, instead of asking her where her boyfriend, husband or eunuch is, congratulate her on her accomplished sense of self and for reaching the solitary mountaintop by herself without a ring on her finger weighing her down like a male paperweight."

10. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone appeared on the Drew Barrymore show and said: “I’m done dating, I’ve had it with dating.

“I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more.

“I have really good men friends but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots,” she added.

11. Stevie Nicks

“People say: ‘But you're alone.’ But I don't feel alone. I feel very unalone. I feel very sparkly and excited about everything. I know women who are going, like, ‘I don't want to grow old alone.’ And I'm like, ‘See, that doesn't scare me.’ Because I'll never be alone.

“I'll always be surrounded by people. I'm like the crystal ball and these are all the rings of Saturn around me … My generation fought very hard for feminism, and we fought very hard to not be labelled as you had to have a husband or you had to be in a relationship, or you were somehow not a cool chick."

12. Emma Watson

Emma Watson is happy to be alone (Getty Images)

“I'm happy to be single, I call it being self-partnered."

13. Diane Keaton

"I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died," Diane Keaton said.

“I don't think that because I'm not married it's made my life any less. That old maid myth is garbage."

14. Charlize Theron

Also appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, the South-African-born actress admitted: “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game.

“Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less.”

She added: “I can honestly say this, on my life, I don’t feel lonely.”

15. Emilia Clarke

Nuturing others can come at the expense of ourselves, says Emilia Clarke (Reuters)

“People keep asking me who I’m dating right now and the truth is … wait for it … no one. And that’s OK. I’m figuring out a lot of stuff right now.

I think as a woman it’s in our nature to nurture someone else. Sometimes at the expense of ourselves.”

16. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga: some women choose to follow their dreams (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more.”

17. Tracee Ellis Ross

Speaking on Instagram, Ross said: “As a happily and gloriously long-time single woman who also has a deep desire to be in romantic partnership with someone, Valentine’s Day can feel tricky.

“But, I am reminded that although I don’t have one special partner … my life is wonderfully full of so much special love. And one of my favorite parts of being single is how I get to choose who I spend my time with, share my heart with, hang with, giggle with, call, dine across from.”