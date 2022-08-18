$14 Billion Worldwide Player Tracking Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kinexon, Polar Electro and Stats Perform Among Others

Company Logo

Global Player Tracking Market

Global Player Tracking Market

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Player Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global player tracking market reached a value of US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.81% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Player tracking is used to track and record the location of players, the ball, or sports equipment via camera or chip-based technologies. It is also utilized for curating tactics and decisions and augmenting the performance of individuals and the overall team.

Additionally, it provides basic information on important events that occurred during a game, including players involved, event time, and player substitution. At present, key players are innovating player tracking devices by integrating advanced technologies like global positioning systems (GPS) that can track, analyze, and improve the performance of athletics with personalized insights and training exercises.



Player Tracking Market Trends:

The increasing number of sporting events and tournaments worldwide, in confluence with the escalating demand for real-time information to improve the decision-making process of the games, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.

Besides this, sports associations are adopting advanced technological solutions and services to analyze and monitor the player performance and health and help team management keep track of fraudulent activities during the game. Moreover, the rising adoption of fitness tracking wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness bands, which can monitor fitness-related activities of the professionals is contributing to the market growth.

Story continues

Apart from this, leading players operating in the industry are launching customizable player tracking applications integrated with radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. These devices also allow trainers to enhance the performance of athletes by using real-time data for developing training plans based on individual metrics and fatigue thresholds.

Such innovations undertaken by market players are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for player tracking market growth across the globe in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Catapult Group International Limited, JOHAN Sports (Demcon), Kinexon, PlayGineering Systems Ltd, Polar Electro Oy, SPT Group Pty Ltd, Stats Perform, STATSports Group, The Chyron Corporation, Xampion and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global player tracking market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global player tracking market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global player tracking market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Player Tracking Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Wearables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Optical

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Application-Based

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Fitness Tracking

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Performance Tracking

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Fraud Detection

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Player Safety

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Team Sport

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Individual Sport

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Catapult Group International Limited

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 JOHAN Sports (Demcon)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Kinexon

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 PlayGineering Systems Ltd

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Polar Electro Oy

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 SPT Group Pty Ltd

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Stats Perform

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 STATSports Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 The Chyron Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Xampion

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Zebra Technologies Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ackjkx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



