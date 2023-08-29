The 14 Best Throw Pillows of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

These throw pillows are certainly celeb-worthy

Close your eyes and imagine a room without throw pillows. What you're likely seeing is a bare sofa, a lonely armchair, and a stiff-looking sectional, all begging to be decorated. Throw pillows are the quintessential home décor accessory that injects personality into any space. Should you seek throw pillow inspiration, celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Lenny Kravitz, and Kelly Clarkson all have home décor lines with chic throw pillows, as well as fan-favorites in the design world such as Joanna Gaines and Shea McGee.

We spoke to Los Angeles-based interior designer Mark Cutler and NCIDQ-certified interior designer Brianna Untener to learn more about the throw pillow industry and help us choose the best selections for every type of shopper. From our search, we found 14 throw pillows in a variety of materials, sizes, and shapes that would be an absolute focal point on any couch or bed.

Read on for the best throw pillows PEOPLE considered for both design and function.

Best Overall: Miulee Corduroy Soft Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Pack of 2

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It's Good For

Those looking for some texture and a soft, plush surface.

Who It's Not Good For

Those who want to make one purchase, because you do have to buy the insert separately.

One look at the Miulee Throw Pillow Covers and you'll instantly feel the cozy vibes. The corduroy textured surface is comfortable to sit against while also creating visual interest as a design element. At 18 by 18 inches, it's the perfect size to decorate your sofa, sectional, or armchair — small enough to where it won't eat up precious real estate on your seating area, but substantial enough to make its presence known. And, the soft-knit material warms up whatever room you put it in.

Price at time of publish: $9.99 (orig. $20.99)

Dimensions: 18x18 inches | Colors: 33 | Fill: None

Best Velvet: Drew Barrymore Flower Home Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow

Buy at Walmart.com

Who It's Good For

Those who aren't afraid of vibrant color.

Who It's Not Good For

Though the cover is removable, the brand recommends to spot this clean only, so it may not be good for long-term use if you have pets.

Eclectic in nature, functional in design, Drew Barrymore Flower Home's Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow is just what you'd expect from a brand as bold as its namesake. The buttery-smooth velvet will become your go-to for naps while the lush colors provide some femininity into your overall space (all while staying budget-friendly like the rest of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line). And, in staying true to the fun, inviting vibe, the tassels help add some personality to your space.

Price at time of publish: $34

Dimensions: 20 x 20 inches | Colors: 5 | Fill: Feather

Best Modern: Kravitz Design Onca Black Modern Throw Pillow

Buy at Cb2.com

Who It's Good For

Anyone looking for a contemporary design feature, as well as those with allergies since it is a down-alternative.

Who It's Not Good For

It serves more of a decorative purpose as it's somewhat scratchy.

This CB2 exclusive from Lenny Kravitz' line, Kravitz Designs, hits the nail on the head if modern is what you're after. The actor is known for his unique fashion, and his throw pillows are no less stylized. Inspired by beautifully woven Moroccan carpets, the Onca Black Modern Throw Pillow offers up a unique geometric design that almost makes you wish it came in a wall art option. The fabric is weighted and the size is hefty, which, together, makes the pillow feel more substantial than its price may suggest. We're also fans of how richly opaque the coloring is.

Price at time of publish: $79.95

Dimensions: 23 x 23 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Down-alternative; feather-down

Best Tassel: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Center Stripes Tassel Throw Pillow Dark Gray/Cream

Buy at Target.com

Who It's Good For

Those looking for an affordable yet stylish option, especially with a penchant for tassels

Who It's Not Good For

The backside of this is an off-white color, so keep this in mind if you were hoping for a double-sided pillow.

Tassels, but make them chic. So often we see tassel throw pillows that walk the fine line of being trendy and cheesy. But this one from Hearth & Hand — a Target-exclusive brand designed in collaboration with Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia — is tasteful at its core. Featuring charcoal woven panels and moderate white tassels, it's the perfect balance of being ornate but not overly so; highly reflective of the celebrity design’s taste. And, because of its neutral color palette, it's easy to pair with other pillows. One thing to note: The back of this pillow isn't patterned like the front.

Price at time of publish: $19.99

Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: 100% polyester

Best Budget: Lananas Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover

Buy at Amazon.com

Who It's Good For

People who like to switch up their home décor often.

Who It's Not Good For

This is a cover only, so it's not great for those who don't want to buy an insert separately.

If you're someone who gets bored of looking at the same color everyday, Lanana's Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers are the answer. There are 14 hues to sift through (including neutrals like white, gray, and beige and more vibrant options like purple, orange, and turquoise), giving you ample styling options throughout the year. These also come in varying sizes, from 18 to 26 square inches — plus, faux fur is always a fun option to add texture to a space. As this is just a cover, keep in mind that you'll have to purchase an insert separately.

Price at time of publish: $14

Dimensions: 18 x 18 – 26 x 26 inches | Colors: 14 | Fill: None

Best Outdoor: West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Buy at Westelm.com

Who It's Good For

Anyone who wants a versatile pillow for indoor and outdoor use.

Who It's Not Good For

The cover isn't removable, so it's not good for those who prefer to machine wash.

West Elm's Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow will make you want one in every color (and there are four of them to ogle at). The jute-like look adds a warm, earthy edge while the water-resistant 100-percent-polypropylene material ensures it won't get damaged due to the elements. While the cover isn't removable, we like that this throw pillow comes in both rectangular- and square-shaped options for more versatility. What's more, the filling is made out of recycled plastic bottles, making it a good option for those looking to be more sustainable with their purchases.

Price at time of publish: $39.99–$49

Dimensions: 20 x 20, 12 x 21, 13 x 36 inches | Colors: 4 | Fill: 100% recycled polyester

Best Rectangular: Novogratz Zebra Marble Body Pillow

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Shopthenovogratz.com

Who It's Good For

The four-feet long frame is great for bigger sectionals or sofas.

Who It's Not Good For

It’s final sale, so you'll have to make sure it's a good fit before purchasing.

After hit shows 9 by Design and Home by Novogratz, forming their own interiors line was the next natural step for husband-and-wife duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz. This throw pillow from their brand, The Novogratz, marries zebra print with marble for an eye-catching design that'll surely become the conversation starter in your home. At four feet long, it's hardly just an accent piece. The 100-percent polyester filling provides ample support for your back — plus, it stays cushiony and firm no matter how much lounging you're doing.

Price at time of publish: $40

Dimensions: 20 x 48 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: 100% recycled polyester

Best Leather: Strick & Bolton Lindi Leather Throw Pillow

Buy at Bedbathandbeyond.com

Who It's Good For

The distressing gives it an organic look — great for rustic styling.

Who It's Not Good For

The filling is a feather-down blend, so it isn't ideal for those prone to allergies.

A leather throw pillow like this one gives you a laundry list of styling options. The sleek leather could lean modern if you pair it with contemporary furniture pieces and clean lines, or you could play to the distressing by throwing in some industrial elements into your space. Either way, the hand-stitched throw pillow is a solid way to elevate your space without burning a dent in your wallet. And, it's available in three shades to complement your other decor.

Price at time of publish: $86.99

Dimensions: 22 x 22 inches | Colors: 3 | Fill: Feather-down

Best Faux Fur: Saro Lifestyle Mongolian Fur Throw Pillow

Buy at Target.com

Who It's Good For

Unlike other faux fur throw pillows that may shed, this one doesn't, making it great for sofas of all colors.

Who It's Not Good For

It only comes in one size, so it may not be great for bigger sectionals.

Saro Lifestyle's Mongolian Fur Throw Pillow is soft, cozy, and will definitely make you want to cuddle up by the fireplace. We love that it comes in at least three different color options (including lavender, rose, and oatmeal). The faux fur doesn't shed, and the pillow itself is the perfect way to make any room feel more luxe (without a sky-high price tag). You won't have to compromise the softness once you flip it over — the backside is a faux velvet material that's equally as silky-smooth as the front.

Price at time of publish: $11.62

Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 3 | Fill: 100% Polyester Fiber

Best for Beach House: Sea Bags Maine Shoreline Tie-Dye Pillow

Buy at Seabags.com

Who It's Good For

Because this throw pillow works both indoors and outdoors, it's great for those seeking versatility whether at your permanent residence or a vacation home.

Who It's Not Good For

Due to the color of this pillow, it can be pricey if you only plan to use it seasonally.

Is it tie-dye or is it the beach? That's all up to you. Depending on where you place Sea Bags Maine Shoreline's Tie-Dye Pillow, it can take on a different look. Pop it onto your outdoor sectional to bring the beach vibes to your backyard or bring it inside and play to its free-spirited tie-dye look. Either way, the removable cover is machine washable (points for efficiency). Another thing adding to its cool factor? The hand-crafted cover is derived from recycled sail cloths from Portland, Maine.

Price at time of publish: $85

Dimensions: 16 x 16 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Polyester

Best Double-Sided: Deny Designs Brian Buckley Pepper Moon Throw Pillow

Buy at Target.com

Who It's Good For

Unlike many throw pillows on the market, this one features the printed design on the front and back.

Who It's Not Good For

It’s prone to pilling, so it's not a good long-lasting option.

The earthy tones on this fall-esque throw pillow will definitely get you into the autumn spirit. Featuring 100-percent woven polyester, it's soft, plush, and eye-catching with its moon and mountain design. The cover is removable for easy washing, but you'd never guess it from the hidden zipper enclosure, which gives the pillow a cleaner, more streamlined look. Scoop this up if you're looking to complement your fall home decor.

Price at time of publish: $49.99

Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Polyester

Best Cover: McGee & Co. Abbey Silk Fringe Pillow Cover

Buy at Mcgeeandco.com

Who It's Good For

The pillow comes in two shades — charcoal and dark brown — and will fit right into a neutral space.

Who It's Not Good For

If you're looking to fill a large sofa or sectional, you may need a few of these, and the final price can add up.

Dream Home Makeover’s Shea McGee brings elegance and practicality to your living room with McGee & Co.'s Abbey Silk Fringe Pillow Cover. It is not only easy on the eyes, it's a practical solution if you're looking for a long-term throw pillow. The general rule of thumb when it comes to pillow inserts is to switch them out every one to two years, and because this is just a cover (no insert included), it allows you to reuse the gorgeous style year after year. As for the style itself, we love that the subtle fringe along the edge breaks apart the smooth, silk and cotton blend of the pillow. If you like the design of McGee & Co., but prefer a lower price, we also suggest the Threshold Oversized Reversible Linen Pillow at Target for $30.

Price at time of publish: $81 (orig. $108)

Dimensions: 24 x 24 inches | Colors: 2 | Fill: None

Best Round: Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Buttons Throw Pillow

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who It's Good For

Those looking for a quality accent pillow that's fun but not over-the-top.

Who It's Not Good For

People who want a more modern look.

If you're looking to add some visually appealing texture to your room (or you're sick of the standard square-shaped throw pillows on the market), the Kelly Clarkson Home's Robertson Buttons Throw Pillow is just the item to buy. With four punchy colors and easy-on-the-eye ruching, the round-shaped pillow features a velvet-like fabric that's just begging you to take a nap. Plus, the 17-inch size makes it easy to use as a floor pillow.

Price at time of publish: $24.99

Dimensions: 17 x 17 inches | Colors: 6 | Fill: Polyester

Best Investment: Fragments Identity Berber Kilim Pillow

Buy at Fragmentsidentity.com

Who It's Good For

People with allergies, as this is hypoallergenic.

Who It's Not Good For

It only features patterns on one side, so it's not great for those looking for a double-sided throw pillow.

You'll find Fragments Identity throw pillows in the homes of several celebrities (including Abigail Spencer and James Van Der Beek). The Los Angeles-based interiors line sells a range of throw pillows that fuse together luxe textures with neutral tones you won't find elsewhere. No two pillows in the line look the same. Take the Berber Kilim Pillow, for instance. Made out of handwoven natural goat hair, the tribal-inspired pillow features a textured surface on one side and a 100-percent pure linen solid ivory hue on the other. As for what's inside, the down-and-feather insert stays plush no matter how much love it gets.

Price at time of publish: $275

Dimensions: 23 x 15 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Hypoallergenic down-and-feather

How to Pick the Right Throw Pillow

Filling

The filling of your throw pillow will determine how comfortable, supportive, and functional it'll be in your space. There are a few main fillings to consider: Down, down-feather blend, down alternative, and foam.

Down: A down throw pillow insert is made up of fibers taken from the underside of a goose or duck, explains Untener. "Down is considered the more luxurious pillow filling due to its softness, lightweight nature, and durability," she says. Down's biggest pitfall? Aside from being an animal product, many people are allergic. Also, Cutler says this type of filling will require specialized cleaning.

Feather-down blend: "Feather-down blends are made of a combination of down and feathers to create a luxurious yet supportive feel," says Untener. "This type of feather is firmer, more supportive, and costs less [than down]." In terms of comfort, Untener notes that the higher the down percentage, the softer and less supportive the pillow will be. This will also require regular fluffing to ensure it retains its shape. In contrast, the higher the feather percentage, the more supportive and firm the pillow will be, says Untener, who recommends the optimal ratio of 80-percent feather and 20-percent down or 90-percent feather and 10-percent down. "These blends will give the pillow good support, softness, and have enough down to prevent the quills from poking through," she says.

Down-alternative: If you're allergic to down or down-feather blends, or you simply want to steer clear from animal products, a down alternative is your best bet. Unlike down's other stand-in, foam (which tends to hold its shape well, but can feel light and insubstantial, says Cutler), down alternatives are a hypoallergenic, synthetic option that mimics the durability, softness, and look of down. Many tend to be more affordable, and they're also a solid choice for covered outdoor spaces when you're looking to bring in the same feel of your interior pillows outside, says Cutler.

Size and Shape

These days it's easy to find a throw pillow in any size and shape. A traditional square throw pillow will likely be your safest option, but if your sofa has a shorter back (or if it's rectangular in shape), a rectangular lumbar pillow, like the Novogratz Zebra Marble Body Pillow may suit it better.

When it comes to size, Cutler tells PEOPLE that throw pillows tend to be in the range of 18- to 24-inch" squares. The smaller the pillow, the easier it'll be to move around. But remember: if it's too small, it may not serve a functional purpose if it's too small. And if it's too big, it may eat up space on your sofa.

As a good rule of thumb, Untener recommends measuring the height of the back cushion of your sofa and then adding one to three inches for your largest pillow. "For the second layer of pillows, you’ll want to choose a size that's one to three inches smaller than your large pillow to add depth," she says. Finally, if you have a large sofa or sectional, adding a lumbar pillow can add more variety.

Price

According to both Untener and Cutler, pricing for throw pillows is driven by two things: the fill and the cover. "A 100-percent down pillow insert is the most expensive filling option. Feather-down blend inserts are more affordable depending on the ratio — the higher the down percentage, the more expensive the pillow will be. The most affordable would either be a readily available 95-percent/feather/5-percent down blend, or the down alternative since it is a man-made fiber. In this case, I recommend the down alternative to be the most valuable for the quality and price point," says Untener.

Spending more on a pillow cover (and then buying a cheaper insert) is also one way to play it. The fabric and intricacy of the cover can play a role in price though — think of beading, material, and size. For instance, the Lananas Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover is only $14 and then you can find an even less expensive insert to help keep costs down.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a good throw pillow cost?

The cost of a throw pillow can vary greatly. A quality large throw pillow can cost about $100 to $150 each, says Untener. While price isn't always an indicator of quality, this price range is the case for many throw pillows, so it's important to consider where it'll be placed as well as how (and how often) it'll be used. If you're trying to stretch your budget, Cutler recommends putting plain, less expensive throw pillows in the back and your decorative, more expensive options in the front. However we found many great options starting at $10.

What is the best filling for throw pillows?

Though it's personal preference, a 100-percent down filling is a great option. Cutler says down pillows offer "a denser feel and will bounce back to shape fairly readily." Plus, down doesn't require regular fluffing to maintain its shape. For a hypoallergenic option that still looks and feels like down, go for a down alternative. As for foam: It may be the cheapest option, but it can feel lumpy and unsupportive.

How many throw pillows are appropriate for a couch?

In many cases, it all comes down to your sofa or chair. You should consider the depth of your sofa or sectional, the style, and its location, says Cutler. "For a typical sofa with an eight-inch depth, I would use four pillows. For a longer sofa around 10 feet, I would add a lumbar pillow or two to the middle of the sofa. For a large chair, I would recommend an 18 x 18 pillow." Again, throw pillows are personal preference, and you can play around with what feels right and offers the most balance.





If you're going for a more formal look, less is more. Cutler recommends throw pillows that feature intricate details, like a unique trim or beading (think of them almost like jewelry for your sofa, says Cutler). "In a more casual room, groups of pillows of different sizes and colors can be a great way to create a variety of seating options, from someone who wants to lay down and watch TV, or a smaller person who needs extra support behind their back so they can sit comfortably," he says.





To give the illusion of a larger sofa, Cutler recommends grouping your throw pillows into the corners. If you're already working with a large sofa or sectional, you'll have more flexibility to use more throw pillows — try pairing two at each end and three in the middle, says Cutler.

Take Our Word For It

Michelle Rostamian is a lifestyle, wellness, and beauty writer who covers a wide array of topics. When researching our list of the best throw pillows, she consulted with Los Angeles-based interior designer Mark Cutler of Cutler Schulze and Brianna Untener of Brianna Scott Interiors. Madison Yauger, a senior commerce writer at PEOPLE, also added additional products and insights. We considered each throw pillow's size, dimension, and fill type in addition to its style and functionality. Ultimately, these were the throw pillows that reigned supreme.



