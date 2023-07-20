The 14 Best Silk Robes for Luxurious Lounging

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And yes, we mean 100 percent silk. Because you deserve nothing less.

InStyle / Kristin Kempa

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s undeniable that lounging is a luxury. So, if you’re aiming to embody the essence of true relaxation, it’s only right to dress the part by lounging in luxury. Bid farewell to your worn-out pajamas and swap them for a silk robe that epitomizes both comfort and elegance, and you’ll see what we mean. Adding a silk robe to your lingerie wardrobe emulates being dressed up in the classic sense of appearing put-together. Silk dressing gowns are a harmonious fusion of laid-back and lustrousness, which is why we — and so many fashion experts — love them.

To especially maximize the value of your money when shopping for robes, we suggest shopping for fabrics that are 100 percent silk because of the durability — which (admittedly!) can get a little confusing. There are so many synthetic fibers — from polyester and rayon to acetate and cotton — and silk claims can get tricky when looking at labels. Sometimes, silk labels aren’t pure silk but rather a blend. (Pro tip: Satin is not silk.)

So, to make things a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best silk robes — and you don’t have to worry because these options are all 100 percent real silk — from La Perla’s glossy and elegant knee-length piece to Cosabella's bridal-inspired lace-trimmed gown.

Related: The 20 Best Pajamas For Women To Get The Best Sleep in 2023

Best Overall: La Perla Silk Short Robe

Buy at Bloomingdales.com

Buy at Saksfifthavenue.com







What We Love: The simple elegance of this robe make it worth the splurge.

What We Don’t Love: The arms run long.







“La Perla is one of the first brands that pop to mind when anyone is looking to add decadence to their wardrobe,” style coach Holly Chayes tells InStyle — and we couldn’t agree more. Both celebrities and our editors highly regard the renowned Italian lingerie brand. Their exquisite undergarments have garnered praise from notable names such as Beyoncé and Margot Robbie (ever heard of them?), solidifying their status as a favorite in the fashion industry. And this pure silk satin robe highlights what the brand does best, which is, of course, the reason why so many of us consider it a go-to lingerie label. They show great attention to detail and craftsmanship by including high-quality materials, plus, they always provide a style that is pretty dang cute, like this mid-length silk dressing gown. It’s a silky piece with a relaxed fit that’s ideal for lounging and a classic crossover silhouette accentuated with a notched belt. The arms run a tad long, but that's easy to look past, in our opinion. “With a selection of colors, lengths, and trims, [it’s] an ideal robe for practically everyone,” says Chayes. And since it serves so many personal styles, it earns our top spot; it delivers a simple elegance that will elevate anyone’s wardrobe.

Price at time of publish: $485

Size: XS-XL | Material: Silk | Length: Knee | Colors: 6

Best Budget: LilySilk Glossy Silk Mini Robe

Buy at Lilysilk.com







What We Love: This silky robe is machine washable.

What We Don’t Love: It’s more sheer than other options.

Story continues







As a more affordable alternative but equally impressive option, this machine-washable mini silk robe from LilySilk stood out to us. Yep — you’ve read that right. (No need for a dry cleaner with this silk robe from LilySilk, a brand that prides itself in its finest-grade mulberry silks that are uber-soft and durable.) This means that this drapey robe will maintain its luxurious feel after washes, and I can attest: I own my very own LilySilk robe (and pillowcases and PJs), and the gown’s quality has endured with wear. With sleepwear pieces as low as $49 for high-quality silk on their site, this robe is a cost-effective substitute for other silk retailers. It is a bit more sheer than other picks, but for something you'll only wear around the house, we didn't find that offensive. Oh, plus it’s loved by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, and Anne Hathaway, so when you’re cozying up in this kimono-style sleeved robe, you can add yourself to that list of in-the-know trendsetters.

Price at time of publish: $189

Size: XS-XXL | Material: Mulberry silk | Length: Above the knee | Colors: 4

Best Splurge: ERES Impérial Long Kimono

Buy at Eresparis.com

Buy at Mytheresa.com







What We Love: The vintage-inspired pattern stands out amongst the plain robes.

What We Don’t Love: The sizing could be more inclusive.







The opulence! The drama of it all! This kimono-inspired robe from Eres is the definition of a self-care-induced splurge. Adorned with a stunning floral pattern, this silk satin gown gives a whimsical twist to your basic covering, adding that extra feeling of luxury. It comes in two bright and fun colors: A sunny mimosa-inspired pattern on a pinkish background and that same print on a darker midnight base. We wish it came in more extensive sizing, but this robe is a glamorous must-have for those looking to invest in what lingerie expert Cora Harrington has called one of the “best introductory pieces” for people who want to kickstart their lingerie journey. It’s a longlined majestic piece, an investment staple with full, voluminous 3/4-length sleeves, made from quality, silky fabrics that withstand the test of time. If you have a larger budget and want a true “one-and-done” shopping experience, this one is it.

Price at time of publish: $1,265

Size: SM-ML | Material: Silk satin | Length: Ankle | Colors: 2

Best Plus-Size: Slipintosoft Plus Size Silk Robe

Buy at Slipintosoft.com







What We Love: The price point for 100% mulberry silk is more affordable than other brands.

What We Don’t Love: The sleeves are more billowy than other robes.







Slip into this super-soft option that’s entirely breathable and buttery smooth. The fabric has a slippery feel — one that also appears and feels high-quality — and drapes elegantly over the body (though, the sleeves might be a bit too billowy for some). It’s also safe for sensitive skin (mulberry silk is 100 percent natural, odorless, and hypoallergenic), but what really shines (other than the silk itself, TBH) is the sensual v-neck neckline. It gives the robe an ultra-feminine and silky touch. As for other standout details, the silhouette has a flattering fit, one that comes with an attached silk belt for closure. This dressing gown is also equipped with stripped trimming, billowing sleeves, and a size range that comes in 1X-3X. We also appreciate that this is a more affordable option for mulberry silk.

Price at time of publish: $199

Size: 1X-3X | Material: Mulberry silk | Length: Above the knee | Colors: 7

Best Petite: Julianna Rae Ariadne Silk Robe Petite

Buy at Juliannarae.com







What We Love: The sizing comes in both regular and petite.

What We Don’t Love: There is only one length.







Calling all fellow shorties! This petite silk robe from Julianna Rae provides an option for petite bodies, with sizes that range from XSP-XLP. The silk quality on this one is exceptional — and is not too thin or thick. Because of this, the garment’s weight allows it to fall beautifully on smaller frames without overwhelming the body. And while this dressing gown’s length claims to be to the ankle, it is quite literally to the ankle, which doesn’t happen very often when it comes to petite sizing; more often, length claims fall short and end up being too long. Thankfully, this isn’t a worry and is a pleasant exception. It’s a classically shaped gown with a right-sized silhouette that won’t require any alterations.

Price at time of publish: $295

Size: XSP-XLP | Material: Silk | Length: Ankle | Colors: 3

Best Long: Agent Provocateur Classic PJ Long Dressing Gown

Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Agentprovocateur.com

Buy at Saksfifthavenue.com







What We Love: The classic details of this gown scream luxury.

What We Don’t Love: It runs long on shorter frames.







Chalking this dressing gown up to as something Blair Waldorf would wear because she had an appreciation for sophisticated classics — and that’s precisely what this piped silk robe from the sensual British lingerie label, Agent Provocateur, emulates. Equipped with a traditional wrap front with a matching, detachable belt that features the AP logo in golden stitching, this longline favorite is a fantastic investment because of its never-go-out-of-style nature. It’s crafted with 100 percent silk, ensuring durability and longevity. (Read: It’s timeless in more ways than one.) Plus, it has a length to it, so it feels exceptionally regal. It will be a touch long on shorter folks and doesn't come in many sizes, but you can always hem it — or give in to the extra train. If you’re feeling extra fancy — or maybe just sleepy — pair it with the matching sleep mask for a complete nightwear look.

Price at time of publish: $555

Size: 2-4 | Material: Silk | Length: Floor | Colors: 1

Best Short: Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short Robe

Buy at Eberjey.com







What We Love: This gown is machine-washable.

What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more color options.







Created as a radical approach to the lingerie market that was once dominated by male-centric nightwear designs, Eberjey is a woman-founded brand that creates reliable and sensual pieces that empower women to embrace their individuality and feel confident in their skin. Their sleepwear pieces have a beautifully undone feeling, and they remain tailored while still providing at-home comfort. And this machine-washable silk robe from the brand is no different. Available in two powdery colors — a rose and a chalky blue — this drapey and kimono-sleeved dressing gown is ultra-feminine both in the colorways and the design. It’s a robe that’s on the shorter size, hitting right above the knee but is still suitable for taller bodies and doesn’t ride up with wear. It’s also machine-washable, so this dainty dressing gown is ready for any time wear. And when you do pick it up from your closet, we suggest pairing it with the matching silk slip from the brand.

Price at time of publish: $248

Size: XS-XL | Material: Silk | Length: Above the knee | Colors: 2

Best Printed: Olivia von Halle Queenie Pablo Green Palm Silk Crêpe De Chine Robe

Buy at Oliviavonhalle.com







What We Love: The stunning, vibrant pattern.

What We Don’t Love: This is a one-size fits all robe.







If you’re considering investing in luxury silk nightwear, Olivia von Halle, dubbed an “unbeatable classic” by Harrington, is the brand to know. You’ll quickly learn that the label is congruous with quality sleep; the fabrics are breathable and luxurious, and the silhouette relaxed and flowing. And this palm-printed robe includes all those things and more that we adore about the brand, like its flattering fits that don’t skimp on comfort, bright and bold patterns, and silks that glide on the skin. While the quintessential luxury sleepwear label is stacked with beautiful patterns, from opulent florals in poppy colors to animal prints that feel new and reimagined, the chic tropical motifs on this robe truly bring the heat — pun intended. It’s a richly-hued silk robe with clean lines and minimalistic details that proves luxury never has to be boring.

Price at time of publish: $720

Size: One size | Material: Crêpe de Chine silk | Length: Ankle | Colors: 1

Best Bridal: Cosabella Sanika Silk Robe

Buy at Cosabella.com







What We Love: The intricate lace detailing on the sleeves.

What We Don’t Love: It only comes in a mid-thigh length.







When it comes to bridal elegance, few things enchant our eyes the way the trio of mesh, lace, and silk do. It’s no wonder why so many wedding gowns include these delicate and romantic elements. And while so many turn their attention to the gown, we think the pre-gown — the behind-the-scenes getting-ready robe— is just as important. This luxurious and decadent silk option from Cosabella has everything we love about wedding attire; onate paisley embroidery, sheer mesh trimmed sleeves, and decadent opaque color. It’s a 100 percent silk piece that falls just above the knee and fits loosely around arms, flaring out into a bell sleeve. Oh, and speaking of bells (wedding ones, that is), we think this would pair flawlessly with a group of bridesmaids in the rose gold color.

Price at time of publish: $475

Size: S-XL | Material: Silk | Length: Mid-thigh | Colors: 2

Best Lace-Trimmed: Il Volo Sirena Short Silk Robe

Buy at Ilvolostore.com







What We Love: The voluminous, lace-adorned sleeves caught our eyes immediately.

What We Don’t Love: This robe can run short on taller bodies.







Pure comfort has never looked so good with this short robe from IL Volo. And while we can’t decide which element to this is the most alluring (though the pastel yellows and the cascading sleeves adorned with French lace are a gorgeous touch), we appreciate that this dressing gown is as comfortable as it is beautiful. The breathable and airy robe allows for movement, with kimono-inspired sleeves that are voluminous without being overwhelming. And while this garment has a relaxed fit, it still hugs the body, flattering your natural shape. The lace and the gleaming color are perks, but what's most enticing is how it fits every shape so well, highlighting your natural curves and contours.

Price at time of publish: $622

Size: XS-L | Material: Italian silk | Length: Mini | Colors: 1

Related: The 10 Best Ugg Slippers of 2023

Best Feather-Trimmed: Petite Plume Mulberry Feather-Trim Silk Robe

Buy at Petite-plume.com

Buy at Saksfifthavenue.com







What We Love: This is a longer robe that doesn’t feel heavy.

What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more color options.







If you’re looking for a robe with a flirty touch, let us introduce you to feather-trimmed dressing gowns. Plumage adds a certain sensuality that is fun, sultry, and sweet — all at the same time. And this ankle-length gown from Petite Plum is no different. It embodies that classic boudoir style of an airy and lengthy gown while adding that pop of personality with an oversized cuff lined with feathers. It’s an extravagant piece that feels so Old Hollywood but isn’t heavy or bulky. The fabric glides on the skin and fluidly flows with the body as it moves. And we all know what you’re thinking, which is, of course, any feather-shopper’s apprehensive thought: Is it itchy? We can confirm that the feathers are as pillowy as the silk bodice, and nope! They don't itch.

Price at time of publish: $295

Size: XS-XL | Material: Silk | Length: Ankle | Colors: 1

Best Washable: Lunya Washable Silk Robe

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Anthropologie.com







What We Love: You don’t have to stop at the dry cleaners after wearing this one.

What We Don’t Love: The cuffed wrist style might not be for everyone.







Washing machines and silk aren’t usually agreeable, but when it comes to this mulberry silk robe from Lunya, they’re more than harmonious. The marriage of the two words — machine-washable silk — makes you wonder why you’d ever put up with them appearing without each other before. For Hannah Chody, fashion expert and content creator, that’s what sold her on the brand and why she recommends it to so many others. “I am in love with Lunya, especially their washable silk robe. It’s beyond luxe, and the fact that I don’t need to dry clean it cements its spot as my favorite robe,” she tells InStyle. “The scrunched sleeves are a thoughtful touch, and the comfort is second to none.” We couldn’t agree more— and some other elements we really enjoy about this robe are its slouchy and relaxed fit that hangs beautifully on the body, and its color selection, ranging from neutrals to bright fuchsia. And while it’s a versatile robe in its comfort and colorways, above all, it’s exceptionally wearable because of its fabric. Made of a thermoregulation material that adjusts to body heat and helps maintain a comfortable body temperature, this is a piece you can wear anytime, anywhere, even during those hot summer months.

Price at time of publish: $278

Size: XS-XL | Material: Mulberry silk | Length: Mid-thigh | Colors: 4

Best Sustainable: The Ethical Silk Company Mulberry Silk Robe

Buy at Theethicalsilkco.com







What We Love: If this print isn’t for you, the brand offers plenty more whimsical patterns.

What We Don’t Love: We wish this pattern came in a shorter length.







Looking for an alternative to traditional silk that sometimes has a shiny finish, The Ethical Silk Company’s founder, Eva Power, found a particular mulberry silk production that is more sustainable than other mulberry silk options. By tailoring silks in a Fairtrade tailing unit using eco-friendly mulberry silk, buyers can pride themselves in buying a more environmentally conscious option that also gives a beautiful matte luster. That said: If you’re looking for a high-quality garment that doesn’t have that shine that most 100 percent silk or other blends sometimes do, this option is the one for you. The brand offers tons of fun, intricate prints, from geometric block patterns to monochromatic circles, and this particular robe keeps up that playful energy with abstract block printing. This gorgeous robe comes in rich green and a sash to clinch the robe at the waist, offering a more tailored look. There are also plenty of practical features, such as pockets and a shawl collar, adding style and functionality to this vibrant dressing gown.

Price at time of publish: $245

Size: S-XL | Material: Mulberry silk | Length: Ankle | Colors: 1

Best Kimono : Cozy Earth Kimono Short Robe

Buy at Cozyearth.com







What We Love: This robe is elegantly simplistic.

What We Don’t Love: The sizing is not exact.







As a brand prides itself in longevity and utility, Cozy Earth’s mission to design products with responsibly sourced materials and create luxuriously simple designs crafted from eco-friendly materials translates exceptionally well into this 100 percent mulberry silk gown from the label. With a minimalist and luxurious style, this short robe is a testament to what the brand does best: consistently creating high-end nightwear with superior quality. The material is slinky and divine; It wraps your body in a silky embrace with every wear. It’s a lustrous, loose-fitting gown with a removable waist tie and a hidden pocket for comfort and functionality. Plus, it’s a kimono-inspired piece created with an extended three-quarter-length sleeve, giving it that extra glamour that so many of us are searching for when opting for a dressing gown instead of our regular ole PJs.

Price at time of publish: $440

Size: XS-XXL | Material: Mulberry silk | Length: Above the knee | Colors: 5

What to Keep in Mind

Length

Length, like colorways and detailings on dressing gowns, is a personal preference. Suppose you’re looking for something more regal and with an air of ultra-sophistication, a silk robe that falls to the ankle and will add more drama because of its extra long length. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more airy and lightweight — or perhaps wearing the robe in the summer months — a mini or to-the-knee length may be more suitable.

Material

Some gowns might look like silk but can fool you. If they are not 100 percent silk, chances are they’re made with synthetic materials such as polyester. And while satin robes will give a sheen look similar to silk, they won’t feel as luxurious and high-end. Silk robes are instead made from a natural protein-rich fiber that is lightweight, hypoallergenic, and helps with dryness and sensitivities. Always check the fabric tag, but the price tag will tell, too: Silk is more expensive than blends because of its production costs, but it’s more durable, meaning more of a payoff in the long run for your money.

Closure

A wrap tie closure is the most commonly seen fastening for robes. They function the same way they sound like they do in the name — by wrapping around the body and is secured with a fabric tie at the waist. Some may also have hidden hook and eye closures, but all fastenings provide the same function of ensuring your silk robe stays in place.

Your Questions, Answered

What are the benefits of a silk robe?

“Silk robes are a great choice for comfort,” says Lilysilk's CEO, David Wang. “Since they’re made of soft, smooth, and lightweight silk fabric, silk robes offer luxurious comfort while also being friendly to sensitive skin and less likely to cause allergies or irritation.” Not to mention, says Wang, silk robes are a “convenient and “multi-functional” choice since they are loose one-piece sleepwear that is designed to be easily slipped on and allow ample space for movement. Plus, their wearability is entirely versatile. “Silk robes can be used as sleepwear, loungewear, bathrobe, or morning attire,” says Wang.

Are silk robes easy to wash?

According to Wang, robes are relatively easy to wash, but he suggests washing them more gently. “Professional dry cleaning is always recommended, but you can also wash by hand or in the washing machine using lukewarm water (30°C/86°F) and the gentlest cycle available,” Wang tells InStyle. He also suggests minimizing spin time, not using bleach, and not tumble drying. Using neutral or special detergent for silk and hanging dry if possible while avoiding direct sunlight exposure can also extend the garment's life.

Why Shop With Us

Philadelphia-based freelance writer Morgan Sullivan has written for multiple publications, including Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Elle, focusing mainly on beauty, fashion, and health topics. For this story, she interviewed lingerie and fashion experts like Writer and Lingerie Specialist Cora Harrington, Content Creator and Fashion Influencer Hannah Chody, Style Coach Holly Chayes, and LILYSILK CEO David Wang.



Related: The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas for Cozy Nights

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.