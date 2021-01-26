14 best reusable water bottles that are better for the planet

Around 15 million of the total amount of used plastic bottles in Britain are not recycled (iStock/The Independent)

Currently, it is believed that the UK consumes 14.1bn drinks bottles and more than 4bn hot drink cups in a single year; no wonder our oceans are drowning in plastic.

We can all do our bit by swearing off single-use plastic water bottles and switching to a reusable version: every person buying one reusable bottle instead of a daily single-use plastic bottle could prevent over 1,000 plastic bottles littering the ocean over three years, as well as saving £1,000 by not purchasing mineral water so it’s a no-brainer.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best bottles on the market, from kid-friendly flasks to design-led pieces and dual-functioning containers.

We were looking for convenience, functionality and stylishness (where relevant) and if something claimed to be leak-proof we put it to the test.

Here’s our edit of the best bottles to help you stay hydrated and environmentally savvy…

Thermos super light direct drink flask in rose pink, 350ml

This diminutive Thermos holds an impressive 350ml of liquid despite its size and is super lightweight too, making it brilliant for squeezing into a handbag on your commute or a suitcase even. The clever flip-lock airtight design ensures this will never leak or spill (it didn’t!) and there is an insert inside the mouth of the flask for easy sipping on the go. All Thermos products are brilliant for keeping things hot or cold, and this model keeps soups, coffee etc piping hot for eight hours and drinks cool for 24 – it’s best to get the flask to temperature first with hot or cold water before pouring away and adding your desired contents if you’re going to put these claims to the test. We’ve opted for the metallic rose colourway, but there is also a graphite option too. It’s a little fiddly to hand wash all the components of the lid after something like soup (again, not dishwasher-proof) but overall a brilliant and reliable buy.

Buy now £21.99, Robert Dyas

Sistema tritan active drinks bottle, 800ml

Plastic experts Sistema have a comprehensive range of reusable water bottles which it hopes will tempt consumers away from single-use plastics. All of the bottles are BPA and phthalate-free and the brand says it’s committed to reducing its carbon footprint too – and it’s recently received Cemars certification for its efforts. This large (800ml) tritan active bottle is leak proof and has handy finger indents as part of its ergonomic design making it good for runners; it’s impact resistant too. It won’t keep drinks cool for long but the large mouth opening means you can pop some ice in with your beverage. The opening is a simple flip top which houses an oval spout for non-spill drinking on the hop. It’s dishwasher proof and available in six bright colours.

Buy now £5.00, Amazon

Klean Kanteen classic water bottle, 800ml

Klean Kanteen was an early adopter in the fight against plastic, having been producing sustainable reusable bottles for more than 15 years. It’s doing its bit to tackle the climate emergency, so go forth and select your ideal bottle from their stellar line-up of over 40 single-wall or insulated reusable bottles and flasks which comprises everything from kids mini sippy cup canteens to colossal 1900ml vacuum packed vessels. We were overwhelmed by the choice, but settled on this classic 800ml which comes in 10 different colours and finishes. All are made using BPA free stainless steel which won’t shatter or rust, plus the matte varieties are apparently more durable and chip-resistant while remaining lightweight. The sport cap has been designed to provide a high flow of liquid when drinking, so though the spout is spill-proof, this particular cap will leak if it’s not upright – you’ll need to purchase a separate compatible cap if you’re planning to cart it about all day in a bag. Our water stayed cold for hours – and the mouth is large enough to pop some ice in – but there are no particular thermal claims attached to this model. You can put it in the dishwasher too.

Buy now £19.45, Amazon

S’well vintage rose bottle, 500ml

S’well’s beautifully designed reusable bottles are popular and for good reason. All the bottles (and there are a lot to choose from) feature triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction, designed to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 and are made from food-grade stainless steel. The copper wall layer creates a condensation-free exterior so there’s no slip on that lovely high gloss finish. We like this bright watercolour floral design, but there’s everything from wood effect to muted marbles and vintage prints you’re sure to find a style that suits. The standard 500ml fits in cup holders, or go large with the 750ml which the brand cheekily suggest can accommodate an entire bottle of wine. The opening is the usual screw top mechanism and is yet to leak on us; you can also choose to embellish your bottle further with add-ons like coloured tops. Hand wash only.



Buy now £24.50, S’well

Beau and Elliot lunch bag and bottle set, 400ml

This bottle and bag lunch set from British designers Beau and Elliot is cute. There’s a 500ml vacuum insulated bottle that keeps drinks at temperature for up to 24 hours, plus an insulated handled zip-up lunch tote to keep your food fresh too. Both pieces come in a coordinating dark dove grey with a geometric gold heart design which is understatedly sweet. The bottle is stainless steel with a matte gold screw top lid that didn’t leak and is light enough for carting about from the office to the gym. As a duo, this is great for day tripping with a stash of sandwiches or keeping your salad crisp during the daily commute – other matching items and colours are available.

Buy now £33.99, Very

Hydro Flask wide mouth 32oz flask

Outdoorsy types will appreciate the 946ml flask. This mega sized stainless steel thermal bottle is the largest we tested, but is still a sensible size to be able to carry around even when filled. The double-walled insulation keeps your water icy cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks steaming for up to 12, so you’ll be fully refreshed throughout your day of adventuring. Hydro Flask comes in 11 colourful modern hues (five are available at Cotswold Outdoor), all of which are matte and finished with a smart powder coating to improve grip and prevent chips. The standard lid is a screw cap with a short loop handle, but there are two other interchangeable lids to choose from if you require a straw situation or a coffee top. The other big selling point for this flask is how durable it is; people claim to have dropped it from a height with not even a dent. A portion of profits are donated to charitable environmental causes.

Buy now £29.45, Amazon

Contigo ashland chill bottle, 590ml

This was another of our favourites. It is a BPA-free stainless steel cool bottle which uses a Thermalock vacuum to keep drinks icy cold for up to 18 hours – plus it has a wide mouth should you wish to use ice. It’s also leak-proof even after being thrown about in a bag for a few hours and holds a decent 590ml of liquid. We particularly liked the “autospout technology” whereby the drinking spout is tucked hygienically behind a protective cover, but pops up at the press of a button so you can drink one-handed (good for driving) and should fit in most cup holders. It’s dishwasher safe.

Buy now £28.99, Amazon

Lululemon stay hot keep cold bottle, 580ml

Match your super stylish athleisurewear to your reusable water bottle with Lululemon’s stay hot keep cold bottle which does exactly what it says on the tin. A double-walled stainless steel bottle with a twist-off lid, this 580ml receptacle is manufactured to keep hot drinks hot for nine hours (we actually found they stayed pleasantly warm for much longer) and water refreshingly cold for 24. Available in nine on-trend muted or metallic shades, we plumped for the matte black version which is non-slip and stays condensation-free. The base of the bottle has a further non-slip pad so it is very sturdy even on slippery surfaces. Handwash only.

Buy now £35.00, Lululemon

LifeSaver liberty bottle, 400ml

Bring out the big guns with the LifeSaver Liberty bottle which is ideal for adventurous types. Used by Oxfam in some of the most remote locations in the world, LifeSaver bottles have a clever carbon filter that removes 99.99 per cent of bacteria, cysts and viruses, allowing you to turn water from lakes, rivers or even dodgy-looking taps into safe drinking water instantly. The bottle we tested holds 400ml, is fairly lightweight and easily portable, though it’s worth noting that you can use the LifeSaver Liberty to purify water then store it in other clean containers so you only need to invest in one per group. The filter lasts for years and will clean 2,000 litres of dirty water before it needs replacing. The bottle itself is made from BPA-free plastic and comes in bright blue, black or orange with a simple screw cap and drinking spout plus there’s a loop to attach your carabiner.

Buy now £124.99, LifeSaver

Life’s a Beach water bottle, 500ml

Life’s a Beach is a non-profit organisation that supports the eradication of single-use plastic from our beaches. Sales from these thermally insulated water bottles fund educational schemes, the promotion of reusable products and organised beach cleans – plus they look great while keeping your drinks hot or cold for 12 or 24 hours respectively and without condensation as they’re double-walled. Choose from seven different metallic, shiny or matte stainless steel finishes – the airforce blue is eye catching – which will hold up to 500ml. The lid is a screw cap with a silicone seal to prevent leakage; we chucked it in a bag all day and not a drip.

Buy now £14.00, Amazon

Stay Sixty Series II emerald edition, 500ml

This is another bottle, this time from Stay Sixty, which teams practicality with beautiful design to encourage us to ditch plastic water bottles for good. Stay Sixty’s bottle is stainless steel, available in four understated, chic colours (we plumped for the signature deep emerald) with a matte non-slip finish, completely BPA free and comprising a triple-layered copper core vacuum for hours and hours of hi-tech insulation. The cap is a patented design: you can use it as a simple standard screw top, or you can simply twist the top of the cap a half turn and drink straight through it – no straws or spouts required. There’s also a non-slip silicone loop, or CarryCollar, which is useful in sports and running.

Buy now £35.00, Stay Sixty

Black + Blum eau good glass water bottle and charcoal filter, 650ml

You’ve got to hand it to those clever designers at Black + Blum, they know how to make nice looking food and drink containers. This 650ml hand blown glass water bottle with natural cork stopper and charcoal filter is a prime example of the brand style combining the aesthetic with impressive functionality: it’s a beautiful curved leakproof bottle that looks rather like one of those stylish vintage filament lightbulbs thanks to the removable stainless steel coil that secures the filter. The filter – made from Japanese binchotan charcoal which has been used for centuries in water purification in Asia – removes impurities and adds calcium, plus it actually makes the water taste better. They say it’s best used overnight but you’ll taste the difference in an hour: it took a couple for us to notice with our London tap water but it did taste clearer and almost sweeter. For clumsy people worried about breakages please be reassured the bottle comes with a neoprene sleeve for protection.

Buy now £26.95, Black + Blum

Save the Wave reusable water bottle by Kate Moss for Sky Ocean Rescue, 500ml

This reusable bottle has been designed by Kate Moss for a collaboration between Sky’s own campaign, Ocean Rescue and Project 0, a global movement with a mission to restore and protect the ocean. The tie-up has seen Kate and others (Harry Kane, Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Princess Eugenie, Fearne Cotton, Ronnie Wood, Will Poulter and Bob Geldof) creating artwork for five of the most common single-use plastic items in an effort to reduce the quarter of a tonne of plastic entering our oceans every second. Moss’s jazzy shark design is stylish and simple and each double-walled stainless steel BPA free bottle keeps liquids cold for 12 hours and hot for 24. Match it up with her coffee cup and cutlery. All proceeds go to initiatives protecting ocean health.



Buy now £25.00, Sky

The Zoo reusable stainless steel children’s thermal flask, 250ml

This cute children’s flask is a good option for thirsty little ones on the go. Made from high grade, double-wall stainless steel, this thermal bottle keeps both hot and cold drinks temperate long enough for lunch boxes or a family day out. The lid is a silicone screw cap and features a handy carrying loop – make sure small hands do it up tightly to prevent leakage. It holds 250ml of liquid and is very lightweight so ideal for kids to carry themselves. We think the fox is sweet and it’s gone down well with our six-year-old tester but it’s also available in a forest green bear design should you prefer. Note: it’s not dishwasher safe.



Buy now £16.00, Yours Sustainably

The verdict: Reusable water bottles

In a market now saturated with sustainable drinking vessels, the original Thermos super light direct drink flask was our surprise winner. With a design that has stood the test of time, we found this mini flask had an impressive volume for its size; it was also one of the lightest bottles we tried and the combination of wide-mouth (allowing thicker soups and ice) and easy-release lid means you can drink on the go with little risk of spillage while the lock system keeps everything secure. Not a drop escaped. The design is attractive and modern and the thermal functioning is as it should be. A clear winner with a sensible price. Having said that, we were super impressed by the beautiful design of the Black & Blum bottle, which looks like a work of art and has added functionality via the filter too, and we really liked the Contigo number for its pop-out spout which protects from dirt and grime out and about.