14 of the best (and most catchy) TikTok songs out there

It's safe to say TikTok has taken over all of our lives since the start of this year - no thanks to the pandemic, and all. But while you've most likely spent a large amount of hours scrolling through TikTok, you probably still can't name all of the songs you hear on the app.



Well, wonder no more, as we've created this handy guide of TikTok songs just for you. You'll thank us next time you've got one stuck in your head. Now, time to give the 'renegade' dance once last try?

These are all the songs you hear on TikTok...

1. 'Say So' by Doja Cat

If you don't know the song, you know the dance. 'Say So' is of course by Doja Cat, who's quickly taking over the world one TikTok song at a time.

Not long after the tune appeared online, TikToker Haley Sharpe's 'Say So' choreography had us all realising just how uncoordinated we really were - and Doja Cat even used the dance in her music video for the single.

2. 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion

Another dance that we all tried - and failed - to master. Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' is a banger in its own right, but it still made its home on TikTok, with over 30 million people trying their hand at the sassy choreo.

3. 'Laxed (Siren Beat)' by Jawsh 685





OK, if this one hurts your brain a little bit you are most definitely not alone. You've probably heard it tonnes of time on TikTok without ever knowing the name of the song - and should you ever desire to crack out 'Laxed' at a house party, well, now you can.



Over 54 million videos have been made dancing to this song, probably because it's the easiest dance out there, made of precisely three steps. Right, rehearsal time?

4. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Almost as famous as the original song is Jason Derulo's take on 'Laxed', aka 'Savage Love' which also features Jawsh 685.

Jason has become pretty prolific on TikTok to say the least, so it's only natural that he's got a trending TikTok song of his own. Oh, and he even had Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon trying their hand at the dance in his music video.

5. 'Roses (Imanbek Remix)' by Saint Jhn and Imanbek

'Roses' is another one you've probably heard all over the shop without ever knowing its name or who sings it. The remix made popular on TikTok is by Imanbek, a 20-year-old DJ from Kazakhstan. Feel old? Time to get on the DJ decks...

6. 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd

Who could forget this iconic TikTok banger? The lucky ones among us with two willing-to-participate friends were able to dance this one as a trio, while the rest of us were stuck using the Clone filter.

7. 'chinese new year' by SALES

Believe it or not, this song has been around since 2014 - but it really took off once it hit TikTok earlier this year. It's signature side-to-side dance is... weird, but strangely satisfying.



8. 'Supalonely' by Benee feat. Gus Dapperton

'Supalonely' pretty much sums up how we've all been feeling during the coronavirus pandemic, so it's only appropriate that this song went viral while we were all stuck in lockdown (the first one). It's a collab between New Zealand's Benee and American singer Gus Dapperton - and, yep, now it's stuck in your head all over again.

9. 'Lottery' by K Camp

You'd be forgiven for thinking this one is titled 'Renegade', which, to be fair, is the primary lyric of the song. TikToker Jalaiah Harmon choreographed the now-famous dance, and, no, we still haven't mastered it...

10. 'BORED IN THE HOUSE' by Curtis Roach

The song that had us all climbing the walls - literally. It's another one borne out of the pandemic, and it captures a pretty universal feeling.

11. 'death bed (coffee for your head)' by Powfu feat. beabadoobee

This one had people doing all kinds of stuff like spontaneously kissing their best friends on camera (yes, really). It was reported to have had 4.2 billion views in March 2020 alone, and it became the backing track to pretty much every heart-wrenchingly soppy video out there.

12. 'Dance Monkey' by Tones and I

Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I's single 'Dance Monkey' was released back in May 2019, but it really took off once it hit TikTok. Obsessed.

13. 'Vibe (if I Back It Up)' by Cookiee Kawaii

The song that had us all twerking like mad on TikTok - 1.8 million of us and counting, to be exact. Please don't ask us what's going on with this duck...

14. 'I Like Him' by Princess Nokia

Anddd all together now... It's the ultimate badass banger, and the soundtrack to the 'send your boyfriend a dirty text in a room full of people' trend. Listen, we have to entertain ourselves somehow.

