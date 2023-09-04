The 14 Best Labor Day Deals on Fall Camping Gear at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 53% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Whether you’re trekking a week-long hiking trail or just enjoying a breezy night in the backyard, you’ll probably require some gear. Luckily, Amazon has a great selection of fall camping deals for Labor Day — with sales up to 53 percent off.

Amazon’s hiking and camping section has tons of products that will help you make the most of your time outdoors, including all-weather sleeping bags, lanterns with string lights, water-resistant down jackets, and marshmallow-roasting sticks from customer-loved brands like Marmot and Columbia. You don’t have to spend a lot to score big, since prices are as little as $14 right now.

Keep scrolling for serious Labor Day deals on all your camping needs.

The Best Fall Camping Labor Day Deals at Amazon

Columbia Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon

$100

$60

Buy on Amazon

These Columbia hiking boots are a must for anyone looking to hike or camp in the cooler months. Complete with a leather exterior and rubber soles, the boots are waterproof, comfortable, and have traction for all kinds of terrain. These boots are made to last, complete with reinforced toe and heel constructions that guard key wear points. Available in 14 colors, the boots come in sizes 5 through 12.

Columbia’s hiking boots have over 15,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, and the reviews prove that they are built well and to last. One customer said that the boots are “not too heavy,” and she’s able to wear them “in cold and hot weather.” Another reviewer noted that after wearing the boots for a week-long hiking trip, they “didn’t have any issues with blisters or pain.” Others called it a “great boot for a great price.”

Yuzonc Double Inflating Camping Pad, $49 (Save 29%)

Amazon

$70

$49

Buy on Amazon

Never worry about overnight sleeping discomfort with this two-person inflatable camping pad. This sleeping pad is 4 inches thick and wide enough to fit two tall adults. It comes with a built-in foot pump, making it easy to inflate the pad in just a few minutes. The sleeping mat is also remarkably light and compact when deflated, weighing only 3 pounds and compressing to the size of a water bottle (including its built-in pillows). This sleeping pad is made of camping grade 40D nylon and a non-tear fabric. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty.

Reviewers said that this sleeping mat “truly exceeded expectations,” with one noting that the adjustable air chambers allow for “customizing the firmness” of the mat. Another customer was impressed with how the pad “worked very well on some pretty rocky ground,” and noted that it was the “best sleep they’d had camping.” Many others raved about the ergonomic and chambered style of the pad, which they called “super comfortable” and added that it “didn’t push air around” as sleepers moved around during the night.

Haellun Fleece Lined Pullover Sweatshirt, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon

$50

$40

Buy on Amazon

Slip into this fleece-lined hoodie during a cool day or night. Its cotton and polyester fabrics make the hoodie durable, and its long sleeves, adjustable drawstring hood, and front kangaroo pocket are ideal for keeping warm in dropping temperatures. The sweatshirt comes in nine different colors and sizes XS–XXL.

Countless reviewers remarked how “soft” and “cozy” the sweatshirt is, with some planning to buy it again “in another color.” One customer called it their “go-to hoodie for the winter,” while another claimed that it was “like wearing a blanket.” Reviewers wore this sweatshirt on snowboarding trips, to nighttime hockey games, and during long commutes home in freezing temperatures.

iThird Camping Lantern with String Lights, $23 (Save $7)

Amazon

$30

$23

Buy on Amazon

An excellent lighting setup can make or break your campsite (or porch and backyard). This camping lantern with string lights and a rechargeable flashlight are ideal when the nights get a little longer. The 33-foot string lights can be used for tent decorations or lighting walkways, the lantern works as a nightlight or to illuminate larger areas, while the flashlight is excellent to take on late-night hikes. The lights come with reusable batteries that can be charged using the included USB cable. All equipment is lightweight, waterproof, and durable — once fully charged, the lantern can work for up to 20 hours.

Reviewers were impressed by this kit’s versatility, noting that it can be used during “camping or power outages.” Others noted that the soft glow from the lights made campsites “cozy and warm,” and one customer appreciated how the string lights “are stored in the lantern light” for easy consolidation and cleanup. Another reviewer mentioned the adjustable brightness feature, “which allowed us to conserve battery life when we didn’t need as much light.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Amazon’s Labor Day sale on camping and hiking gear.

Extremus Camping Shower, $16 with Coupon

Amazon

$20

$16

Buy on Amazon

MalloMe Cold and Warm Weather Sleeping Bag, $25 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon

$25

Buy on Amazon

Loritta Vintage Knit Crew Socks, $14 (Save 53%)

Amazon

$30

$14

Buy on Amazon

Warhorsee Button Down Flannel Shirt, $23 (Save $14)

Amazon

$36

$23

Buy on Amazon

Marmot Down-Insulated, Water Resistant Jacket, $134 (Save $64)

Amazon

$200

$134

Buy on Amazon

Btfbm Jogger Set Sweatsuit, $36 with Coupon

Amazon

$39

$36

Buy on Amazon

Arres Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, $16 with Coupon

Amazon

$29

$16

Buy on Amazon

Coleman Skylodge Weatherproof Camping Tent, $423 (Save 26%)

Amazon

$570

$423

Buy on Amazon

Tosy LED Flying Disk, $38 with Coupon (Save $22)

Amazon

$60

$38

Buy on Amazon

