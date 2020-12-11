14 of the best gifts you can get on sale this holiday season

These gifts are guaranteed to make your loved ones happy without breaking the bank.

2020 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park, which means that most people could use a little holiday cheer now. Now that gift-giving season has officially arrived, the race is on to hunt down the perfect present for all of the cherished loved ones. Here at Reviewed, however, we understand that spreading all that yuletide joy can get pretty pricey, and we’re here to help.

We’ve found all of the best discounts you can shop on some of our most-loved items, just in time for the holidays. There are tons of gift-worthy markdowns floating around the web, ranging from Bluetooth headphones to celebrity-taught online classes—you just have to know where to look.

Ahead, check out the 15 best gifts you can get on sale right now.

1. For the audiophile: Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones

These Sony Bluetooth headphones received high marks in testing.

This major price drop was originally part of Best Buy's Cyber Weekend sale, but you can still snag these Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones at their discounted price of $88, which is down $111.99 from their original $199.99. Upon testing these bad boys, we found that they were an awesome budget option with seriously impressive audio quality. Better yet, they had a lengthy battery life of more than 30-hours and a decent set of features, including USB-C charging and Bluetooth connectivity. All in all, if you have someone in your life that hasn't yet made the transition to wireless headphones, this Sony pair will be just the ticket.

Get the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99)

2. For the one who loves to learn: A MasterClass subscription

Snag this two-for-one offer on Masterclass subscriptions this holiday season.

MasterClass—a web-exclusive platform that offers courses taught by celebrities, star-athletes and Michelin-rated chefs alike—pleasantly surprised us when we tried it out. The classes were generally motivating and fun, especially because we were learning from the best of the best. Through Monday, December 28, you can snag two annual MasterClass subscriptions, regularly $360, for $180, saving you 50%. Keep one for yourself and give the other away to a loved one or use this as a two-for-one present to gift your favorite couple with. Either way, your recipient is guaranteed to be thrilled with the wide array of classes available.

Get two MasterClass subscriptions for $180 (Save $180)

3. For the cozy cuddler: A Gravity blanket

Snuggle into soothing savings at Gravity Blanket.

My favorite thing about chilly climates is snuggling under my fuzzy blankets. In fact, the only thing better than cozying up under an ultra-comfy cover? Cozying up under an ultra-cozy weighted cover! Right now, you can grab our all-time favorite weighted blanket, the Gravity Blanket, from $141.75 when you enter promo code HOLIDAY2020 at checkout. (Note that the lightest option, 15-pounds, is already sold out, but you can get the 20-pounder for the same price). In testing, there was a lot to love about this internet-famous comforter: For one, the über-soft material felt durable and was super easy to clean thanks to its removable cover. We also noted that it had great weight distribution, which provided a nice, relaxing feeling.

Get the Gravity Blanket from $141.75 with coupon code HOLIDAY2020 (Save $47.25 to $63.25)

4. For the festive baker: KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series tilt head stand mixer

Who wouldn't absolutely love this KitchenAid stand mixer for the holidays?

Chances are, if your loved one knows their way around a kitchen, they've heard of (or lusted after!) the coveted KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series tilt head stand mixer. This year, you can really treat that special someone by snagging the baking tool of their dreams on sale, as it's currently priced at $279.99. That's down $100 from its usual $379.99. As our No.1 pick for stand mixers, the 5-quart Artisan boasted a reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments. This machine comes with a flex edge beater, a coated flat beater and a coated dough hook and features 10 speed options.

Get the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer at Macy's for $279.99 (Save $100)

5. For the caffeine addict: Keurig K-Select and K-Cups

Brew a better cup of coffee with the K-Select.

If you know someone in desperate need of a coffee maker upgrade, you can treat 'em to the Keurig K-Select, once $129.99 and now $69.99. We featured this machine in our roundup of the best single-serve coffee makers, noting that it offered up a consistent brew each and every time. Its large, 52-ounce water reservoir was an added bonus, especially because you can make up to five cups of coffee before having to refill it— just note that it's a bit on the bulkier side, so it may not be the most efficient for smaller kitchens. Need some K-Cups to go along with it? Head over to Bed Bath & Beyond, where boxes are discounted as low as $20.99.

6. For the home chef: Le Creuset stoneware 8-ounce round cocotte

We loved the larger version of this Le Creuset Dutch oven in testing.

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset makes some of the best. The brand's 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, on sale for $360, is one of our all-time favorites. While the larger versions of the cocotte are on the loftier side, you can snag a mini 8-ounce model, once $37.99, for $19.99 at Macy's. Perfect for the wintertime chef who loves soups and stews galore, this cookware is available in two gorgeous hues (Caribbean Blue and Cerise Red) to add a fun pop of color for any kitchen. You can also grab this four-piece set for $99.99, which is down $43 from its typical $142.99.

7. For the clean freak: iRobot Roomba i7+

Our favorite robot vacuum is seriously discounted right now.

If the person on your holiday list doesn't already own a trusty robot vacuum, now is your time to strike. You can grab one of our favorite models, the iRobot Roomba i7+, at QVC for $599. That's down $200 from its usual $799.99! In testing, we found this device to be incredibly powerful—it was able to pick up an average 10 grams of dirt per run. Most impressively, however, it's self-emptying, so your giftee will never have to see anything that their cleaner sucks up.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ at QVC for $599 (Save $200)

8. For the serious gamer: A one-year subscription to Playstation Plus

This gaming deal is perfect for the Playstation user in your life.

Gift your much-loved gamer a one-year subscription to Playstation Plus at a steal. Once $59.99, it's now $32.89 for a 45% discount. The membership can be used with PS3s, PS4s and PS5s, and grants speedy access to a massive library of games for online play. There are even free games available for download with this subscription.

Get a one-year subscription to Playstation Plus for $32.89 (Save $27.10)

9. For the Apple fanatic: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

A tried-and-true gift anyone will appreciate.

Any Apple purchase is a guaranteed win, and if your giftee still hasn't made the upgrade to the brand's beloved Bluetooth buds, you can currently treat them to a pair of these top-rated headphones for less. Regular AirPods typically retail for $159, but you can grab them for as low as $109.99 when you add them to your cart at checkout, giving you a little more than $49 in savings. If you're willing to spend a little more, we recommend springing for the AirPods Pro, which are normally $249 but have dropped to $189 at Amazon's sister site Woot. This high-tech pair features active noise cancelation and comfier ear tips, among other features. The older model, meanwhile, has several redeeming qualities, like its easy-to-use Bluetooth capabilities, quick access to Siri and seamless switching between devices.

Get the AirPods with Wired Charging Case at Amazon for $109.99 (Save $49.01)

Get the AirPods Pro at Woot for $189 (Save $59.01)

10. For the fashionista: Coach Gallery Tote

This tote features interior and exterior storage.

Coach Outlet has been offering some of the most impressive deals we've ever seen this month. Right now, for instance, this classic Coach Gallery tote is on sale for $109 from its normal $328, giving you a grand total of 67% in savings. It's up for grabs in three colors, so you can pick the best fit for their wardrobe. Large enough to fit a laptop or a tablet, this highly rated purse also features a zip-top closure and interior multifunction pockets, so your loved one can keep all of their daily necessities safe.

Get the Coach Gallery Tote at Coach Outlet for $109 (Save $219)

11. For the golfer: Nike Sport Golf Duffel Bag

Grab this duffel bag for your beloved golfer.

For those who play golf, it's more than just a sport—it's a lifestyle. You can gift your favorite player this Nike Sport golf duffel bag for $38.97 thanks to the 40% discount it's currently at from $65. This large duffel features a water-resistant fabric that's super durable, dual handles and an adjustable shoulder strap. It also has a 4-star rating from Nike shoppers, who enjoyed its awesome functionality.

Get the Nike Sport Golf Duffel Bag for $38.97 (Save $26.03)

12. For the dog parent: Embark Vet Breed & Health Dog DNA Test

A must-have gift this holiday season.

If someone you love has dedicated their life as a dog parent, this Embark vet breed and health dog DNA test will be an amazing stocking stuffer. You can grab this pet-approved gift at Chewy for $149, or $50 off its retail price of $199. Here's how it works: After swabbing the inside of their dog's mouth, your giftee will send in a prepaid envelope. Within two to four weeks, they'll receive tons of info about their pet's breed, ancestry, health and so much more.

Get the Embark Vet Breed and Health Dog DNA Test at Chewy for $149 (Save $50)

13. For the creative: Apple iPad Pro

This iPad Pro made serious noise when it came out.

Upon the release of the newest Apple iPad Pro, we absolutely had to test it out and see what this upgraded tablet had to offer. Good news for your gift recipient? We weren't disappointed. This baby, which is $300 off its typical $1,149 at $799, had a gorgeous display and a design that boasts Apple's signature touch ID and face ID. The performance is super quick, too, thanks to the A13 Bionic processor, which was great for handling programs such as Photoshop and Procreate.

Get the Apple iPad Pro (2020) at B&H for $799 (Save $350)

14. For the e-reader: Two months of Kindle Unlimited

Treat your loved one to an unlimited digital library.

If you have a loved one that's officially made the transition over to a Kindle, you can give them access to unlimited reading material with Amazon's reading subscription service, Kindle Unlimited. For a limited time, two months of the membership is on sale for $0.99. That's a whopping $18.99 off the usual $19.98 (you'll pay $9.99 a month after that)! With the subscription, they'll gain access to unlimited reading and audiobooks on any device, plus current magazines, too.

Get two months of Kindle Unlimited at Amazon for $0.99 (Save $18.99)

