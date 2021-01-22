The 14 Best Bubble Bath Products for a Relaxing Escape

Nothing compares to the relaxing escape that comes with a bubble bath. And, bubble bath enthusiasts know that investing in the best bubble bath products can create a truly luxurious soak.

Designed to deliver the perfect amount of foaminess and lather for optimal sensory delight, these bath oils infuse your water with a nourishing blend of essential oils, helping you dispel feelings of anxiety and stress thanks to their potent aromatherapy benefits. The best bubble bath products are enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients that drench your body in hydrating emollients such as coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil, which each offer softening, smoothing and tone-evening benefits in addition to quenching dryness. Making the perfect addition to any at-home spa day or self-care routine, these foaming bath oils can also be used to relieve pain and symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions.

Below, explore the best bubble bath products that suit every skin type, fragrance preference and bath-time style.

Lab to Beauty the Brightening Body Wash & Bubble Bath

Multitasking by design, Lab to Beauty’s the Brightening Body Wash & Bubble Bath fills your bath with calming CBD-infused bubbles that are enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin C and more. In addition to soothing your mind and body, this nourishing bath oil infuses the skin with rich hydration and restores its softness and radiance.

Beb Organic Bubbly Wash

Created with little ones in mind, the Beb Organic Bubbly Wash is a three-in-one bath time must-have that can be used as a bubbling bath oil, shampoo and body wash. Comprised of maidenhair, marigold and coconut oils, this citrus-scented bath product is made with 78% organic ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals and dyes.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath

Enriched with skin-softening vitamins A and E, the Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath replenishes your skin’s hydration as it creates an aromatic escape for your senses. Fragranced with almond shavings, caramel, buttercream, floral scents and sandalwood, this decadent bath oil creates a truly luxurious soak.

Eczema Honey Fragrance-Free Oatmeal Comfort Bubble Bath

Perfect for those with sensitive skin and dry, itchy and inflammatory skin conditions, the Eczema Honey Fragrance-Free Oatmeal Comfort Bubble Bath combines soothing plant-based ingredients to provide instant relief while locking in moisture to prevent weakening the skin barrier. Its nutrient-rich, fragrance-free formula is comprised of calming colloidal oatmeal, conditioning honey, calming aloe vera, hydrating glycerin and antioxidant-rich green tea extract.

Vitabath Heavenly Coconut Crème Bubble Bath

Delicately scented with tropical fragrance notes of coconut and vanilla, the Vitabath Heavenly Coconut Crème Bubble Bath pampers your mind and body with its foaming bubbles, enriching your bath with a skin-healthy blend of vitamins A, B3, C and E.

Antica Farmacista Damascena Rose, Orris & Oud Bubble Bath

Drawing inspiration from romantic and aromatic florals, the Antica Farmacista Damascena Rose, Orris & Oud Bubble Bath fosters tranquility and relaxation with its blend of Damascus rose absolute, violet and Tuscan orris root. Achieving a delicate fruitiness using notes of rhubarb and apricot, this luxurious bath oil infuses honey, aloe vera, green tea and jojoba oil into your skin to create lasting hydration, softness and smoothness.

Burt’s Bees Baby Bubble Bath

Boasting a baby-safe formula that is suitable for sensitive skin types, the Burt’s Bees Baby Bubble Bath is made from organic ingredients and transforms your bath time experience with its luscious bubbles. Hypoallergenic and free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates, this gentle bubble bath solution efficiently cleanses the skin without stripping it of its essential moisture and nutrients.

Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for the Senses

Offering a rejuvenating experience for the body and mind, the Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for the Senses boasts powerful aromatherapy benefits in addition to its hydrating skin properties, which is all thanks to its calming essential oil blend of ylang-ylang, patchouli and lavender. Its formula is also fortified with rosemary oil, which not only has a relaxing effect on the body, but has also been found to improve blood circulation and a healthier sense of being.

REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil

Designed to uplift and energize the senses using a relaxing blend of rose otto, geranium and palmarosa oils, the REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil melts away feelings of stress and anxiety as soon as you enter the tub. It’s also rich in vitamin E, which not only hydrates the skin, but also delivers free radical-neutralizing antioxidants straight into the skin.

Deep Steep Lavender Chamomile Bubble Bath

The anecdote for the perfect unwinding bath, Deep Steep’s Lavender Chamomile Bubble Bath combines calming lavender and soothing chamomile so you can escape to your happy place after a long day. Aromatherapy benefits aside, this top-rated bath oil is enriched with nourishing shea butter, coconut oil and argan oil, imparting your skin with a hydrated glow after your soak.

Lalicious Sugar Coconut Shower Oil & Bubble Bath

Whether you’re a fan of baths or showers, the Lalicious Sugar Coconut Shower Oil & Bubble Bath makes the perfect addition to any self-care routine because of its versatile and luxuriously-foaming formula. Designed to restore and maintain balance to the skin barrier, this probiotic-rich and intensely moisturizing oil provides the perfect cleanse and imparts a tropical coconut scent.

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Oil

Anchored with Epsom salt, the Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Oil alleviates pain as it creates a calming ambience to unwind. Formulated with eucalyptus and spearmint, this invigorating bath oil fills your bath with long-lasting bubbles while treating your senses to a restorative aromatherapy moment.

The Honest Company’s Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath

A bedtime superhero thanks to its calming lavender fragrance, The Honest Company’s Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath offers a gentle and naturally derived cleanse for those with sensitive skin looking for a lathering bubble bath that won’t irritate or strip their skin.

Lollia Breathe Peony & White Lily Bubble Bath

A floral bubble bath oil that features hints of grapefruit and orange, the Lollia Breathe Peony & White Lily Bubble Bath foams to the perfect bubbly lather and enriches the skin with a nourishing blend of vitamin E, honey extract, aloe leaf and olive fruit and avocado oils.

