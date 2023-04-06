The 14 Best Bras for Small Breasts of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including push-ups, strapless, and T-shirt picks.

While those with small breasts are blessed with the gift of choice when it comes to bra styles — and not even wearing one — finding one that actually fits without gaping, moving around, or falling down is much harder than it should be. Thankfully, many brands new and established have thought about people with smaller chests and developed bras of all kinds that fit your unique breast shape and size perfectly.

From underwired T-shirt bras and functional but cute sports bras to lacy bralettes and sexy mesh numbers, we scoured the internet and spoke to bra-fitting experts to find the very best bras for small breasts. Our favorites provide a close-to-perfect fit, are super comfortable to wear throughout your day, while also looking great, too.

Cosabella Soire Confidence Molded Bra

Best Overall

What We Love: It comes in a range of nudes for many skin tones.

What We Don’t Love: The straps aren’t fully adjustable.

First of all, we love how this demi bra looks. It’s a really simple style that comes in a range of fun shades like hot pink and mango, but also in lots of nudes to match a variety of skin tones. It’s “supportive with subtle cleavage, and not overly bulky — or ‘too much bra’ for smaller chests,” says Sapna Palep, the CEO of multi-brand lingerie retailer Journelle. It’s designed with “lightweight mesh fabric, skinny straps, cup coverage, and created with one piece of mesh for the cups, so it is a seamless cup for a smooth fit,” she adds. The mesh cup — despite molding to your breast shape — will look slightly sheerer than most, so just take note if that’s not your preference.

Though it would be better if the straps were fully adjustable, rather than semi-adjustable, most people who try this bra come back for more. It fits really comfortably, with an underwire that provides a little support without digging into your flesh, and it looks smooth (i.e. invisible) under your clothing.

Price at time of publish: $90

Size: 30C-36G | Colors: 18 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Lightly Lined Bloom Lace Trim Bra

Best Budget

What We Love: It provides a close-to-perfect fit.

What We Don’t Love: The band can dig a little for those with larger band sizes.

Dora Lau, founder of lingerie solutions company Dora L. International, recommends this lined bra-lacy bralette hybrid for those with smaller breasts. We’re always impressed with the Aerie range’s high-quality, affordable pieces, and this bra is no exception. While the band digs a little on those with larger band sizes, those with small chests will be pleased with how comfortable this style feels, thanks to the soft fabric and a close-to-perfect fit. It doesn’t gape or cause any unwanted spillage, either.

This bra features a slip-on style and adjustable straps, plus lacy details for a touch of cuteness. It has a plunging neckline for wearing under low-cut tops and comes in four neutral shades. Bonus points for the fabric, which is made from a majority of recycled fibers to help reduce the brand’s environmental impact. Aerie’s parent company, American Eagle Outfitters, is also fairly transparent about its sustainable and ethical practices throughout the business. Though there’s a lot more they could be doing, we always love to see efforts being made on that front.

Price at time of publish: $50

Size: 30A-40D | Colors: 4 | Padding: No | Wired: No

Kiki de Montparnasse Bisou Soft Bra

Best Splurge

What We Love: It’s sexy as heck.

What We Don’t Love: It’s not designed to be supportive.

Why not “try something fun and flirty,” on Palep’s recommendation? This is not your everyday bra by a long stretch, but it’s a wonderful pick if you’re looking to add a little sexy luxury to your lingerie collection without resorting to a push-up. This triangle bra is made from sheer black tulle, and embellished with iridescent embroidered red lips all over, as well as frills below the cups. It features a classic hook and eye closure and the spaghetti straps are fastened with a knot, which means they’re fully adjustable, not to mention they add to the overall romantic effect.

Don’t expect much support from this bra, which is more decorative than anything and comes in sizes small through XL, rather than traditional bra sizes, but you’ll love it if you’re shopping for a special occasion (wink wink, nudge nudge). Spring for the matching G-string for the full effect.

Price at time of publish: $128

Size: XS-L | Colors: 2 | Padding: No | Wired: No

SKIMS Wireless Form T-Shirt Demi Bra

Best Plus-Size

What We Love: It achieves a smooth look with no gaping.

What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up.

We love the look of this bra so much. It achieves a smooth finish thanks to a wider gore than you’ll find on the average t-shirt bra, and because it’s designed without wires. We’re big fans of SKIMS in general, particularly because the brand strives to be as inclusive as it can be in its sizing — and that’s the case here too. This bra is available in band sizes up to 46 (44 for smaller cup sizes) and comes in a range of neutral shades.

Those with small breasts are obsessed with how comfortable it feels on them, as well as the shape, support, and lift it offers, without being too much of a push-up. Reviewers also say it has exactly the right amount of padding: enough for shaping and modesty, but not so much that it drastically modifies the look of their cleavage. The fabric also feels really soft, and the plunge style means it’s great for wearing under low-cut tops (plus there’s no awkward gaping that will show under t-shirts). The sizing is a little hit or miss, though, and you may need to size up.

Price at time of publish: $48

Size: 30A-46F | Colors: 9 | Padding: Yes | Wired: No

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

Best Push-Up

What We Love: It molds to your shape to prevent gaping.

What We Don’t Love: It can cause a little spillage.

ThirdLove’s 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra is one of our top favorites at InStyle, because honestly? It’s just a really great bra. Available in an AA cup as well as half cup sizes, it’s ideal for smaller breasts, because the memory foam cups mold to your natural shape and prevent unwanted gaping. It also pushes your boobs up just the right amount to give you a little boost, but without altering your cleavage unnecessarily. Use the brand’s custom sizing tool to determine the perfect size to order.

Beyond offering a perfect fit, this bra is super comfy: It features a smooth band, a foam-padded hook and eye closure, and a tagless label, so there will be no scratching or digging here. It comes in a fantastic selection of smooth or lace colorways, so there’s one to suit everyone. Some people find there’s a little spillage on the sides and back, so we recommend looking at the size guide to compare it with your measurements before buying to make sure it will fit exactly right.

Price at time of publish: $72

Size: 32A-44EE | Colors: 5 Smooth, 4 Lace | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

b.tempt'd Inspired Eyelet Front Close T-Shirt Bra

Best for Wide-Set Breasts

What We Love: It supports wide-set breasts thanks to the front closure and racerback style.

What We Don’t Love: It might be too tight on people with wider band sizes.

Those with wide-set breasts might prefer a front-close bra, which helps push their breasts forward to provide extra support. Between its closure and its racerback style, this design from b.tempt’d by Wacoal is an especially great choice for those with East/West chests. It looks and acts like a regular t-shirt bra in the front, with supportive but still comfortable underwire, and stretch foam cups that adapt to your breast shape so it won’t show under your clothes. In the back, it’s like you’re wearing an adorable lacy bralette. Best of both worlds!

This one is wonderful if you have a smaller cup and band size, but those with wider band sizes may find it too tight. If that doesn’t sound like an issue for you, you’ll love how this bra looks and feels. It’s available in black and white, as well as a few sweet colorways.

Price at time of publish: $48

Size: 32A-38DDD | Colors: Pale Iris, White, Rose Smoke, Night, Pale Peach | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra

Most Comfortable

What We Love: It’s so comfy and soft.

What We Don’t Love: It’s hand wash only.

If you’re looking to discreetly accentuate your cleavage, this bra is a game-changer. “The narrow wire cups on the Natori Feathers will center the breast tissue and create natural cleavage,” says Palep. “The mesh overlay on the cup supports and creates a nice round shape without excess material.”

The Feathers acts like a classic t-shirt bra with its smooth cups but adds a little intrigue to your lingerie look with the lace trim around the cups and band. It comes in a range of neutral tones designed to approximate a variety of skin colors, for an even more invisible look under clothing. It may have an underwire, but it’s still comfy and soft as anything and looks beautiful on — finally a bra you won’t want to violently tear off your person at the first opportunity. You have to hand wash it, which is kind of annoying, but it’s a small price to pay for this bra’s high-quality construction and functionality.

Price at time of publish: $72

Size: 30A-38DD | Colors: 16 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Dita Von Teese Cora Underwire Bra

Best Non-Padded

What We Love: It provides a little lift and a lot of sexy.

What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up.

This model from Dita Von Teese is a “gorgeous lace balconette style that can add lift and flatter decolletage,” Palep says. This is another very sexy, lacy pick that will look beautiful on smaller chests, thanks to its retro-style floral lace, velvet details, and petal inserts, which help give you a little lift and shaping. The underwire also provides enough support to keep everything nice and in place. You may need to size up, but once you have the right size, this bra has adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure that will help you get a closer fit.

This bra is available in a classic black, a sultry red, or a romantic juniper green — and it’s no surprise that it’s such a flirty design since it comes courtesy of legendary burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

Price at time of publish: $70

Size: 32B-38E | Colors: 3 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Cuup The Plunge Bra

Best Unlined

What We Love: It looks beautiful and feels very comfortable.

What We Don’t Love: The straps stretch out over time.

Right off the bat, this bra isn’t for you if you’re not a fan of the bare-nipple look. If that’s totally cool with you, though, this is an incredible piece. It’s a lightweight mesh plunge bra that goes seamlessly under low-cut tops, and its underwire is specifically designed to move with your body without poking or digging uncomfortably. It comes with adjustable straps and a classic triple hook and eye closure to help customize the fit. Unfortunately, the straps do stretch out a bit over time.

Reviewers found this bra both beautiful-looking and extremely comfortable. They say it provides just enough lift and cleavage enhancement but without the bulkiness of padding, and that it feels really soft and weightless against their skin. We also love that it comes in such an extensive range of colors, from nude-toned basics to fuchsia, turquoise and leopard print (which, incidentally, is a great way to camouflage your nipples a bit if you’re nervous about them poking through).

Price at time of publish: $68

Size: 30A-44H | Colors: 30 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

ThirdLove Organic Cotton Triangle Pullover Bra

Best Wireless

What We Love: It’s a simple yet sexy design.

What We Don’t Love: It’s not as great for larger cup sizes, like a C cup.

If you have smaller breasts, you may find you don’t need (or want!) the extra support of an underwire. If you’ve had enough of the wire tyranny, ThirdLove has just the bra for you: This organic cotton number features a thicker fabric band that helps hold everything in without a wire, and a pullover style so you don’t have to wrestle with a fiddly closure. The fuss-free triangle cups are lined with an extra layer of fabric so that your nipples don’t poke through your clothes. Oh, oh, and also, you can wear this as a criss-cross, a racerback, or a halter, depending on your preference.

This may be a basic cotton bra, but the plunge style makes it look really sexy, all while providing all-day comfort. It’s incredibly soft and fits true to size, too. If you have a smaller band size but a larger cup size, like a C, this bra might not provide the right support for you, but those with smaller cup sizes will adore it. ThirdLove also offers a “bundle and save” deal on this model, so you can stock up for less. That’s a win in our book.

Price at time of publish: $44

Size: XS-L | Colors: 5 | Padding: No | Wired: No

Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra

Best Strapless

What We Love: It’s a strapless bra that actually stays up.

What We Don’t Love: It will show over low-cut tops or V-necks.

Since it first launched as a crowd-funded company in 2017, Pepper has established itself as the destination for people with small breasts. Case in point: They only stock AA, A, and B cups, and every style is designed with small chests in mind. Basically, what this means is that they very much know what they’re doing. This strapless bra — which comes in black, white, and a selection of skin tones — is engineered so that it actually doesn’t fall down or move at all. If you’ve ever owned a strapless bra before, you’ll know that this is something of a miracle.

But just because it doesn’t budge doesn’t mean that this bra feels rigid or constricting: It’s actually super comfortable to wear while going about your daily activities. It also, importantly, doesn’t gape or fit weirdly on small breasts, and it doesn’t show under clothing. Also, it comes with removable straps in case you want to wear it like a regular bra, or criss-cross style. The only complaint we have is that it has quite a lot of fabric on the cups and gore, so it’s not suitable for wearing under low-cut tops or V-necks.

Price at time of publish: $60

Size: 30A-40A | Colors: 6 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Lululemon Align Light Support Bra

Best Sports

Lululemon

What We Love: It’s cute and functional.

What We Don’t Love: Sizing up might be a good idea.

The Align bra is one of our favorite sports bras, period, but it’s especially suitable for small breasts because it offers light support and a tighter fit (although you may still need to size up). Like its proprietary Nulu fabric, slip-on style, and lack of wires suggest, this sports bra is designed for low-impact workouts, like yoga or stretching. That said, we’d be lying if we said we’d never worn this for a spin class or six — those with smaller cup sizes should feel perfectly comfortable wearing it to do some medium-impact exercise, as well.

If you like to work out without a top over your bra, it definitely helps if said bra is a super cute one — which is absolutely what you get with this Lululemon gem. Like most designs the brand carries, this one is constantly being relaunched in new colorways, both fun and basic, so you can build up a real collection if you end up loving it as much as we do.

Price at time of publish: $58

Size: 2-12 | Colors: 13 | Padding: Yes | Wired: No

Negative Stealth Mode Demi Bra

Best T-Shirt

What We Love: It doesn’t show under your clothes.

What We Don’t Love: The underwire digs a little.

This is the ultimate T-shirt bra, hands down. It has a smooth finish that doesn’t show under your clothes and fits nicely on your breasts without gaping, thanks to the memory foam cups (which also happen to feel really soft against your skin). Support-wise, the underwire helps hold you up nicely — although some people do find it digs a little. It’s also lightly padded for modesty, and to give your cleavage a bit of a leg up. Overall, it looks great on, while also providing a fantastic, invisible-under-clothes fit that feels comfy enough to wear all day long. Choose from black, peach, buff, and a limited edition taupe color.

Price at time of publish: $75

Size: 32B-38D | Colors: 4 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Cosabella Pret A Porter Bralette

Best Bralette

What We Love: It’s a sophisticated take on a lacy bralette.

What We Don’t Love: The straps can fall down.

This is a “beautiful floral lace wireless bralette,” which Palep recommends for those with small breasts. We love that it offers a more sophisticated take on the humble bralette, with its thin, delicate straps and all-over lace look, and that it comes in a range of pretty colors. This is a pullover-style bra with adjustable straps to help you get the best fit for you. Fans of this bra say it feels really well made, as well as soft and comfortable. There’s just one hitch, which is that the straps tend to fall down throughout the day, so you might find yourself having to put them back in place.

Price at time of publish: $80

Size: 30C-36G | Colors: 7 | Padding: No | Wired: No

What to Keep in Mind



Padding



There’s no rule that says if you have small breasts, you have to wear a padded bra. It’s a personal choice: Padding, like what can be found in our best push-up bra select from ThirdLove, can be great if you’re looking to enhance your cleavage, while if you want a more natural look, which you can easily find in Cuup's plunge bra, you just need a great-fitting bra like the ones on this list.

Style



Which style of bra you go for is totally up to you, because many (if not most) of them can work for small breasts. “Small-breasted women have a lot of options depending on the shape they want under their clothes,” explains Lau. “A bralette or wire-free is great for a casual look, and a bra with padding and some lift can work well for having cleavage and creating more fullness.”

Breast Shape



Your breast shape should always be a consideration when shopping for a bra. Some designs — such as our pick from Cuup — are more specifically suited to rounder boobs. If you have shallow breasts, for example, opting for a bra with molded cups is a great way to guarantee a perfect fit. Meanwhile, those with wide-set breasts should privilege front-closing or racerback bras to help center the breast tissue. Some brands, such as Wacoal, list which breast types each of their bras is suitable for, so checking the website before making a purchase can often be a good idea.

Your Questions, Answered



What bra style is best for small breasts?



Most bra styles can work for small breasts — they just have to fit really well, whether that’s by offering many different sizes, or by allowing you to adjust the straps, closure and padding. “You can opt for a push-up or padded style to enhance your size,” says Palep. “You can go for a plunge front style to accentuate cleavage. You can opt for a simple, classic style that flatters your shape. You can go for a demi cup or balconette style that adds some lift without padding. Or you can go for a triangle shaped cup that accentuates your shape.” That said, the expert says it’s best to avoid full-coverage cups, or bras with wide straps.

Can you wear unlined or wireless bras with small breasts?



Yes, for sure. “There are many pretty unlined and wireless styles available in smaller sizes. Both are great options for small breasts,” says Lau. The expert says that, if you like, you can also “add push-up pads called ‘cookies’ that go below the pad and add more for cleavage for evening.”

Why Shop With Us



Iris Goldsztajn is a Paris-born, London-based freelance writer with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle for the likes of InStyle, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Refinery29 and many more. As the former associate editor for Her Campus, she was responsible for all style and beauty news coverage. In order to write this article, she researched the best bras for small breasts out there, and spoke to two bra-fitting experts for their insight: Sapna Palep, the CEO of multi-brand lingerie retailer Journelle, and Dora Lau, founder of lingerie solutions company Dora L. International.

