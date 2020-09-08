14 of the best arm-sculpting exercises you can do with just a set of dumbbells

From Harper's BAZAAR

You may think toning your arms like Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Garner requires a gym full of equipment. But all you need to sculpt some seriously strong limbs is a pair of dumbbells and 15 minutes. Carry out the below arm-toning exercises two-to-three times a week for added strength and definition in your biceps and triceps.

Time: 15 minutes



Equipment: Dumbbells

Good for: Arm-toning

Instructions: For a full arm workout, choose six moves from list below and do 12 reps of each, then continue to the next move. When you finish all six moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three-to-four rounds.

1. Biceps Curl

How to: Start standing with feet hip-width apart holding a pair of dumbbells at your sides. Palms should be facing forward with back straight and chest upright. Without moving upper arms, bend elbows and bring weights up toward shoulders. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to starting position with control. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.

2. Upright Row



Start standing with feet hip-width apart, with arms resting in front of body and a dumbbell in each hand. Lift dumbbells by raising elbows until they reach chest-level. Slowly lower them back down to waist with control, and repeat. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.

3. Curtsy Lunge With Biceps Curl

How to: Start standing with feet hip-width apart holding a dumbbell in each hand. Take a big step back with right leg, crossing it behind left while keeping hips facing forward. Bend knees and lower down until the right knee almost touches the floor. At the same time, bend elbows and bring the weights toward shoulders, keeping elbows pointing down. Step through left heel as you come to start. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.





4. Triceps Kickback

How to: Start standing with feet two-fists-width apart with knees bent. Lean forward slightly, with a dumbbell in each hand and elbows at 90-degrees by sides. Press dumbbells back and up, and as you straighten arms, squeeze triceps. Return to start. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.



5. Rear Delt Fly

How to: Start standing with feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge at the hips and let arms hang straight down from shoulders, palms facing your body, holding a pair of dumbbells. Raise both arms out to the sides with elbows slightly bent and squeeze shoulder blades together. Return to start. That's one rep.

Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.

6. Triceps Dips

How to: Start seated in a chair and grip the front edges with both hands. Scoot butt forward until it's hovering just off the seat and legs form 90-degree angles. Straighten arms. This is your start position. Lower body down until elbows form 90-degree angles. Engage the back of your arms to press back to start. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.



7. Overhead Triceps Extension

How to: Start standing, gripping one dumbbell with both hands, and lift the weight overhead, arms straight, feet hip-width apart. Keeping upper arms by your ears and hands at the top of the bar, bend elbows to lower the weights slowly behind your head. Pause, then straighten arms, returning to start. That's one rep. Complete 12 reps then continue to your next exercise. When you finish all six of your moves, rest for 60 seconds before repeating the entire circuit from the top. Do this for a total of three to four rounds.

Story continues