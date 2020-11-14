14 arrests at anti-lockdown rally attended by Piers Corbyn

Fourteen people have been arrested after anti-lockdown marchers defied police orders to cancel their protest.

Avon and Somerset Police had made clear they would take action if an event organised by Stand Up Bristol went ahead.

The force said around 400 people gathered on College Green before marching through the city centre.

One of those addressing the crowd was Piers Corbyn, 73, the elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

View photos Protester is taken away in a police van Getty Images Getty Images More

Photographers showed Mr Corbyn being led away from the protest by uniformed officers, but it was unclear whether he was arrested. The weather forecaster has previously attended other anti-lockdown protests.

Current coronavirus regulations prohibit gatherings of more than two people – and while there are certain exemptions, protests are not allowed.

By law, anyone organising or facilitating a gathering of more than 30 people is liable to a fixed penalty notice of £10,000 while those participating in a gathering of more than two people can be fined £200.

View photos A man is arrested during the anti-lockdown protest Getty Images Getty Images More

Police said several people were identified as leaders of the protest and were arrested.

Most arrests were for breaches of the coronavirus regulations, with one man also arrested for assaulting a police officer, the force said.

View photos Police had warned protesters to cancel the march or face possible fines. Getty Images Getty Images More

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “While we understand the right to freedom of expression is an important part of our democracy, protests aren’t currently allowed under coronavirus regulations.

Story continues