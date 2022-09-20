At 14.8% CAGR, Identity Theft Protection Services Market to hit USD 28.91 billion by 2029 – Expansion Plans, Key Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Latest Innovations and Growth Drivers - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Key market players listed in the Identity Theft Protection Services Market report are McAfee, Fair Isaac Corporation, Kroll, AllClearID, LexisNexis Risk Solution, Malwarebytes, TransUnion LLC, NortonLifeLock, Equifax.

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global identity theft protection services market is anticipated to increase from $11.40 billion to $28.91 billion in 2029, with a forecasted CAGR of 14.8%.

The growing threat associated with cybersecurity is one of the primary drivers of the global identity theft protection services market growth. Demand for excellent identity theft protection services is increased as a result of enterprises moving to online platforms and making use of these services. The adoption of theft protection services may also be facilitated by rising identity theft in the public and government sectors. These elements could contribute to the expansion of the global market for identity theft protection services throughout the predicted period.

It is anticipated that the ease and quickness of internet services will increase consumer uptake of the product. It enables banks to expand the scope of their value-based offerings and improve the experiences of customers. However, the growing possibility of fraud made identity theft protection services necessary. Services that defend against identity theft are intended to assist people in preventing the theft and unauthorized use of their personal information. These services frequently provide features like identity theft insurance, credit monitoring, and fraud warnings. Some businesses may provide support for regaining your identity after identity theft.

Global identity theft protection services market scope:

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019-2029

Market Size in 2029

USD 28.91 billion

Segment Covered

By Type, by Application, By Region,

by Type Covered

Employment or tax-related fraud, credit card fraud, utility or phone fraud, bank fraud

by Application Covered

enterprise, consumer

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America

Key Players Profiled

McAfee, Fair Isaac Corporation, Kroll, AllClearID, LexisNexis Risk Solution, Malwarebytes, TransUnion LLC, NortonLifeLock, Equifax

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/460

The identity theft protection service keeps an eye on personal data in credit applications, public records, websites, license plates, and other places to spot any unusual behavior that could indicate identity theft. A preventive technique called identity theft protection service safeguards bank information. Data theft as well as data misuse can be prevented with these solutions. Services for preventing identity theft often comprise data monitoring, theft warning, data control, and information recovery. Any unusual activity will be immediately reported to the agency providing theft alerts. Consumers are not eligible for theft insurance, and identity theft protection service providers do not cover client data from breaches since these privacy concerns might restrain market expansion.

The credit card fraud segment has the largest market share due to the rise in credit card users. Through the forecast period, the bank fraud category is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace due to financial activities that are motivated by speed and convenience. In addition, con artists have been exploiting utility users by utilizing rising phone and power rates to steal money and personal data. The employment and tax-related fraud industry is anticipated to grow significantly due to the surge in identity thefts connected to rewards and loyalty programs as well as retirement funds.

With a 30% share of the market in 2020, the North American area dominated. North America has a dominant position in the identity theft protection services industry as an e-commerce region, and it is expanding quickly and adding new online accounts. Recently, the US government has taken steps to combat identity theft, including the BuySecure project, a specialized task force in the nation to do so.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/460

For instance, in order to secure consumer PCs, Fujistu Client Computing Ltd. and McAfee, LLC teamed up in May 2021. The partnership enables the quick and easy deployment of McAfee technologies to safeguard digital life.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Identity Theft Protection Services Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
5. Identity Theft Protection Services Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion) 
6. Identity Theft Protection Services Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/460


Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Latest Stories

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's player co

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b