135+ early Black Friday deals you can score right now

Shop the best Black Friday 2022 deals across all categories right now.

Want to celebrate Turkey Day with a shopping spree? Whether you're after futuristic tech, cozy mattresses, trendy clothing or must-have kitchen gadgets, you can save big with tons of early Black Friday deals right now. With Black Friday 2022 set for tomorrow, November 25, plenty of Reviewed-approved retailers are already slashing prices across all categories—keep scrolling for all the deepest discounts.

Right now we're seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Solo Stove. Plus, if you're in the market for some new smart tech, we're getting you exclusive early access to tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best Black Friday 2022 deals

The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals

Deals on LG, TCL, Vizio and more

Shop Black Friday TV deals on LG, Vizio, Samsung and more.

The best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Pick up must-have laptops and tablets for less this Black Friday 2022.

The best Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals

Deals on HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Shop the best Black Friday 2022 deals on laptops and tablets right now.

The best Black Friday 2022 home and furniture deals

Deals on futons, coffee tables, rugs and more

Shop Black Friday deals at Walmart, Wayfair and more for the best savings on furniture and home essentials.

The best Black Friday 2022 Samsung deals

Deals on Samsung Galaxy watch, tab and more

Save big on Samsung tech and appliances with these incredible Black Friday 2022 markdowns.

The best Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals

Deals on Bissell, Shark, Dyson and more

Keep your home tidy with Black Friday deals on robot vacuums and carpet cleaners.

The best Black Friday 2022 toy deals

Deals on train sets, truck toys, Tamagotchi and more

Shop the best Black Friday toy deals at Target, Amazon and more.

The best Black Friday 2022 appliance deals

Deals on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more

Save big on major home appliances this Black Friday 2022.

The best Black Friday 2022 fashion deals

Deals on jeans, slippers and athleisure

Stay stylish with Black Friday deals on clothing, handbags and shoes.

The best Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath deals

Deals on towels, shower curtains, comforters and more

Having company this holiday season? Shop these Black Friday deals and stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.

The best Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals

Deals on Keurig, All-Clad, Le Creuset and more

Fill your kitchen cabinets with savings this Black Friday and score cookware, appliances and more at a bargain.

The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals

Deals on Bose, Roku and JBL

Refresh your tech collection for less with these Black Friday deals.

The best Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

Deals on Sony, Beats and more

This Black Friday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.

The best Black Friday 2022 video game deals

Deals on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more

Nab Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.

The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle deals

Deals on Solo Stove, Fujifilm, Bowflex and more

Save on outdoor fire pits, exercise equipment and more with these limited-time Black Friday markdowns.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! You can snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more right now.

We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all week long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is tomorrow, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is today, November 24, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with early Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K-Slim K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target and the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

Right now, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale is already in full swing with huge savings on home goods, smart tech, kitchen appliances and more. Meanwhile, Samsung is offering a host of early Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need this holiday season.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 135+ early Black Friday deals: The best sales at Walmart, Amazon and more