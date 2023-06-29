133 V Cute Love Messages That'll Instantly Brighten Your Partner's Day

Let’s be real: Getting a sweet love message from someone you care about is one of the best feelings ever. Your partner sends a goodnight text before bed, and suddenly, you can’t stop smiling—or they leave a cute love note on the table in the morning that makes you swoon. Love messages can be sweet and simple, flirty , dirty, or even cheesy and adorably cringey—but who doesn’t appreciate a cheesy pick-up line every now and then? It doesn’t have to be a long love letter , either—just a few words can go a long way, whether it’s “Thinking of you!” or an unexpected compliment. (Pro tip: In some ~spicy~ cases, a romantic text can lead to a sexting sesh later on. Yes, please.)

Sending the perfect love message is an art, and if“ words of affirmation ” isn’t necessarily your love language, it can be tricky to know exactly what to say to make your partner swoon. Maybe they’re having a rough day and you want your text to make them feel special, or maybe you’re in a long-distance relationship , so virtual love is extra important right now. Whatever your situation may be, sending a thoughtful love message is bound to make your partner feel seen , appreciated, and happy you’re together.

Whether you’ve been dating your special someone for a few months or a few years, here are some of the best love messages to send to show your partner you care, from lighthearted and cheesy to romantic, nostalgic, and straight-up sexy .

Love Messages for Her

If someone described my dream girl, it’d be you. I love you more and more every day. You’re amazing, smart, and talented in every way. You’re the cutest. How did I get so lucky?! I want to make you the happiest woman in the world. You’re the most beautiful person I know. You’re perfect as you are. Never change ❤️ You’re the only person I want to come home to. I can’t believe I get to call you mine. Dating you is a dream come true. How did I find such an adorable girlfriend? I hope you’re having a day as beautiful as you are. You’ll always be my girl. Babe, I love you exactly the way you are. Hearing you laugh is literally the best thing ever. Do you have any idea how much I adore you? Now I know what all those love songs are about… I’m so proud to call you mine. You light up my world. Keep being you.

Love Messages for Him



Good morning, babe! I hope you have the best day. I miss your handsome self already. I appreciate everything you do for me. Thank you. Being in love with you is the best feeling ever. I want to make you the happiest man on earth. I have the hottest, funniest, most talented BF of all time. Waking up to a text from you makes my whole day. I love doing life with you by my side. You are my safe place. Thanks for always being there. TBH, you’re my dream man. 😍 You’re one in a million. Babe, thank you for being you. I love being able to brag about my hot BF. 😜 I can’t get you off my mind today. Miss you! I love the way you light up when you talk about [insert subject]. My life is happier with you in it. Seeing your name on my phone is the best feeling. I can’t believe you exist. Forever thinking of you. *Swoon*

Romantic Texts to Make Them Feel Special

Loving you is easy ❤️ Your smile is the best part of my day. I will always have your back. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me. 🥰 I can’t imagine being with anybody else. You make me melt. 🫠 Whatever comes our way, we’re in this together. My love for you grows stronger every day. Thank you for making life so much fun. I’d choose you over and over again. Our love story is my favorite one. Remember when we first met? Best day of my life. You’re my breath of fresh air. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Babe, you’re my favorite person. I never knew I could love anyone this much. 🥹 You make every day better. I’m lucky I’m in love with my best friend. You deserve the world (and so much more).

Cute Text Messages to Brighten Their Day

Good luck at work today. You’ve got this 💪 Smiling in public while texting you? Couldn’t be me. 🙈 I hope you’re having a good day. You deserve it! Hey, cutie. How’s your afternoon going? Thinking of you. You amaze me more and more every day. 😍 Hey babe, I saw this and thought of you instantly [insert flirty meme here]. I have an important question...wanna be my little spoon? I was just thinking of you, and it made me smile. TBH, we’re cute together. Go us. You always feel like home to me. 😊 I love you more than coffee, and knowing me, that’s sayin’ something. Ugh, I keep waking up smiling. This is your fault. Suuuper annoyed that we aren’t kissing right now . 🙄 I miss you! Psst—wanna know a secret? I have a major crush on you. I just wanted to let you know I’m thinking of you. Love you lots! I’m always on cloud nine with you. ☁️ I’ve never met anyone like you. Babe, I’m so proud of you. We’re each other’s lucky charms. 🍀

Love Messages for Long-Distance Relationships

I love you, no matter how far apart we are. I miss you *way* too much. Virtual date later? Counting the days ‘til we’re together again. Cuddling with you would be perfect right now. Sending you the biggest ~virtual hug~ rn. Remember when [insert memory here]? That was amazing. I can’t wait to see you again soon. You’re always on my mind, no matter where we are. The thought of us together again is what keeps me going. I can’t wait to make more memories with you soon. Long-distance sucks, but we’ll get through it. ❤️ Everything is brighter with you in my life. Love you. Miss you. Wish you were here! [Send cute selfie] We may be apart, but I’m always with you. I was listening to [insert song here] and it reminded me of you. I can’t wait to feel your arms around me again. 🥺 I miss your smile and laugh. Distance doesn’t define us. 🫶 I wish I could teleport to you right now. Missing you, babe!

Cheesy and Funny Love Messages to Make Them Smile

I’ll always be your ride-or-die (but mostly ride). 💁♀️ Uh, are you a time traveler? Because I def see you in my future. You’re lookin’ like a snack today. Lemme taste. Umm, who gave you permission to be so cute?! Spending time with you is my fave hobby. You don’t look so hot…are you lacking some Vitamin Me? I love you a latte. ☕ 🐳 you be mine? Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back. 😘 All I want after this long day is a tall glass of you. Hi, I’d like to apply for the role of “girlfriend.” C]an you send me an application? I don’t know how, but you still give me major 🦋🦋🦋. HELP. I’ve fallen in love and I can’t get up. Why you so obsessed with me? JK, I’m obsessed with you, too. Are you a library book? I’m tryna check you out. I’m craving you (and pizza). So…are you thinking of me? Check yes or no. ☑️ Wanna call in sick tomorrow so we can cuddle? OK awesome. If life’s a game, I pick you as my MVP.

Spicy Love Messages to Heat Things Up

I gotta say, I love you…and how you feel inside me. I can’t stop thinking about your [insert sexy body part here]. 🥵 Last night was amazing. Round two tonight? My bed feels lonely without you… I adore you. Let me show you just how much. 😈 In case no one told you today, you look sexy AF. SOS, I’m horny and only you can help. Come over soon? The pic I’m about to send is NSFW. Hope you have privacy. 😉 I heard that sex burns calories . Let’s work out later? I’m crazy for you, babe. Especially when we make out. I can’t believe I get to [kiss/taste/touch] you. What time do you get off today? When would you like to? 😜 I can’t stop thinking about your lips on my [insert body part here]... 🤤 I’ve been wanting to test out a new couples vibrator . Wanna help me out? I know you’re busy today, but pls add me to your to-do list. 😏 I’m about to shower. Wish you could join me. 💦 You do so many sweet things for me. Let me return the favor tonight? Happy anniversary, babe. I have a surprise for you tonight 👀 I can’t wait to get my hands on you later.

