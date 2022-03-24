130th annual South Mountain Fair is a go

·2 min read

On March 10, the organizers of the South Mountain Fair announced what many loyal fair-goers have undoubtedly been waiting to hear – this year’s event will go ahead in full swing! Run by the Mountain Township Agricultural Society, the Fair has been an important annual event for the South Mountain community since 1892, and is one of only two traditional annual fairs in North Dundas, the other being the Chesterville Fair.

Social media users expressed much excitement in reaction to the announcement, but there are also many questions about what the 2022 Fair will look like after two years of significantly scaled-down events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As is to be expected five months prior to the event, the Fair’s website provides few details about the activities planned, with most pages simply displaying the message “Planning for the 2022 fair has begun. Please stay tuned for more details closer to fair time. We hope to see you there!” However, a spokesperson for the Fair was able to confirm that a midway is currently planned, which will be provided by All Canadian Entertainment.

The last “full” South Mountain Fair occurred in 2019. Smaller scale events occurred in 2020 and 2021. While these events were deemed to be the 128th and 129th South Mountain Fairs, respectively, this year’s 130th annual event will be the first full Fair event post-COVID. Current regulations would allow the Fair to proceed without the burden of COVID-19 restrictions, but the Fair planning group will follow all health regulations should any get introduced in the preceding five months. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, it is difficult to predict changes in the regulations with any certainty, but the planning group is hopeful for a fair with no limitations or restrictions.

The 30th Annual South Mountain Fair will take place August 18, 19, 20, and 21 in the South Mounatin Fairgrounds.

Brandon Mayer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Grenville Times

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H