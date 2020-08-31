1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. You will need to purchase shares before the 3rd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

1300SMILES's upcoming dividend is AU$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.26 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 1300SMILES stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of A$6.27. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 85% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether 1300SMILES generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about 1300SMILES's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 85% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, 1300SMILES has increased its dividend at approximately 7.1% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy 1300SMILES for the upcoming dividend? 1300SMILES has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So if you want to do more digging on 1300SMILES, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with 1300SMILES and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

