13 wild moments from Love Is Blind season 2
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind, which are now streaming on Netflix.
Just when it seemed impossible for any cast of characters to live up to the craziness of Love Is Blind's first season, the second season came out swinging. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back once again to prove that love is, in fact, blind.
When the series first premiered in February 2020, shocking moments of early "I love you's" and, let's face it, anything Jessica had to say, set high standards for drama and romance. Now, with an entirely new batch of singles, there have been plenty of cringe-worthy, infuriating, and hilarious interactions.
We compiled the most iconic events, both good and bad, that have unfolded so far on this season (and yes, Shaina is all over it). Check back here on Friday, Feb. 25 for an updated list once the couples finally walk down the aisle (or don't) and say their "I do's" (or "I don'ts") – the cliffhangers are simply unparalleled.
Shake asking women about their weight
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Shayne guessing that Natalie was Shaina
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Shaina and Kyle's religion argument
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Jarrette's proposal to Mallory
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Shaina's departure
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Shake telling anyone and everyone his feelings about Deepti
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
The ring conversation
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Sal dropping Mallory
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Danielle's brother asking tough questions
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Sal's ex intervening
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Shaina meddling in Natalie and Shayne's relationship
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Sal's serenade
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball was the most on-brand event of the night.
Wrigley Field bachelor party takeover
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men have one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the night: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball during batting practice was the most on-brand event of the night.
Related content: