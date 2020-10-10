13 ways to cross 'Make more money' off your to-do list this weekend

A weekend is 48 hours, or even longer — if you count Friday night. That gives you plenty of time to get to work and drum up some extra cash for yourself.

During COVID-19's high unemployment and rampant business closings, you could probably use more money. And you may not be able to count on the government to send a second round of those $1,200 stimulus checks.

So, this weekend gives you an opportunity to get ahead, whether you've got money woes you need to address or are just looking to pad your bank account. Don't let it slip away — and find yourself facepalming on Sunday night.

We've checked out a bunch of income-boosting ideas to offer you 13 legit ways you can cross "Make more money" off your list this weekend.

1. Get paid if businesses behaved badly

View photos Billion Photos / Shutterstock More

When companies do the wrong thing, they get taken to court — and sometimes their customers get compensated.

Check ClassAction.com to see if you qualify for reimbursement over products or services you purchased in the past that were falsely advertised, defective, or that you were overcharged for.

Recent settlements have involved companies including Apple, Tesla, Juul and others. Many class action claims can be completed online in a few minutes, though it may take up to a year to receive your rebate.

The criteria for eligibility will vary depending on the lawsuit, but in some cases you may not even need a receipt to get reimbursed. If proof of purchase is required and you can’t find your receipt, remember to check your bank and credit card statements.

2. Pay less for everything online

If you do most of your shopping online — and these days who doesn’t? — you likely have some go-to websites (cough Amazon cough) that you always use.

But Amazon doesn’t always have the best prices, and nobody has time to price-check every store.

Instead, install a free browser extension for Chrome that will automatically find you deals and coupon codes every time you shop online.

You also can set price-drop alerts for your favorite products, so if they go on sale you’ll be the first to know.

3. Put the brakes on paying too much for car insurance

View photos Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock More

If you've got a car and aren't shopping around for cheaper insurance every six months, you could be throwing away more than $1,100 a year, according to one estimate

Story continues