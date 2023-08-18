13 Unexpected Cocktails to Mix Up Your Night, According to Mixologists

SimpleImages - Getty Images

The recipe for a successful night? Good friends and great drinks! Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or just over the same old (Fashioned), we’ve rounded up a bevy of boozy concoctions to take your night out to the next level. Get in the spirit with these unappreciated cocktails, beloved by bartenders and mixologists alike.

Jalisco Old Fashioned

A twist on the traditional. If you’re looking for a better (for you) alternative to the classic Old Fashioned, Eddie Romero, Co-Founder and CEO of Telsón Tequila, recommends trying his personal go-to: a Jalisco Old Fashioned, which swaps bourbon for añejo tequila and simple syrup for agave nectar.

Sabin Orr

Japanese Highball

If you love whiskey and sparkling water, this bubbly beverage is for you! “You can dress this drink up or down depending on the occasion, and it’s low ABV so perfect as an aperitif—with food or socially— or when you just want to have a drink in hand but keep your wits about you,” says Jim Meehan, Beverage Director at Takibi in Portland, Oregon.

Heather Amistad

Sidecar

"My favorite unappreciated cocktail is the Sidecar,” says Bartender Deb Colurciello, of The Millbrook Inn in NY. “I love it because it doesn’t try so hard to be a fancy cocktail; it's just great brandy or cognac, orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice with a touch of sugar on the rim of the glass. Its beauty is its simplicity. It's not loaded down with fruit, vegetables, smoke or any gimmicks that mixologists use to wow people—and there isn’t a wrong time to enjoy it."

LauriPatterson - Getty Images

The Original Mai Thai

Rum is having a resurgence! And no, we’re not talking about the overly fruity, full-of-sugar-and-juice cocktail you ordered by the pool in Vegas last year. “While most people assume it’s too boozy, too sweet or something that they abandoned back in their college days, a real Mai Tai is one of the most balanced and delicious cocktails you’ll find,” notes Andrew Olson, Co-Founder and Head Mixologist at Hook Hand Rum. Think rum, freshly squeezed lime, orgeat, orange curaçao and demerara syrup—that’s it. Super simple and refreshing.

Hook Hand Rum

The Hanky Panky

A definite date night do, according to Co-Founder and Beverage Director at Good Lion Hospitality, Brandon Ristaino. This sweet gin martini’s secret ingredient? Fernet-Branca, which is known to aid in digestion and can really help you out if you’ve had a bit too much pasta or pizza, he says. “I find that a scant bit can really pleasantly dry out and add complexity to a cocktail, while providing one with some post-meal relief.”

Courtesy of The Arts District

Japanese Slipper

The perfect lower-proof drink to pair with a charcuterie board or get the dinner party started. It doesn’t hurt that it’s so pretty to look at too! A favorite of Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn, the Japanese Slipper is super simple and marries an unlikely liquid trio: Orange Liqueur, Midori Melon Liqueur and lemon juice. “I use Grand Marnier as the orange liqueur to really elevate this libation instead of cheap Triple Sec,” he says. “The drink is 1.5 ounces of each liquid, shaken and strained into a coup glass. The citrus really balances the sweetness from the melon and orange liqueurs.” Garnish with an edible flower for the finishing touch.

Paul Zahn Productions

Rob Roy

“This drink is one of my favorite styles of cocktails: stirred and boozy,” tells Christian Tellez, General Manager at Rosie Cannonball in Houston, TX. “A Rob Roy is complex in flavor and incredibly simple in execution. Everything about it is familiar and exciting.” Often overshadowed by similar cocktails such as a Manhattan, Tellez says the Rob Roy is the perfect combination of sweet, boozy with a kiss of smoke. “It goes well before dinner, after dinner...even during dinner.”

Brent Hofacker / 500px - Getty Images

Rusty Nail

Chad Matson, Bar Manager at MARCH in Houston, loves a Rusty Nail—which consists of just two ingredients: Scotch and Drambuie—for its simplicity. “It’s a nice change of pace from the usual Old Fashioned or Manhattan but still has a kick to it,” he says. “It’s super simple to make at home too, with no prep required. Perfect for cocktail hour or a relaxing night cap. Most importantly, it’s delicious.”

Zach Horst

Mezcal Grapefruit Sour

So fresh, and so balanced! Recuerdo Mezcal Mixologist Gibran Gonzalez admits the thought of raw egg whites in a cocktail initially turned him off, but he’s since changed his tune. “What I love about sours is you can experiment with a lot of different ingredients and spirits until you find what you enjoy the most,” he says. “One tip to get the smoothest and frothiest sour possible is to dry shake (shake it without ice) the egg white to help aerate and emulsify it before adding the rest of your ingredients for a second shake with ice.” Order it out, or whip up your own at home.

JOSE_GALICIA_MAYORAL

Classic Gin Martini

Your grandparents’ favorite drink, for good reason. “The Gin Martini is such a timeless combination of class, smooth jazz and velvety texture with floral undertones,” says Olyia Davis, Director of Operations at Wynwood Marketplace. “Add a twist of citrus for a playful vibe or a pinch of salt for a seductive bedroom-eye feel.” The perfect pick for a fancy night out with the girls or a romantic dinner with your partner.

Image Source - Getty Images

Bee's Knees

You’ve probably never heard of this 1920’s classic (made with gin, lemon and honey), but we guarantee you’ll want to try it. Seriously, it’s the bee’s knees! “Not only is it delicious, but it’s also beautiful,” notes Claire Marin, Owner and Head Distiller of Pollinator Spirits. “I’m surprised every time to not find it on a menu at any establishment. Please order it whenever it’s available, you won’t be disappointed!"

Jamie Grill - Getty Images

Blinker

The unsung hero of cocktails, according to Chief Mixology Officer of Fresh Victor, H. Joseph Ehrmann. “It’s fairly easy to make and delivers on flavor. The main spirit is rye whiskey—which is having a moment—and using it with grapefruit and raspberry shows how flavor pairings can be surprising in a good way,” he says. Feel free to swap out the raspberry with a high quality grenadine.

Fresh Victor Cocktail Mixers

Daiquiri

“The daiquiri gets a bad reputation from the frozen versions that have a kilo of sugar, but done well, it’s a classic cocktail that works for so many occasions,” says award-winning NYC Mixologist Ronny Jaramillo, owner of Chela, Bar Crudo and 390 Social. “I always associate it with lounging poolside, but I also drink it when I need a pick-me-up, like in this never-ending NYC winter. The rum, lime and sugar combo is an instant mood booster, and dangerously easy to drink.”

Jamie Grill - Getty Images

