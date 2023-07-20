The 13 tweets that cost Nigel Farage his Coutts bank account

Nigel Farage’s Coutts accounts were closed in March this year

Nigel Farage’s Coutts accounts were closed in March this year because the bank’s reputational risk committee “did not think continuing to bank NF [Nigel Farage] was compatible with Coutts given his publicly stated views that were at odds with our position as an inclusive organisation”.

A 36-page document of background information about Mr Farage, presented to Coutts bank’s wealth reputational risk committee in November 2022, includes 13 of his tweets. They include his comments about the Human Rights Act, the Royal family and Novak Djokovic.

Mr Farage obtained 40 pages of information held by Coutts about him using subject access requests. It also includes minutes of a meeting and an email exchange confirming the decision to “exit” him as a customer.

Here are the 13 tweets that contributed to Mr Farage losing his accounts:

30/06/2022 – Says deportations of criminals to Nigeria wont work “all the while we have the Human Rights Act”

Deportations of foreign criminals is at a new low. This deal to send them to Nigeria is just like the Rwanda deal. It won't work all the while we have the Human Rights Act. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 30, 2022

29/06/2022 – Says PM becomes more ridiculous and metropolitan liberal by the minute because he said “we need more women in power”

This Prime Minister becomes more ridiculous and more metropolitan liberal by the minute.



Boris says ‘we need more women in power’. I guess he means more disasters like Angela Merkel. https://t.co/tzrBk4l561 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2022

26/06/2022 – Prince Charles is even more stupid than I thought (in relation to the accepting suitcases of cash from Sheikh 10 years ago)

Prince Charles is even more stupid than I thought, this is appalling.https://t.co/iJ2qQqZLMr — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 26, 2022

23/06/2022 – GB News and Farage praised by 17-year-old for giving him a platform to tell “his” story about being excluded from school for sharing a (racist) meme comparing Shamima Begum to the KKK. Farage states it as him being expelled from school for “expressing conservative views”

Student Leo Shepherd was expelled from college half way through his A Levels for expressing conservative views in class.



This is a disgraceful decision… Our education system in this country is a joke. @NadhimZahawi @BurnleyCollege



pic.twitter.com/bq4GrEKfpo — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 23, 2022

22/06/2022 – Claims “if we leave the ECHR we get back control of our borders”

If we leave the ECHR we get back control of our borders. @DominicRaab https://t.co/BBITUrnm95 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2022

16/06/2022 – Supporting anti-vaxx stance in relation to Djokovic – “it doesn’t matter how many times you get vaccinated, you can still catch Coronavirus. This is no longer about health – it’s about state control”

It doesn't matter how many times you get vaccinated, you can still catch Coronavirus.



This is no longer about health — it's about state control. #Fauci pic.twitter.com/QxGTldfl3n — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 16, 2022

15/06/2022 – “Left wing lawyers now dictate our immigration policy. Time to leave the ECHR and finally complete Brexit”

Left wing lawyers now dictate our immigration policy. Time to leave the ECHR and finally complete Brexit. https://t.co/JCZ5dC1Xce — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 15, 2022

09/06/2022 – Retweeted Peter Bone MP which says “it is time to send the economic migrants to Rwanda and stop the people smuggling gangs”

It is time to send the economic migrants to Rwanda and to stop the people smuggling gangs! pic.twitter.com/8hQ7aDR6lK — Peter Bone MP (@PeterBoneUK) June 9, 2022

07/06/2022 – Tweet mocking a T-shirt sold on Amazon with the phrase “there are more than two genders”

You couldn’t make it up. https://t.co/712xr7PdZF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2022

24/05/2022 – retweets Laurence Fox who has tweeted Ricky Gervais transphobic comedy sketch with the caption “this is brilliant”

04/05/2022 – Still pro Trump

J.D. Vance was trailing heavily in the Ohio Senate primary, but with a Trump endorsement he won it comfortably.



The former President is totally dominant among Republicans and will lead them to huge midterm victories.https://t.co/QGWRIcaqcA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2022

03/05/2022 – Opposes clamping down on “disinformation” – “Elon Musk please hurry up, raise the money, get Twitter, we need you very badly” – reacting to Biden establishing a disinformation government board to investigate social media

'Elon Musk please hurry up, raise the money, get Twitter, we need you very very badly.'@Nigel_Farage reacts to Joe Biden establishing a disinformation government board to investigate social media.#FarageOnGBNews



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/IyqR8UQMn0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2022

22/04/2022 – “...By August 2016 I gave Trump my full support – and I have backed him ever since”

Like millions of American voters, in April 2016 I was still making my mind up.



By August 2016 I gave Trump my full support — and I have backed him ever since.



Unlike you @PiersMorgan! pic.twitter.com/lmRPlMAjfE — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 22, 2022

