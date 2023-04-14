10 tech gifts and accessories for tech-focused moms for Mother's Day

Tech gifts for Mother's Day are here.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, with plenty of opportunities to celebrate and spoil the moms in your life. If the mom you're shopping for is tech-savvy—whether that means they're looking to start their journey to world domination with a high-functioning smartwatch or looking to escape reality with a pair of noise-canceling headphones—look no further.

We've rounded up some of the best tech gifts you can get for your mom including highly rated smart watches, intuitive home goods, gaming gear and much more. Start shopping now to ensure that your tech gift ships ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

1. For the mom who needs a smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Tech gifts for mom: Apple Watch 8

Smartwatches are great multitools, bringing together your social media, calendar, messaging and more. The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of our favorite smartwatches, with a large, always-on display, tons of health and fitness features, and quick-charging capabilities. It's a great gift, especially for the mom who's constantly on the move, with a lot of plates to juggle and organization on the brain.

2. For the busy mom: iRobot Roomba J7+ Wifi

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Having products that optimize your time at home is essential, especially when home life and work life become intertwined. Enter, your new favorite home office member (and pet): The iRobot Roomba J7+. We tested the J7+ and we were extremely impressed with its excellent navigation and good cleaning performance. It also snagged the top spot in our roundup of the best Roombas.

3. For the mom who listens to Spotify on the go: Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Sennheiser is home to great audio equipment for solid prices, and if your mom is a huge fan of listening to music or podcasts when they're on the go, give them the gift of great sound with the CX Plus True Wireless earbuds. We tested the CX Plus earbuds and enjoyed their robust collection of features, including long battery life and smart pause functionality. But the best part is their sound quality, which is among the best you can find at their price point.

4. For the 'Zelda' fan: Nintendo Switch

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Give the gift of new worlds, from :Breath of the Wild" to "Ori and the Blind Forest" and the highly anticipated "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." The Nintendo Switch is an incredible portable console, and if the mom in your life is all about taking their hobbies on the go, consider giving them the gift of great gaming via the Nintendo Switch. As a bonus, they'll also be able to use it with a TV if they want to play with the whole family.

5. For the mom who doesn't have time to recharge: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headphones

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

If the mom who games in your life is constantly lamenting the lack of battery in their wireless headphones, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headphones. We tested out the impressive battery life of the Cloud Alpha headphones and found that they indeed offered tons of battery life (up to 300 hours), making them a great choice for the mom who loves to game for hours at a time.

6. For the avid reading mom: Kindle 11th Edition

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Books are truly a gift that keeps on giving. The 11th edition of the Amazon Kindle is our favorite e-reader, thanks to its vast storage and crisp display. It's also sturdy enough for reading on the go, perfect if the mom in your life is heading out on a vacation sometime soon, or needs something they can stow easily during travel or transit.

7. For the mom who needs to escape from reality: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Bose makes some of the best headphones out there, and if the mom on your shopping list is looking for a pair that will allow fully immerse them in the music or podcast of their choice, look no further. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for their top-notch noise cancellation, good sound and user-friendly design, and they make an excellent gift for anyone who enjoys having fewer distractions.

8. For the mom who loves binge watching: Roku Ultra

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

There are so many great shows streaming right now, from "Succession" to "Ted Lasso"—give the mom in your life the gift of entertainment with the Roku Ultra. The Roku Ultra is our pick for the best streaming device, featuring 4K optimization and an excellent remote, as well as fast speeds.

9. For the mom who wants to get into photography: Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Canon cameras are some of the best out there, and if Mother's Day typically involves getting the whole family or friend group together, commemorate the occasion by giving the gift of a camera. The Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera ranked highest in our roundup of the best Canon cameras for its lightweight design and image quality. Our tester also noted that it was a great beginner pick, especially for those that want to get into shooting video.

10. For the mom who loves ambience: Phillips Smart Bulb

13 tech gifts for Mother's Day.

Smart lights are among the easiest ways to achieve the correct ambience you want in your home, with just a small adjustment from your phone. The Phillips Smart Hue lights work with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, making them a perfect addition to your smart home setup. They also come with their own app.

