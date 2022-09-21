13 sweet & spooky Halloween gifts and Halloween gift baskets to treat your favorite "boo"

Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·5 min read
There's pumpkin spice and everything nice, but if you want to go above and beyond for the Halloween-obsessed people in your life, you're in for some spooktacular Halloween gift ideas. Reviewed recommends the best gifts, and Halloween, celebrated every year on October 31, is no exception.

There are sweet gift baskets, bewitching candles and spellbinding Halloween gift ideas for Halloween freaks and fans of all ages. Now that your ghostly inflatables are on display and Halloween costumes are picked out, grab these Halloween goodies before they're gone, or you might feel haunted with regret.

1. Harry & David Cauldron Snack Gift

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Harry & David gift basket

If you're on the hunt for a haunting gift basket, this Cauldron Snack Gift includes a wickedly delicious variety of sweet, salty and spooky-cute treats: Seasonal apples, Classic Caramel Moose Munch, decorated cookies, chocolates and more will tame the taste buds of any hungry monster. We've tested a variety of treats from Harry & David and have not been disappointed, so you won't be, either.

$90 at Harry ＆ David

2. Crystal Head Vodka Martini Set

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Crystal Head Vodka gift set

If you want to be the favorite guest at the adult Halloween party this year, gift your host a Crystal Head Vodka with Rolf Skull and Cross Bones Martini Set. The skull-shaped bottle containing 750ml of ultra-premium, smooth vodka is the perfect spirit for frightful festivities. Four skull and cross bones martini glasses are included for sipping scary cocktails.

$139 at ReserveBar

3. Vahdam Halloween Tea Gift Set

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Vahdam tea

Pumpkin Spiced Herbal Tea? Yes, please! This Vahdam Halloween Tea Gift Set is perfect for the one who enjoys a cozy night in on Halloween, or any time, really. Detox from all that candy or sip a warm glass while handing out treats. With 100 servings of tea in four delicious fall flavors including Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai and Apple Cinnamon, this thoughtful gift is sure to last far beyond fall.

$35 at Amazon

4. Black Cauldron Serving Bowl and Halloween Party Gift Crate

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Williams Sonoma cauldron

A classic black cauldron is a must-have for anyone who goes batty for Halloween. They will cackle with delight when they use this durable, stoneware Black Cauldron Serving Bowl with a matte black glaze year after year. The versatile vessel is for serving chips, candy or a fresh batch of witches brew.

$80 at Williams Sonoma

Add a Halloween Party Gift Crate to this Halloween gift idea and they'll get a matching set of cauldron mugs, Witches Brew cocktail mix, sour gummies and additional accessories for making a creepy cocktail. Cheers, witches!

$100 at Williams Sonoma

5. KiwiCo STEM Halloween Bundle

Best Halloween gifts and gift baskets: KiwiCo Halloween STEM bundle

No candy? No problem: Get little zombies off their screens and into the Halloween spirit with a hands-on STEM Halloween Bundle. KiwiCo is one of our favorite kids' subscription boxes for science and craft projects, but you don't need to sign up to order this gift. The bundle contains a set of Halloween-themed science experiments, a bubbling cauldron and a puking pumpkin—sure will conjure up some not-so-evil laughter!

$58 at KiwiCo

6. Sweetology DIY cupcakes & cookies

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Sweetology DIY baking kit

For a sweet Halloween treat without the tricks of baking, a DIY Halloween Baking Kit is the way to go! Each kit contains freshly baked cookies or cupcakes, a batch of homemade buttercream in pre-filled and sealed piping bags, assorted sprinkles and more. Little goblins are sure to gobble this up.

From $40 at Sweetology

7. Ghostly Countdown Calendar

Best Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Ghostly Countdown Calendar

This Halloween-themed Advent calendar is a gift that can be dug up from the grave (or garage), year after year. The felt countdown calendar has 31 pockets that can be filled with any small treat or toy of your choosing throughout the month of October. For a more personal touch, a monogram can be added for an additional $15.

$69 at Pottery Barn Kids

8. Chewy Halloween Goody Box for dogs or cats

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Chewy Goody Box

Get your four four-legged creatures howling with a Chewy Goody Box. The limited-edition goody boxes come filled with a variety of fun, Halloween-themed toys and tasty treats for dogs or cats.

From $28 at Chewy

9. Halloween Sweet and Savory Gift Box

Best Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Harry & David gift box

Have a very "gouda" Halloween with a Sweet and Savory Gift Box filled with smoked Thuringer sausages, sharp white cheddar cheese, crackers, cookies, candy and flavorful condiments. For a freakishly fun ghouls night in, consider adding a bottle of wine.

$65 at Harry & David

10. Yankee Candle Halloween candles

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Yankee Halloween candles

Gift a whiff of Halloween with a spooky scented candle. Witches' Brew is one of our favorite Halloween candles, with spicy and sweet notes of cinnamon, clove and vanilla. For an aromatic woody scent with notes of black pepper and orange zest, try Haunted Hayride.

From $26 at Yankee Candle

11. Spooky Sweet Treat Fruit Bouquet

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Fruit Bouquet

For a fresh and festive Halloween gift, you can't go wrong with an edible fruit bouquet. The Spooky Sweet Treat Fruit Bouquet features a frightfully cute pineapple skull, monster and jack-o'-lantern dipped in chocolaty yumminess, along with dipped and drizzled apple wedges, strawberries, orange slices and melon. The bouquet is arranged in a "Trick or Treat" container that can be reused and filled with candy and treats.

From $50 at Fruitbouquets.com

12. Halloween Pillow Covers

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Hocus Pocus pillows

The witchy one who's a Sanderson sister at heart will love decorating the house with this set of four Halloween pillow covers. Each black and white linen pillow cover features a Hocus Pocus-themed graphic with a zipper closure. They are made to fit 18 inch by 18 inch pillow inserts, which are not included.

$18 at Amazon

13. Meri Meri Halloween Party Bundle

Halloween gifts and gift baskets: Meri Meri party bundle

Move over, black and orange: Pastels are the chic new color palette for Halloween. The party host or hostess who stays on top of the latest trends will absolutely adore putting this Pastel Halloween Party Bundle on display at their scary-cute party.

$70 at Meri Meri

