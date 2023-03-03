13 Superfood Dinner Recipes To Make ASAP

Simple dinners that are packed with healthy foods.

Victor Protasio

Usually after a long, busy day, the absolute last thing you want to do is cook a meal, especially when you can order takeout with the click of a button. But if you’re trying to pack more nutrients into your meals, these superfood dinner recipes may be just what you’re looking for. We put together a list of the most flavorful recipes that are packed with superfoods, like leafy greens, hearty beans, creamy yogurt, and more. The best part is, most of these meals can be whipped up in about 30 minutes, which is ideal for those hectic weeknights.



From tangy buffalo cauliflower and chia pilaf with pesto, to citrus baked salmon and smoky beef sliders, you may want to try them all!

Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt

JosÃ© Picayo

This simple slow-cooker chicken recipe has it all: flavor, aromatic spices, and superfoods like fresh ginger and creamy yogurt. The best part is, you can easily throw this meal together in the morning and it will be ready by dinnertime.

Smoky Beef Sliders With Dill Yogurt Sauce

Greg DuPree

A Mediterranean twist on traditional sliders? Yep, they’re as delicious as they sound. Whether served with pita or on top of a salad, the combination of mouthwatering spiced beef patties with creamy, garlicky tzatziki (made with superfood yogurt!) is hard to beat.



Buffalo Cauliflower With Yogurt Ranch

Victor Protasio

Cauliflower is such a versatile vegetable—one you can transform into pizza crust, gnocchi, and even Buffalo “wings”. If you’re craving Buffalo chicken but want a healthier, non-fried alternative, try these delectable cauli bites (and make sure you don’t skimp on the homemade yogurt ranch!)



Chia Pilaf With Pesto

Alison Miksch

Chia seeds are most commonly used in smoothies, acai bowls, or to make an overnight pudding, but did you know you could also add them to savory meals? Take your typical rice pilaf up a notch by adding this tiny yet powerful superfood. And since chia seeds absorb liquid, they’ll help make your standard rice dish extra creamy.



Green Risotto With Pistachio Pesto

Victor Protasio

What happens when you swap walnuts for pistachios in pesto? You get a vibrant, refreshing sauce or condiment. Make this hearty and herby meal for an upcoming celebration, or for a casual date night at home.

Salmon Fillet With Citrus and Thyme

Con Poulos

Baked salmon is delicious, and it’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help decrease inflammation in the body. Aside from that, it has countless vitamins and minerals that are important for our overall health. This 30-minute meal is nutritious, flavorful, and only requires six ingredients.



Fast Italian Fish Stew

Caitlin Bensel

Here’s another heart-healthy dinner that tastes gourmet but can be made in 30 minutes. This is the perfect meal to make on a cold winter’s night, plus it’s loaded with superfoods like halibut, cannellini beans, and olive oil.

Skillet Quinoa With Olives and Crispy Tofu

Victor Protasio

This plant-based dish is infused with Moroccan spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander, and allspice, which perfectly complements the superfood quinoa and tofu. The fact that you can make this dish in just one pot is enough to make it a five-star meal.

Salmon With Creamy Cucumber-Fennel Salad

José Picayo

Simple, flavorful, and ready in 20 minutes? Now that’s the ultimate weeknight meal. This baked salmon is lightly seasoned and then paired with a light and refreshing yogurt, cucumber, and fennel salad. It will surely become a family favorite.



Avocado Grain Bowl With Beet Ginger Dressing

Greg Dupree

This grain bowl is anything but ordinary. In fact, it’s as beautiful as it is delicious. The protein-packed quinoa and avocado help make it satisfyingly filling, and the beet and ginger dressing adds a smooth yet tangy flavor.

Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Grapes and Feta

Greg Dupree

If you haven’t roasted a whole head of cauliflower before, what are you waiting for? This is an incredible plant-based dinner option because it’s easy to throw together and calls for tasty ingredients like salty feta, juicy grapes, and fresh oregano.



Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl

Jen Causey

Since making mole from scratch can be time consuming, the secret to this dish is grabbing a pre-made jar from the store. It adds such depth and flavor to a classic quinoa and black bean bowl, and it’s a great meal to prep on busy weeknight.

Ginger Meatball Ramen With Greens and Scallions

Caitlin Bensel

If you’re looking for a protein-packed dinner, look no further than this Asian-inspired ginger meatball bowl with bok choy and ramen noodles. The pork meatballs are seasoned with fresh ginger, scallions, and soy sauce, which make them absolutely mouthwatering. And the broth, which is spiked with superfood miso, will warm your belly after the first spoonful.

