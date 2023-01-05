13 stylish ways to get organised at home

(Brabantia/PA)

Been putting off all those dreary tidying tasks?

When it comes to a fresh start, a good declutter and getting organised can make all the difference – and it certainly helps if you have the right storage solutions to hand.

From baskets with benefits to chic shelving and cute caddies, these fab finds will help you tidy up in style…

1. KitchenCraft Natural Elements Set of 3 Wooden Storage Crates, £38.99 (other items from a selection), Very

Ideal for modern rustic kitchens, who wouldn’t want to get a handle on these numbered wooden storage crates?

2. Set of 3 Dusk Blue Wire Kitchen Storage Baskets, currently £18.71 (were £24.95), Dibor

If you’re short on worktop space, these wire baskets will look brilliant hanging from a kitchen ceiling rack. An added bonus, they’re designed to stack inside each other when not in use.

3. Brabantia Pedal Bin StepUp, £47.50 each, Brabantia

This stylish pedal bin is made from 91% recycled waste – and will do a fine job of storing 40 litres of yours. Available in three colours and slim enough for the tightest of spaces.

4. Wine Rack in Natural Fir Wood, £24.99, Lidl stores

Planning a dream wine tour and visit to a château? Bring the wine experience home with this wonderful 12-bottle wine rack.

5. Long Open Weave Storage Basket, from £18, Bohemia

If your indoor oasis and precious plant life is looking more messy than ornamental, this rectangular basket makes the ideal vessel for a family of ferns.

6. Orthex Smartstore Baskets, from £14 each, A Place For Everything

The perfect building block for all your storage needs, these white baskets work well with pared-back designs or vibrant décor. Lightweight, versatile, ample storage for all your accessories and knick-knacks.

7. Hinza Bag Large Green Plastic – Olive, £29, Daisy Park

When you want to channel some retro vibes, this roomy bag looks the part and will hold anything from craft supplies to books and puzzles – or double up for the grocery run and days out.

8. Zuiver Bundy Pegboard, £119, Cuckooland

Mood boards encourage creativity and can be used in practically any room in the house. With customisable storage options, this version comes with three shelves, three pegs and two magnets and can be hung horizontally or vertically.

Story continues

9. Recycled Stationery Pack, currently £5 (was £10), Dunelm

Tidy desk, tidy mind… With a magazine file, letter tray, accessory tray and pen holder, this smart set can help you strip back any unnecessary clutter.

10. Burnt Orange Cotton Knitted Round Storage Basket – large, £39.99, Homescapes

Available in a rainbow of bright hues, this chunky knitted basket is ideal for keeping lounge and bedroom corners tidy. Looks funky, too.

11. Maya Bear Wall Storage Basket, £45, Ella James

We’ve got a sweet spot for the happy face on this seagrass storage basket. A novelty find for tucking away anything you fancy.

12. Mini Folding Crate in Baby Blue, £5.50, Daisy Park

When you have to box clever, you can’t go wrong with this statement stackable crate, which folds flat and is pleasingly sturdy.

13. Natural History Museum Wall Mounted Organiser, £139, Dunelm

Inspired by museum exhibits and trays of curios, this vintage-look mango wood display cabinet provides a wonderful setting for any collection of salvaged trinkets or objet d’art – or household essentials and stationery. Just lovely.