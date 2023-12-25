13 shows to watch while you're waiting for the final season of 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in "Stranger Things" season four. Ursula Coyote/Netflix

"Stranger Things" is a science fiction drama that's become one of Netflix's biggest hits.

The show is going into its fifth and final season, which will bring an end to its main story.

Check out shows like "Dark" or "Twin Peaks" while waiting for the "Stranger Things" finale.

Since it first hit Netflix in 2016, "Stranger Things" has become one of the biggest science fiction stories of our time.

By now, viewers are more than familiar with Hawkins, Indiana, and its assorted supernatural happenings. "Stranger Things" is finally headed into its fifth and final season — and it's one that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have promised will bring the story of Eleven, Hawkins, and the Upside Down to an end.

We've still got a while until we can see that conclusion, however. Here are some other series to scratch your "Stranger Things" itch in the meantime.

1. "Dark"

Louis Hofmann as Jonas Kahnwald in "Dark." Julia Terjung/Netflix

Summary: When a child disappears in the fictional German town of Winden, its residents begin to unravel a timeline-crossing mystery that implicates multiple families in the town. What starts with a few missing children, however, soon expands into a vast conspiracy, complete with supernatural caves, a nuclear power plant, a potentially malicious organization, and multiple versions of the same characters passing through time.

Why you'll like it: If you want even more theorycrafting and confusing, slow-simmering science fiction narrative, "Dark" will satisfy your every need — and probably make your brain hurt quite a bit in the process. It's also a great intro to Louis Hofmann, the German actor who also stars in "All the Light We Cannot See."

"Dark" is available to stream on Netflix.

2. "The Chosen One"

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie in "The Chosen One." Carla Danieli/Netflix

Summary: Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), a boy in Baja California, Mexico, learns that he has Christ-like powers after surviving an incident that should have surely killed him. As his status rises in the town, with multiple community leaders vying for his help, Jodie grapples with suddenly being a divine-powered child as he attempts to unravel his own identity.

Story continues

Why you'll like it: Jodie and his group of friends replicate some of the same camaraderie that makes "Stranger Things" so enjoyable.

"The Chosen One" is available to stream on Netflix.

3. "Twin Peaks"

"Twin Peaks." ABC

Summary: Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), a beloved teenager, is found naked and dead in the Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks. FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and local sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) investigate her death, uncovering that in addition to the mystery of her murder, Laura herself had plenty of secrets.

Why you'll like it: It's not hard to find the DNA of "Twin Peaks" in "Stranger Things," and the show's tension and sense of humor should appeal to viewers.

"Twin Peaks" is available to stream on Paramount+.

4. "A Murder at the End of the World"

Emma Corrin as Darby Hart in "A Murder at the End of the World." Christopher Saunderes/FX

Summary: Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a young detective, gets invited to a reclusive AI billionaire's retreat of brilliant minds. There, she unexpectedly reunites with her former romantic and crime-solving partner Bill — only to discover his death on the first night. From there, she works to uncover what she believes is his murder.

Why you'll like it: "A Murder at the End of the World" has a bit more of a serious tone than "Stranger Things," but this series from the creators of "The OA" delivers on the mystery and tension with a healthy dose of technology-fueled suspense.

"A Murder at the End of the World" is available to stream on Hulu.

5. "The Umbrella Academy"

"The Umbrella Academy." Netflix

Summary: On October 1, 1989, 43 women spontaneously became pregnant and gave birth to a slate of mystery children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire, manages to adopt seven of them, cultivating their supernatural powers and attempting to form them into a superhero team called "The Umbrella Academy." One disappeared as a child, and the rest grew up to become dysfunctional adults — but when their father's death, and the return of their long-lost brother, reunite them, they have to work together to save the world.

Why you'll like it: "The Umbrella Academy" brings some of the inherent silliness — albeit with a bit more adult action — of "Stranger Things," and will more than deliver on your supernatural power fix.

"The Umbrella Academy" is available to stream on Netflix.

6. "All of Us Are Dead"

"All of Us Are Dead." Netflix

Summary: A group of high school students in the fictional town of Hyosan, South Korea are left to fend for themselves after a teacher accidentally unleashes a zombie virus at the school. While the adults attempt to contain the outbreak in the city, the students have to battle their way out themselves — and they learn that the virus may not be as straightforward as it seems.

Why you'll like it: It doesn't get more "teenagers in peril" than this. If you're looking for an ensemble cast akin to "Stranger Things" and some good, old-fashioned zombie horror, this is your pick.

"All of Us Are Dead" is available to stream on Netflix.

7. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Kiernan Shipka in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Netflix

Summary: Half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is on the cusp of her occult coming-of-age — and she's also a high school student. Determined to find a way to balance both sides of her life, Sabrina's decisions lead both her family and her mortal friends into peril.

Why you'll like it: If you're looking for more teenage horror with a young (and older) ensemble cast, check out "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is available to stream on Netflix.

8. "Warrior Nun"

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in "Warrior Nun." Netflix

Summary: Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a formerly dead, quadriplegic orphan, wakes up with full control of her body in a morgue with a holy artifact implanted in her back. Suddenly, other women from an organization called the Order of the Cruciform Sword are trying to enlist her in their demon-fighting cause — but she's initially more focused on living her life.

Why you'll like it: This LGBTQ-inclusive series brings the supernatural action, but with a touch more religious rumination and adult themes.

"Warrior Nun" is available to stream on Netflix.

9. "Ms. Marvel"

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the "Ms. Marvel" season finale. Marvel Studios/Disney+

Summary: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an Avengers superfan who lives in Jersey City, suddenly gains powers of her own by virtue of a magical bangle. Along with her friends, she attempts to balance her teenage life with her newfound powers. She does so a bit too conspicuously, however, as the Department of Damage Control and a group of people known as the Clandestines begin to pursue her.

Why you'll like it: "Ms. Marvel" is one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series thus far, and doesn't shy away from leaning into its excellent young cast. Vellani's Kamala is an instantly likable protagonist — and you don't have to be as big of an Avengers fangirl as she is to keep pace with the show.

"Ms. Marvel" is available to stream on "Disney+."

10. "One Piece"

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy in Netflix's "One Piece." Netflix

Summary: Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a man with the ability to stretch any part of his body like rubber, sets out to sail on the Grand Line, a dangerous stretch of sea that promises tough enemies and high rewards. With the goal of becoming the king of the pirates, he gathers a crew with ambitions of their own — and topples some big villains in the process.

Why you'll like it: This live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga (and the anime adaptation that followed) features a large ensemble cast, big personalities, and plenty of goofy, but deadly serious, action.

"One Piece" is available to stream on Netflix.

11. "Elfen Lied"

Lucy in "Elfen Lied." Animax

Summary: Lucy is a diclonius, a human-like mutant species with horns and powerful, invisible appendages called "vectors." When she escapes from a laboratory, hellbent on exacting violence, an injury causes her to develop a childlike second personality. But while she's taken in by two humans, she's still being pursued by the people who attempted to contain her.

Why you'll like it: "Elfen Lied" was a major influence on "Stranger Things," and particularly Eleven, Matt Duffer said in a 2016 Daily Beast interview. While some of that DNA will be immediately be apparent, "Elfen Lied" is much more mature than "Stranger Things" in terms of nudity and graphic violence, and doesn't quite match its tone — so probably not a good bet for younger "Stranger Things" fans.

"Elfen Lied" is available to stream on Prime Video.

12. "Chainsaw Man"

"Chainsaw Man" is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series of the same name. MAPPA

Summary: One of the most highly anticipated anime adaptations of the 2020s, "Chainsaw Man" takes place in a world where hunters protect the public from devils, manifestations of humanity's fears. Denji is a young man who forms a contract with his dog-like devil companion, turning into the titular Chainsaw Man as a result. As a potential menace to society, he's conscripted into a special sect of devil hunters composed of devil-related creatures themselves.

Why you'll like it: "Chainsaw Man" leans hard into the found family trope, and delivers on heartstring-tugging moments and humor as much as it does supernatural drama and not-infrequently gory violence.

"Chainsaw Man" is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

13. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. 20th Century Fox

Summary: Buffy Summers is a teenage girl who has to balance being a Slayer — the latest in a line of vampire killers — with being in high school. Guided by a Watcher meant to train her as the latest Chosen One, Buffy navigates friendships and fights to save the world again and again.

Why you'll like it: "Buffy" features a tight-knit young cast, and delivers on the supernatural action. It's also a classic.

Read the original article on Business Insider