13 Short Sets Reporting For Summer-Uniform Duty

The best way to breeze through summer, as far as your outfits are concerned, is by establishing the ultimate go-to uniform; a trendy unitard, for example, or a versatile summer dress that works for sofas and social settings alike. Since we've gotten so comfortable with living in matching sweatsuits 24/7, our hot-weather fashion interests are naturally traveling to short sets.

Consider the fuss-free appeal of sweat shorts, but better — because this outfit completes itself for you. Whether it's terrycloth bottoms partnered with top of the same color à la Entireworld, a pair of patterned pieces from an indie retailer like Lisa Says Gah, or even a washable silk situation (it's a thing!), there are plenty of ways to dress the trend up or down to suit your lineup of looks over the months ahead. The best part? With your legs exposed, this is a uniform that'll earn you major style points without making you sweat. Peep our favorite short sets for summer lined up ahead.

<br><br><strong>Lunya</strong> Washable Silk Tee Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwashable-silk-tee-set-2%3Fvariant%3D39338372988971" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunya" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lunya</a>


<br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Silk-blend Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0973732001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a><br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Silk-blend Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0963386001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


<br><br><strong>FP Beach | Free People</strong> Zuma Sweater Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fzuma-sweater-set%2F%3Fcolor%3D072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>


<br><br><strong>Target x Who What Wear</strong> One Shoulder Long Sleeve Blouse, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fc%2F2437558%2F706959%2F2092%3Fprodsku%3D81903786%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.target.com%252Fp%252Fwomen-39-s-plus-size-one-shoulder-long-sleeve-blouse-who-what-wear-8482-black-striped-1x%252F-%252FA-81903786%26intsrc%3DPUI2_5258" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a><br><br><strong>Target x Who What Wear</strong> Button Detail Paperbag Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fc%2F2437558%2F706959%2F2092%3Fprodsku%3D81902955%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.target.com%252Fp%252Fwomen-39-s-plus-size-button-detail-paperbag-shorts-who-what-wear-8482-jet-black-striped-14w%252F-%252FA-81902955%26intsrc%3DPUI2_5258" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a>


<br><br><strong>Banana Republic</strong> Baby Terry Short, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D756321012" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banana Republic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Banana Republic</a><br><br><strong>Banana Republic</strong> Mixed Media Sweatshirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D755596002" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banana Republic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Banana Republic</a>


<br><br><strong>Entireworld</strong> Short Sleeve Sweatshirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheentireworld.com%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fsweatshirt-womens-type-a-version-4-classic-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entireworld" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Entireworld</a><br><br><strong>Entireworld</strong> Loop Back Sweatshorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheentireworld.com%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fshorts-womens-type-d-version-3-classic-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entireworld" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Entireworld</a>


<br><br><strong>Meadows</strong> Caspia Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fmeadows%2Fproducts%2Fcaspia-shorts-toile-de-jouy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a><br><br><strong>Meadows</strong> Mallow Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fmeadows%2Fproducts%2Fmallow-shirt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a>


<br><br><strong>Summersalt</strong> The Softest French Terry Lounge Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-softest-french-terry-lounge-shorts-baltic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Summersalt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Summersalt</a><br><br><strong>Summersalt</strong> The Softest French Terry Puff Short Sleeve, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-softest-french-terry-puff-short-sleeve-baltic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Summersalt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Summersalt</a>


<br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Coco Crochet Button Up Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffrankiesbikinis.com%2Fproducts%2Fcoco-crochet-button-up-shirt-pink-checker" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frankies Bikinis</a><br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Coco Crochet Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffrankiesbikinis.com%2Fproducts%2Fcoco-crochet-shorts-pink-checker%3Fvariant%3D39278704721989" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frankies Bikinis</a>


<br><br><strong>Frankie Shop</strong> Lui Organic Cotton Boxer Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fthe-frankie-shop%2Flui-organic-cotton-boxer-short%2F499938" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moda Operandi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Moda Operandi</a><br><br><strong>Frankie Shop</strong> Lui Oversized Organic Cotton Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fthe-frankie-shop%2Flui-organic-cotton-shirt%2F499934" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moda Operandi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Moda Operandi</a>


<br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Cort Short Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fcort-short-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>


<br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Tate Striped Button-Down Shirt & Short Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-tate-striped-button-down-shirt-and-short-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


<br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN Curve</strong> Curve 70s Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-curve%2Fasos-design-curve-70s-shorts-in-green-part-of-a-set%2Fprd%2F24150390" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a><br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN Curve</strong> Curve 70s Track Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-curve%2Fasos-design-curve-70s-track-top-in-green-part-of-a-set%2Fprd%2F24149525" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


