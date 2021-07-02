13 Short Sets Reporting For Summer-Uniform Duty

The best way to breeze through summer, as far as your outfits are concerned, is by establishing the ultimate go-to uniform; a trendy unitard, for example, or a versatile summer dress that works for sofas and social settings alike. Since we've gotten so comfortable with living in matching sweatsuits 24/7, our hot-weather fashion interests are naturally traveling to short sets.



Consider the fuss-free appeal of sweat shorts, but better — because this outfit completes itself for you. Whether it's terrycloth bottoms partnered with top of the same color à la Entireworld, a pair of patterned pieces from an indie retailer like Lisa Says Gah, or even a washable silk situation (it's a thing!), there are plenty of ways to dress the trend up or down to suit your lineup of looks over the months ahead. The best part? With your legs exposed, this is a uniform that'll earn you major style points without making you sweat. Peep our favorite short sets for summer lined up ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set, $, available at Lunya





H&M Silk-blend Shorts, $, available at H&M



H&M Silk-blend Shirt, $, available at H&M





FP Beach | Free People Zuma Sweater Set, $, available at Free People





Target x Who What Wear One Shoulder Long Sleeve Blouse, $, available at Target



Target x Who What Wear Button Detail Paperbag Shorts, $, available at Target





Banana Republic Baby Terry Short, $, available at Banana Republic



Banana Republic Mixed Media Sweatshirt, $, available at Banana Republic





Entireworld Short Sleeve Sweatshirt, $, available at Entireworld



Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshorts, $, available at Entireworld





Meadows Caspia Shorts, $, available at Lisa Says Gah



Meadows Mallow Shirt, $, available at Lisa Says Gah





Summersalt The Softest French Terry Lounge Shorts, $, available at Summersalt



Summersalt The Softest French Terry Puff Short Sleeve, $, available at Summersalt





Frankies Bikinis Coco Crochet Button Up Shirt, $, available at Frankies Bikinis



Frankies Bikinis Coco Crochet Shorts, $, available at Frankies Bikinis





Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton Boxer Shorts, $, available at Moda Operandi



Frankie Shop Lui Oversized Organic Cotton Shirt, $, available at Moda Operandi





Reformation Cort Short Set, $, available at Reformation





Urban Outfitters Tate Striped Button-Down Shirt & Short Set, $, available at Urban Outfitters





ASOS DESIGN Curve Curve 70s Shorts, $, available at ASOS



ASOS DESIGN Curve Curve 70s Track Top, $, available at ASOS

