13 Short Sets Reporting For Summer-Uniform Duty
The best way to breeze through summer, as far as your outfits are concerned, is by establishing the ultimate go-to uniform; a trendy unitard, for example, or a versatile summer dress that works for sofas and social settings alike. Since we've gotten so comfortable with living in matching sweatsuits 24/7, our hot-weather fashion interests are naturally traveling to short sets.
Consider the fuss-free appeal of sweat shorts, but better — because this outfit completes itself for you. Whether it's terrycloth bottoms partnered with top of the same color à la Entireworld, a pair of patterned pieces from an indie retailer like Lisa Says Gah, or even a washable silk situation (it's a thing!), there are plenty of ways to dress the trend up or down to suit your lineup of looks over the months ahead. The best part? With your legs exposed, this is a uniform that'll earn you major style points without making you sweat. Peep our favorite short sets for summer lined up ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
