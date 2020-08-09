13 science-backed benefits of meditation

From Harper's BAZAAR

The physical, mental and emotional benefits of meditation have been studied extensively in recent years. While there’s still much to uncover about its potential, the practice has proven to be an effective tool that can help to improve our quality of life – reducing stress, improving attention, enhancing self-awareness and more.

We asked Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic; Richard Reid, psychologist, author and founder of Pinnacle Therapy; and Valerie Teh, yoga, breathwork and meditation instructor at the House of Wisdom, to share advice about establishing a regular practice to enjoy the benefits of meditation:

1. Reduces stress

When stress strikes, your body releases stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, causing a cascade of physiological effects. Chronic stress can have a catastrophic impact on your health, causing disrupted sleep, high blood pressure and impaired concentration. Practicing meditation affects the body in the direct opposite way that stress does, by triggering the body’s relaxation response. A brief mindfulness meditation practice – just 25 minutes for three consecutive days – is enough to alleviate stress, according to research.

2. Controls anxiety

Meditation is a powerful form of anxiety management that works by quieting the mind and reducing tension in your body. In a study of 89 patients with generalised anxiety disorder – characterised by chronic and excessive worrying – those who had undertaken a mindfulness meditation course exhibited ‘sharply reduced’ stress-hormone and inflammatory responses to a stressful situation. Meanwhile, patients who took a non-meditation stress management course recorded worsened responses.

3. Improves self-image

Meditation can lead to better emotional health by boosting your self-esteem and confidence. One study observed the brain activity of participants using an MRI scanner before and after completing a two-month meditation course. The participants showed increased self-esteem, increased positive and decreased negative self-endorsement, increased activity in a brain network related to regulating attention, and reduced activity in brain systems related to self-image.

4. Enhances self-awareness

Meditation can help you develop a greater understanding of yourself and how you relate to people around you. This mindful self-awareness also allows you to recognise self-defeating thought patterns, and is associated with decreased activation of brain regions linked to rumination, according to research.

5. Lengthens your attention span

Meditation heightens your attention and concentration span, and you don’t have to practice for hours upon hours to enjoy the effects. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported that small doses of daily meditation enhanced performance and the ability to focus attention, even for those new to the practice. Meditation may even reverse patterns in the brain that contribute to mind-wandering and poor attention, according to one review.

6. Improves your memory

Mindfulness meditation acts on core brain networks that play a key role in many cognitive tasks. This includes ‘working memory’, which allows the brain to hold onto information temporarily – just ten minutes a day can improve working memory by 9 per cent, one study found. It can also help to fight age-related memory loss – a review of 12 scientific studies examining the potential effects of meditation on age-related cognitive decline found that the practice increased attention, memory and mental quickness in older participants.

