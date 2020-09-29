13 Reasons Why star is unrecognisable as she campaigns for Madonna biopic role

From Digital Spy

Anne Winters is actively campaigning to nab the role of Madonna in the pop icon's self-produced biopic.

Known to TV audiences for her characters Chloe Rice in 13 Reasons Why and Vicki Roth in Wicked City, the 26-year-old revealed on Instagram that she's been compared to a young Madonna "forever" and posted various shots of herself imitating the singer.

In one of the captions, she wrote: "BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys — I wana play her in her new biopic. I've been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her.... cmon now [sic]."

Anne's followers didn't take much convincing, either, as one replied: "What a crazy transformation, I don't know if I'll be able to picture anyone else for the role. Good Luck, you're killing it! Looking forward to what's next for you."

"OMG !! you really look like her !! hopefully she sees this post !! I'm hoping you will play her !!" added someone else.

The Queen of Pop herself follows the actress on Instagram, so it'll be interesting to see whether any official casting announcements come out of this.

From what we can see, Anne is a fantastic contender, although it's been reported (via Entertainment Weekly) that Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary are also potentially eyeing up Ozark's award-winning star Julia Garner.



