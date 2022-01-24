17 Quirky Etsy Gifts That Will Totally Impress Your Valentine

Any member of Etsy's massive fan club knows that it's filled to the brim with crowd-pleasing gift hits. The site's pages of quirky cottagecore-style gems, crafty-yet-luxe home finds, handmade culinary confections, and more retail spectacles cannot be topped. With Valentine's Day creeping in, we took a joyride through the virtual marketplace's innumerable aisles to spotlight all kinds of giftable gems worthy of a sweetheart.

In the collection ahead, you can cop a goodie for everyone from your ride-or-die BFF to your incredibly picky boyfriend, your offbeat girlfriend, your difficult-to-impress family member, or, of course, your VIP self. Let this round-up do the present problem-solving for you on February 14 by inspiring the most amorous gift idea you've had to date.

<h2>Personalized Acrylic Star Map</h2><br>Is there anything more romantic than the twinkling stars in the sky? Commemorate an anniversary, first date, or any special dau with a map of how the night sky looked on that auspicious occassion. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/1006247037/personalized-acrylic-star-map-with-wood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:circleandsquaredecor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">circleandsquaredecor</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>circleandsquaredecor</strong> Personalized Acrylic Star Map with Wood Stand, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1006247037%2Fpersonalized-acrylic-star-map-with-wood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Clay Pottery Kit for 2 </h2><br>Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day at home? Try a date night that involves learning and creating together. Make anything from small bowls to planters with this killer pottery kit. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/817069910/clay-pottery-kit-for-2-date-night" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JasminePotteryStudio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">JasminePotteryStudio </a></strong></em><br><br><strong>JasminePotteryStudio</strong> Clay Pottery Kit for 2, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F817069910%2Fclay-pottery-kit-for-2-date-night" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Gourmet Sugar Cubes made with cane sugar and dehydrated fruits <br></h2><br>These fancy infused flavor cubes are the perfect way to mix up your newest favorite cocktail creations. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/1108939514/gourmet-sugar-cubes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Localinfusions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Localinfusions</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>LocalInfusions</strong> Gourmet Sugar Cubes, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1108939514%2Fgourmet-sugar-cubes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<br><h2>San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit</h2><br>For a food lover that's been meaning to learn the art of making a hearty sourdough loaf, this kit lets them jumpstart their baking with dried starter from San Fransisco as well as the ingredients needed to make their first loaf. <br><br><em>Shop<strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/917604964/san-francisco-sourdough-complete-bread" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everythingsourdough" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Everythingsourdough</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Everythingsourdough</strong> San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F917604964%2Fsan-francisco-sourdough-complete-bread" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Bubble Cube Candles</h2><br>Candles so cute you don't want to burn them. But, if you're craving any lovely aromas of strawberry, citrus, lavender, or candy floss, these will get the job done. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/BeachamptonHall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BeachamptonHall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>BeachamptonHall</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>BeachamptonHall</strong> Bubble Cube Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F852371876%2Fbubble-cube-candle-beeswax-home-decor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Valentine Signature Series Cake Pops</h2><br>Whether it's hard candy, decadent chocolates, or a dozen pink cake pops, we can't escape the fact that sweets like these taste extra special on Valentine's Day. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/AlexandriaCakePopCo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AlexandriaCakePopCo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>AlexandriaCakePopCo</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>AlexandriaCakePopCo</strong> Valentine Signature Series Cake Pops, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F218627111%2Fvalentine-signature-series" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Bernie Sanders Mittens Meme Valentine's Card</h2><br>After topping all of the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-ca/2021/01/10270781/bernie-sanders-mittens-etsy-jen-ellis-inauguration-day" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inauguration best-dressed lists" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">inauguration best-dressed lists</a>, it's no surprise that the masses are raving over this lovey-dovey Bernie Sanders V-day card. We are once again asking you to buy this for a loved one this Valentine's Day.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/thirty313designs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thirty313designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thirty313designs</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>thirty313designs</strong> Bernie Sanders Mittens Meme Valentine's Card, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F932871926%2Fbernie-sanders-mittens-meme-valentines" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Stocking Stuffer Boxers</h2><br>Nothing says, "you're mine" like gifting your Valentine a pair of underwear with your face sprinkled across every inch of fabric. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/FancyFannyShop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FancyFannyShop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>FancyFannyShop</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>FancyFannyShop</strong> Stocking Stuffer Boxers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F671741539%2Fstocking-stuffer-for-him-valentines-gift" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Valentine's Day Bath Bombs</h2><br>Some like rose petals in the bath, others prefer a bright pink tub of English tea rose, gardenia, and jasmine aromas. Either way, we think it's romantic. <br><br>Shop <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Lunaapothecaryla" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunaapothecaryla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lunaapothecaryla</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Lunaapothecaryla</strong> Valentine's Day Bath Bombs, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F928481350%2Fvalentines-day-bath-bombsbath" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Cocoa Bomb Box<br></h2><br>After taking over TikTok, <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/01/10260651/hot-chocolate-bombs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot chocolate bombs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hot chocolate bombs</a> are officially the new Valentine's Day chocolates. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/938220859/cocoa-bomb-boxes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WednesdaysChildUS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WednesdaysChildUS</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>WednesdaysChildUS</strong> Cocoa bomb box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F938220859%2Fcocoa-bomb-boxes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Couples Pajamas</h2><br>Go classic, cheesy, and lovey-dovey this V-day with matching and monogrammed satin red pajamas. Also, don't forget to snap a pic.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/BlushBridesCo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BlushBridesCo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BlushBridesCo</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>BlushBridesCo</strong> Couples Pajamas, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F926335302%2Fvalentines-day-couples-gift-couples" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Personalized Anime Mug</h2><br>When an artist offers to draw you and your Valentine as cute cartoon characters and burn it onto a ceramic cup, you don't refuse. This shop also flaunts a five-star rating with 115 reviews raving for these adorable creations. <br><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/cutibb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cutibb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cutibb</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>cutibb</strong> Personalized Anime Mug, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F902222290%2Fpersonalized-cartoon-mug-custom-coffe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Smitten Mittens</h2><br>Walking, going to the park, and being outside in the depths of winter are unfortunately some of the most exciting social outings we have access to in these times. Literally heat up those casual walking dates with a cozy pair of mittens that won't get in between you and your significant other. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/lovedriven" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lovedriven" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lovedriven</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>lovedriven</strong> Smitten Mittens, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F574497616%2Fsmitten-mittens-the-perfect-romantic-and" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Long Distance Friendship Lamps</h2><br>These hi-tech home goods are perfect for star-crossed Valentines. Tap on the screen and a lovely heart will pop up on the others' lamp, no matter how far apart you two are. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/LoveLightUSA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LoveLightUSA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LoveLightUSA</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>LoveLightUSA</strong> Long Distance Friendship Lamps, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F929220555%2Fthe-lovelight-wifi-light-set-of-2-long" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Controller And Headphone Stand</h2><br>If your Valentine does not subscribe to the glamorous gift lifestyle, go for utility. Give this sleek wooden stand to any avid gamer, and they'll think of you every time they don't have to flip their room upside down just to play Call of Duty.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/WoodenPageGifts?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=898432692" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WoodenPageGifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>WoodenPageGifts</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>WoodenPageGifts</strong> Controller And Headphone Stand, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F898432692%2Fchristmas-gift-for-teens-controller" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Jordan 11 Bred AirPods Case</h2><br>The perfect gift for when the sneakerhead in your life runs out of room in their shoe closet. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/ATLPodsByMartin?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=920564839" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ATLPodsByMartin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>ATLPodsByMartin</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>ATLPodsByMartin</strong> Jordan 11 Bred AirPodCase, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F920564839%2Fjordan-11-bred-airpod-case-for-airpod" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Moon Cat Sun Cat Phone Case</h2><br>Moon Cat and Sun Cat lie on opposite sides of the Earth but are still connected, just like you and your Valentine. Also, Imagine the mirror pics you both could take with these adorable cases.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/LexStudioDesigns?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=759145488" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LexStudioDesigns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>LexStudioDesigns</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>Lex Studio Designs</strong> Moon Cat Sun Cat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3oA3OaK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Care Package Gift</h2><br>If you've been shipping out care packages to loved ones all year long, it's time to send one your way too. This care package gift by Lizush includes a natural soap bar, facial clay mask, shower steamer, body oil, and more TLC must-haves. <br><br>(Feel free to also blast Beyoncé's <em>Me, Myself And I</em> if you're feeling extra festive.)<br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Lizush?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=776403464" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Lizush</em></strong></a> <br><br><br><br><strong>Lizush</strong> Care package gift, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F776403464%2Fcare-package-care-package-gift-care" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

