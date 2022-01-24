17 Quirky Etsy Gifts That Will Totally Impress Your Valentine

Any member of Etsy's massive fan club knows that it's filled to the brim with crowd-pleasing gift hits. The site's pages of quirky cottagecore-style gems, crafty-yet-luxe home finds, handmade culinary confections, and more retail spectacles cannot be topped. With Valentine's Day creeping in, we took a joyride through the virtual marketplace's innumerable aisles to spotlight all kinds of giftable gems worthy of a sweetheart.



In the collection ahead, you can cop a goodie for everyone from your ride-or-die BFF to your incredibly picky boyfriend, your offbeat girlfriend, your difficult-to-impress family member, or, of course, your VIP self. Let this round-up do the present problem-solving for you on February 14 by inspiring the most amorous gift idea you've had to date.



Personalized Acrylic Star Map

Is there anything more romantic than the twinkling stars in the sky? Commemorate an anniversary, first date, or any special dau with a map of how the night sky looked on that auspicious occassion.



circleandsquaredecor Personalized Acrylic Star Map with Wood Stand, $, available at Etsy

Clay Pottery Kit for 2

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day at home? Try a date night that involves learning and creating together. Make anything from small bowls to planters with this killer pottery kit.



JasminePotteryStudio Clay Pottery Kit for 2, $, available at Etsy

Gourmet Sugar Cubes made with cane sugar and dehydrated fruits



These fancy infused flavor cubes are the perfect way to mix up your newest favorite cocktail creations.



LocalInfusions Gourmet Sugar Cubes, $, available at Etsy



San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit

For a food lover that's been meaning to learn the art of making a hearty sourdough loaf, this kit lets them jumpstart their baking with dried starter from San Fransisco as well as the ingredients needed to make their first loaf.



Everythingsourdough San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit, $, available at Etsy

Bubble Cube Candles

Candles so cute you don't want to burn them. But, if you're craving any lovely aromas of strawberry, citrus, lavender, or candy floss, these will get the job done.



BeachamptonHall Bubble Cube Candle, $, available at Etsy

Valentine Signature Series Cake Pops

Whether it's hard candy, decadent chocolates, or a dozen pink cake pops, we can't escape the fact that sweets like these taste extra special on Valentine's Day.



AlexandriaCakePopCo Valentine Signature Series Cake Pops, $, available at Etsy

Bernie Sanders Mittens Meme Valentine's Card

After topping all of the inauguration best-dressed lists, it's no surprise that the masses are raving over this lovey-dovey Bernie Sanders V-day card. We are once again asking you to buy this for a loved one this Valentine's Day.



thirty313designs Bernie Sanders Mittens Meme Valentine's Card, $, available at Etsy

Stocking Stuffer Boxers

Nothing says, "you're mine" like gifting your Valentine a pair of underwear with your face sprinkled across every inch of fabric.



FancyFannyShop Stocking Stuffer Boxers, $, available at Etsy

Valentine's Day Bath Bombs

Some like rose petals in the bath, others prefer a bright pink tub of English tea rose, gardenia, and jasmine aromas. Either way, we think it's romantic.



Lunaapothecaryla Valentine's Day Bath Bombs, $, available at Etsy

Cocoa Bomb Box



After taking over TikTok, hot chocolate bombs are officially the new Valentine's Day chocolates.



WednesdaysChildUS Cocoa bomb box, $, available at Etsy

Couples Pajamas

Go classic, cheesy, and lovey-dovey this V-day with matching and monogrammed satin red pajamas. Also, don't forget to snap a pic.



BlushBridesCo Couples Pajamas, $, available at Etsy

Personalized Anime Mug

When an artist offers to draw you and your Valentine as cute cartoon characters and burn it onto a ceramic cup, you don't refuse. This shop also flaunts a five-star rating with 115 reviews raving for these adorable creations.





cutibb Personalized Anime Mug, $, available at Etsy

Smitten Mittens

Walking, going to the park, and being outside in the depths of winter are unfortunately some of the most exciting social outings we have access to in these times. Literally heat up those casual walking dates with a cozy pair of mittens that won't get in between you and your significant other.



lovedriven Smitten Mittens, $, available at Etsy

Long Distance Friendship Lamps

These hi-tech home goods are perfect for star-crossed Valentines. Tap on the screen and a lovely heart will pop up on the others' lamp, no matter how far apart you two are.



LoveLightUSA Long Distance Friendship Lamps, $, available at Etsy

Controller And Headphone Stand

If your Valentine does not subscribe to the glamorous gift lifestyle, go for utility. Give this sleek wooden stand to any avid gamer, and they'll think of you every time they don't have to flip their room upside down just to play Call of Duty.



WoodenPageGifts Controller And Headphone Stand, $, available at Etsy

Jordan 11 Bred AirPods Case

The perfect gift for when the sneakerhead in your life runs out of room in their shoe closet.



ATLPodsByMartin Jordan 11 Bred AirPodCase, $, available at Etsy

Moon Cat Sun Cat Phone Case

Moon Cat and Sun Cat lie on opposite sides of the Earth but are still connected, just like you and your Valentine. Also, Imagine the mirror pics you both could take with these adorable cases.



Lex Studio Designs Moon Cat Sun Cat, $, available at Etsy

Care Package Gift

If you've been shipping out care packages to loved ones all year long, it's time to send one your way too. This care package gift by Lizush includes a natural soap bar, facial clay mask, shower steamer, body oil, and more TLC must-haves.



(Feel free to also blast Beyoncé's Me, Myself And I if you're feeling extra festive.)



Lizush Care package gift, $, available at Etsy

