13 products for people who think winter is the best season of the year

Christina Montoya Fiedler
·4 min read
seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Tis’ the season! Pumpkin spice season is over: If you consider yourself a chionophile, you know that now's the time for crisp mornings, cold days, snowy nights, snuggly evenings by the fireplace—what’s not to love? During this glorious time, the days are shorter and the nights are longer, so it’s no wonder most of us feel best at home and indoors. It’s a great time for drinking hot beverages, curling up with a good book or binging your favorite shows. In short, winter is the season of relaxation and all things cozy.

If you’re someone who just can’t get enough of the year’s most festive season, this list of winter stuff is for you. From wool socks and ciders to gingerbread mixes and winter coffee roasts, we have it all. Check out our picks of the top winter must-haves.

1. A Homesick candle that smells like the holidays

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Keep the holiday spirit going even after the holidays are over. Sweet sugar plums and red currants mingle with notes of wild ivy, blackberries and sandalwood in this Tree Lighting candle from Homesick.

$23 at Homesick 

2. Bombas socks to keep your feet cozy

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Pull on a pair of merino wool calf socks from Bombas that will keep your feet comfortable and toasty. Each pair has a fully cushioned sole, making them perfect for winter-weather boots.

$20 at Bombas  

3. Wintry lip balm

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

You can never have too much lip balm during the winter. Try out the s'mores collection from Chapstick featuring lip balms with the flavor of graham crackers, marshmallows and milk chocolate. They also have other winter-themed flavors like candy cane and cherry.

$5 at Amazon 

4. A Squishmallow to snuggle with

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Cuddle up with Benny the Bigfoot, an adorable squeezable 12-inch plushie. He has a festive little hat, a snaggletooth and a big smile. What's not to love?

$43 at Amazon

5. Bring the snowball fight indoors

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Too cold to go outside? Bring the fun inside with indoor snowballs. These soft, fuzzy snowballs come in several sizes and are perfect for indoor play all year long.

$16 at Amazon 

6. A hot beverage with festive flavor

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

There’s nothing like a steaming hot mug of tea on a chilly day. Pour yourself a cup of Winter Dream Tea from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, which blends rich rooibos and black tea with notes of cinnamon and clove.

$7 at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf 

7. A body wash that smells like mistletoe

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Suds up with this limited-edition mistletoe body wash from Native. Then, breathe in the scent of cool cedar and spicy sandalwood.

$12 at Target 

8. Add a dash of marshmallow to your coffee

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

S'mores lovers rejoice! These s'mores-flavored medium-roast ground coffee beans from Bones Coffee add a taste of cozy campfires and roasted marshmallows to your beverages. The product is vegan, and keto-friendly and dairy free.

$18 at Amazon

9. Gingerbread mix for easy cookies and cakes

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Sure, you could make gingerbread from scratch but why bother when Krusteaz makes it so easy? Their gingerbread cookie mix is the perfect blend of zesty ginger, rich molasses and sweet cinnamon. Not into cookies? You can make cake from the mix too.

$10 at Amazon 

10. A dark roast for a crisp, cool morning

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

More into dark roast? Brew a pot of Snow Day Winter Roast from Grounds and Hounds. This dark and savory coffee is made by blending organic beans from Sumatra, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea and Colombia.

$16 at Grounds and Hounds 

11. A cute mug to drink holiday beverages

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Drinking from a seasonally-appropriate mug is way better than drinking from a regular one. This snowy Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse mug from William Sonoma is hard to resist. Just look at that face!

$13 at Williams and Sonoma

12. Snowflake nail art

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

These pretty Charmark snowflake nail decals are a great way to be on trend for the season. You get four sheets of stickers and can put them over your bare nails or nail polish. A coat of clear polish over the decals will help them stay on.

$9 at Amazon

13. A mug of warm mulled cider

seasonal winter products
seasonal winter products

Make up a batch of mulled cider to warm you from head to toe. This package from Knack comes complete with ginger cookies, your choice of flavored caramels, assorted tea sachets or pumpkin spice, a Corkcircle canteen, and two insulated travel mugs.

From $140 at Knack 

