This $13 product has been the secret to thicker hair, lashes and brows

Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Beauty trends come and go, and honestly, we’ve seen it all. At one point, flat hair and sparse brows were on-trend; today, full brows, lashes and hair are all the rage. Not all of us are blessed in that department, but thankfully, that’s where Jamaican black castor oil comes in.

Jamaican black castor oil (JBCO) is not only a Caribbean gem for extremely dry skin, but it also conditions the scalp and enhances moisture while strengthening hair elasticity to prevent hair damage or breakage. For years, I’ve sworn by the Tropic Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO).

Buy Now

JBCO tends to be a rich deep brown color, differing slightly from regular pharmacy-grade castor oil, which can be colorless or a faint yellow. JBCO’s color is actually the result of the ash content from roasted castor beans — and many believe that the ash is responsible for the oil’s growth properties.

How do you use Jamaican black castor oil?

I take a little and add it to a concoction of water, aloe vera and almond oil, lightly spritzing the solution down my hair and rubbing it into my temples and roots. (Note: I don’t wash the solution out, although others with fine hair may want to do so to avoid immense buildup.) At night, I take a bit of the JBCO and apply a light coat around my hairline and on my eyelashes and eyebrows.

If you’ve never used castor oil before, you may not be the biggest fan of its thicker consistency compared to other oils. Jamaican black castor oil also has a strong odor, which may turn some people off.

From personal experience, I can say that it’s easy to address both of those potential concerns: If the texture and thickness is an issue, you can dilute the product with lighter oils such as jojoba oil, sweet almond oil or even just rosewater. If the scent is a deterrent, you can mix it with essential oils such as lavender, lemongrass, rose or even peppermint.

Story continues

Do not use Jamaican black castor oil on your face because a thicker oil like this can clog your pores and exacerbate skin conditions such as acne. Regardless, this is a product that I can’t get enough of, and it will always stay in my top five.

If you liked this post, check out five fall sweaters under $50 at Nordstrom right now.

More from In The Know:

Ready for fall? These Nordstrom joggers are now 40% off

This $13 foot soak on Amazon will transform your feet in as little as one use

These scarves easily make you look put together on Zoom

Here’s why you need body oils in your beauty routine — and a few options to start

The post This $13 product has been the secret to thicker hair, lashes and brows appeared first on In The Know.