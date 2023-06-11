13 people shot, hit by vehicles or stabbed during a huge street melee, NY cops say

A massive gathering in a New York street ended with 13 people shot, stabbed or hit by vehicles, police said.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, about shots fired at a “gathering of hundreds of people in the street” in Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department said in a news release. There, they found “several victims” who had been shot, stabbed or hit by vehicles. Additional victims were later found at a hospital.

In total, officers found four people who had been shot, five people who had been stabbed and four people who had been hit by vehicles fleeing the area after the shots were fired, according to police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The known victims ranged in age from 17 to 24, police said. All of them are expected to survive.

Police did not release additional information about the incident.

The investigation is “very active,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 315-442-5222.

Road rage leads to deadly shooting when dad calls adult sons for help, Texas cops say

Teen fatally shot after confrontation at graduation party in Georgia, officials say

Woman runs over and kills her boyfriend during an argument, Arizona police say

Fight between co-workers leads to deadly shooting at warehouse, Georgia deputies say